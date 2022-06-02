nuclear power

France’s Nuclear Shutdown Hits 50% of Reactors, Squeezing Supply

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The halt of yet another nuclear unit in France means half of its reactors are now offline for maintenance, keeping power supplies tight in a country that is traditionally one of Europe’s biggest electricity exporters.

Twenty-eight reactors are offline as Electricite de France SA struggles with extended outages after corrosion issues were found at some sites, requiring lengthy checks and repairs. The extra works come on top of already scheduled halts for refueling and regular maintenance, and has brought French nuclear output to the lowest in more than decade for the time of year.

The nuclear fleet is crucial, and can supply more than two thirds of the country’s power, so the halts could potentially worsen Europe’s supply crisis. They’re also having a bigger impact on France’s electricity market than in Germany, which relies more on gas and coal to run plants. France’s daily power prices have averaged about 30% more than in its neighbor this year, and four times higher than in the same period in 2021. 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-29/half-of-french-nuclear-fleet-is-shut-for-works-squeezing-supply

This is a reminder of just how old France’s nuclear reactors are. Out of the total nuclear capacity of 61 GW, only 9 GW is less than 30 years old. Just how much longer they can be patched together must be open to question.

Nuclear has still be supplying 62% of France’s electricity this month. France has plans to build six new reactors, but these will take at least a decade to come on stream, and will only replace a small part of the capacity likely to be shut down long before then.

http://energodock.com/france/electricity-shares

Ron Long
June 2, 2022 10:09 am

I know it’s selfish of me, but I hope the French wines will be OK.

H.R.
Reply to  Ron Long
June 2, 2022 10:50 am

Meh. I’m not a fan of nuclear-powered French wines, so if the plants stay shut down, I really don’t care.

ResourceGuy
June 2, 2022 10:09 am

No matter how bad it gets there will still be protectionist policy, made locally requirements, and deal breaker labor demands. That policy behavior is much more predictable than markets and power sources.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
June 2, 2022 10:14 am

For years France played cosy with Russia to thumb their noses at the US. One can’t help but wonder if this situation is somehow tied to events in Ukraine. French civil servants serving as gatekeepers to keep the EU dependent on Russian energy.

Tom Halla
June 2, 2022 10:16 am

Failure to tell the greens to sit down and shut up, and deal with the reverse learning curve on building reactors due to their interference is a cause.

Rich Lentz(@usurbrain)
June 2, 2022 10:29 am

Author appears to believe the French reactors were “Made in China” like the typical tools he buys at Harbor Freight. Vast majority of US reactors are well over forty and have no significant safety problems. Only reason they are shutting down is that with FREE electricity through government subsidies for Renewable Energy it is hard to sell their electricity. Many were talking of 60 years and even 80 years.
Strange that France even allowed them to have that many maintenance outages at once, are they pushing the Great Reset in France also?

Duane
June 2, 2022 10:32 am

The French will figure it out – they’re the world’s leading producer and consumer of electrical power generated by nukes.

