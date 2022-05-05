Climate Economics

Ford Reports Devastating Losses Thanks to Electric Vehicle Gamble

60 mins ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Ford claims supply chain issues are preventing them from satisfying strong market demand for electric vehicles.

by Star News Staff | May 3, 2022
by Thomas Catenacci

Major U.S. automaker Ford blamed its sizable investment in electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian for its dramatic revenue decline in the first quarter of 2022.

Ford reported revenue of $34.5 billion between January and March, a 5% decline relative to the same period in 2021, and a net loss of $3.1 billion, according to the company’s earnings report released Wednesday. The Detroit automaker said its large investment in Rivian accounted for $5.4 billion in losses during the first quarter.

Rivian has posted massive profit losses of its own and its share price has plummeted nearly 70% over the last six months. The value of Ford’s roughly 102 million Rivian shares has fallen from about $17.5 billion to $3.2 billion since November.

However, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently suggested that the supply chain for EV batteries is still far behind where it needs to be to achieve many of the goals pushed by Western governments, the WSJ reported.

Read more: https://thestarnewsnetwork.com/2022/05/03/ford-reports-devastating-losses-thanks-to-electric-vehicle-gamble/

The official Ford Statement on their financial loss is available here.

Let us hope US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has fully completed his maternity leave, so he can fix those Rivian EV battery supply chain issues.

Of course, Buttigieg might need to magic up a whole lot more Lithium, but I’m sure Buttigieg and Biden have a plan for solving the Lithium shortage, right?

Correction (EW): Corrected the first paragraph, an older draft was accidentally published which incorrectly indicated the problem was low demand for EVs.

Mr.
May 5, 2022 6:05 pm

Rational observers of this kind of business decision making used to call it –

“pissing in the soup”

Willem post
Reply to  Mr.
May 5, 2022 6:32 pm

The federal government provides subsidies each time you piss In your soup.
MAGA when?

Nick Stokes
May 5, 2022 6:14 pm

“useless electric vehicles hardly anybody wants “

According to Ford, their problem was that they couldn’t meet the demand:

“The capability of this business is much stronger than what we were able to provide in the quarter,” Ford CFO John Lawler said Wednesday,
 

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 5, 2022 6:26 pm

This was an old draft, I corrected it when I read Ford’s statement, but accidentally left it in the article. The home page showed the correct first paragraph from the start.

You can see Twitter was posted with the correct first paragraph, and has not been updated since publication.

https://twitter.com/wattsupwiththat/status/1522380487100010497

Last edited 29 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
BobM
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 5, 2022 6:31 pm

Is that why Rivian lost over half its value (“valued at $5.1 billion on March 31, down from $10.6 billion at the end of 2021”)? Because they couldn’t meet demand? What does Rivian make, anyway? And who cares? Basically nobody.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  BobM
May 5, 2022 6:50 pm

That’s what hit me in the face as well. How did Ford *lose* so much money on things they couldn’t even make? Did they pay for all their material to build the vehicles up front and then not receive the material from the suppliers? Did they sue the suppliers?

BobM
May 5, 2022 6:14 pm

Buttigig is on “maternity leave”???? O.M.G.

Willem post
Reply to  BobM
May 5, 2022 6:33 pm

Maturity leave!

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  BobM
May 5, 2022 6:46 pm

Have you not seen him “breastfeeding” the baby with the strap-on milk dispensers? He is the “wife/mother” in their perverted cohabitation.

Scissor
Reply to  BobM
May 5, 2022 6:46 pm

I suppose he’s been birthing brown children who are his spitting image.

Old Man Winter
May 5, 2022 6:15 pm

Go woke, go broke!

TEWS_Pilot
May 5, 2022 6:43 pm

The demand for EVs from the average car buyer has definitely plummeted with inflation going exponential and the infrastructure for charging EVs still in its infancy. People don’t have the money and are unwilling to invest $60-80,000 in a risky EV proposition that will have to replace their old reliable much less expensive to operate longer range workhorse ICE vehicle.

Janice Moore
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
May 5, 2022 6:47 pm

Correct. Over 96% of vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2021 were NOT EV’s.

2hotel9
May 5, 2022 6:46 pm

Go woke, go broke.

Tom Halla
May 5, 2022 6:53 pm

Schadenfreude. Failure to push back on the greens makes it Ford’s fault.

