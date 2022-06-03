Live Roundtable: Climate Change at Davos

Join us on YouTube at noon CT today HERE

Climate change was discussed heavily at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. In the view of our global “leaders,” climate action must take place now to avoid an impending catastrophe. Speakers included John Kerry, Al Gore, and Bill Gates.

There is no climate catastrophe. Extreme weather events are not becoming more frequent nor more severe, food production is soaring year after year, and temperatures are well within historical norms. The elites at Davos desire to use climate change to change the world for their benefit. They’re not trying to protect you.

