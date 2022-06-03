Announcements

Live Roundtable: Climate Change at Davos

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
7 Comments

Join us on YouTube at noon CT today HERE

Participate in the chat on the YouTube stream LIVE at Noon CT today and every Friday to get your questions answered.

Climate change was discussed heavily at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. In the view of our global “leaders,” climate action must take place now to avoid an impending catastrophe. Speakers included John Kerry, Al Gore, and Bill Gates.

There is no climate catastrophe. Extreme weather events are not becoming more frequent nor more severe, food production is soaring year after year, and temperatures are well within historical norms. The elites at Davos desire to use climate change to change the world for their benefit. They’re not trying to protect you.

Join us LIVE on YouTube at noon CT today.
You can also watch on Facebook, Twitter, or Rumble.

David Elstrom
June 3, 2022 9:10 am

Davos is all about the elitist concept that they are born booted and spurred, and the rest of us are born with saddles to protect their lives, maximize their liberty, and their pursuit of happiness. Sacrifices are for the peasants.

Steve Case
Reply to  David Elstrom
June 3, 2022 9:21 am

Well said.

ResourceGuy
June 3, 2022 9:21 am

Someone superimpose a background screen of UHI graphs behind them and the turn down of global temps and ocean temp cycles.

griff
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 3, 2022 9:31 am

you’d have to fake that first

griff
June 3, 2022 9:31 am

‘Extreme weather events are not becoming more frequent nor more severe… and temperatures are well within historical norms.’

absolutely untrue.

PCman999
Reply to  griff
June 3, 2022 9:41 am

That’s what the data shows: same old, same old. If anything, we still have a ways to go before we reach the warmer temps of Warm Periods past.

TonyL
Reply to  griff
June 3, 2022 9:45 am

You made two claims which should be verified.
Please show data which shows extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more severe. You made the claim. It is your responsibility to provide the data which supports the claim. I have no obligation to debunk the claim.
Any assertion which is made without supporting data can be discarded on that same basis.

