Endangered Species

Extinction’s Yo-Yo  –  The Ivory-billed Woodpecker

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
17 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen – 14 April 2022

The poor Ivory-billed Woodpecker must feel like a yo-yo – being declared extinct, probably extinct and nearly maybe extinct and then being un-extincted,  repeatedly over the last decade or so.

Here are some typical headlines:

The ‘Lord God Bird’ might be extinct, but the story of the ivory-billed woodpecker isn’t over yet”

Humans Have Officially Killed Off the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker

“The ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus principalis) is a possibly extinct woodpecker”  

Is it too soon to declare the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct?

The ivory-billed woodpecker, along with 22 other species of birds, fish, mussels and other wildlife, is set to be declared extinct and removed from the endangered species list…”

“Ivory-billed Woodpecker to Be Officially Declared Extinct in U.S. “

And now?

Back From The Dead? Elusive Ivory-Bill Woodpecker Not Extinct: Researchers

 A brand-new paper starts this way:

“The history of decline of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker is long, complex, and controversial. The last widely accepted sighting of this species in continental North America was 1944. Reports of Ivory-billed Woodpeckers have continued, yet in 2021 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed declaring the species extinct. We draw on 10 years of search effort, and provide trail camera photos and drone videos suggesting the consistent presence of Ivory-billed Woodpeckers at our study site.”

The paper it titled “Multiple lines of evidence indicate survival of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker in Louisiana” [.pdf] and written by Steven C. Latta, Mark A. Michaels, Don Scheifler, Thomas C. Michot Peggy L. Shrume, Patricia Johnson, Jay Tischendorf, Michael Weeks, John Trochet and Bob Ford. The authors are from a diverse collection of universities and agencies.   It is not the work of one disgruntled bird enthusiast. 

Their findings include:

”We believe that our observations contribute to a clearer understanding of the twin problems of why the Ivory-billed Woodpecker has been so difficult to detect and to relocate over the past 80 years. These issues begin with the misperception that, if present, the Ivory-bill is relatively easy to find – a misperception that extends at least as far back as Tanner (in 1944)” or, as stated elsewhere in the paper “that the Ivory-bill should be noisy and easy to find.” 

“Misperceptions on the ease of finding the Ivory-bill extend to the frequent argument that in the modern era it is unlikely that a large, distinctive woodpecker could escape the sights, cameras, and recorders, of birdwatchers and other people who are recreating or working outdoors in remote areas.”

“Beyond the questions of detection and documentation, our data offer insights into how the ecology and behavior of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker would contribute to the difficulty in finding or re-finding this species. We know that the Ivory-bill inhabits some of the most difficult to access habitat in the U.S., and that mature bottomland forests are a core component of that habitat.”

And then, as with many other subjects: 

“The authenticity of reports from non-scientists, hunters, fishermen, and rural residents, who may be the most likely people to access habitats such as those occupied by the Ivory-bill, are often dismissed. Though often keen and knowledgeable observers of their natural world, their observations of rare or unusual species are frequently devalued relative to the science-based perspectives of researchers.”

As usual, the experts wouldn’t accept the practical evidence from those mostly likely to have good evidence. 

Besides that, apparently Ivory-bills don’t really like people and avoid them and populated areas.

Bottom Line:

Ivory-billed Woodpeckers are not extinct – but are rare and live in limited areas of bottom-land forests far from humans.  They are not booming but they are not gone.   

Does it really matter?  In the larger scheme of things, probably not, there are actually just a large woodpecker, a little mysterious,  with a limited range.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

I have been amused by the on-again-off-again Ivory-bill story.  I do like woodpeckers though.  My five-year old grandson and I built this peanut feeder for his back yard and he insisted on adding the lettering . . . .

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

Tom Halla
April 14, 2022 6:05 am

Ivory Billed woodpeckers are a good example of the nature of evidence. One cannot “prove” them extinct, but one can demonstrate they are bloody rare.

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 14, 2022 6:32 am

Same goes for the Cuban ivory-billed woodpecker, last definitely seen in 1986.

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
April 14, 2022 6:07 am

“Woodpeckers Only”

Unfortunately, those !#$#@@$!# squirrels can’t read!!! 😮 😉

0
Reply
Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 14, 2022 6:19 am

But can you be certain? Have you proven they cannot read? Maybe they simply read and chose to ignore the posted warning(s)!

4
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Red94ViperRT10
April 14, 2022 6:28 am

I have the same high level of proof that they can as the Climatistas
have that we have < 10 yrs b4 it’s too late. So there!!! 😮 😉

0
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 14, 2022 6:27 am

They don’t have to be able to read and they can make themselves understood very easily.

Squirrel.jpg
2
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 14, 2022 6:41 am

Old Man ==> What you can’t see is the wording on one end. After Lil B insisted that we add “Woodpeckers Only” I suggested “No Elephants” for one end — he considered this very seriously for a few minutes and announced that he didn’t think elephants could walk that far (from Africa) so he added “No Giraffes”. (because, he said they havelong legs and maybe could walk that far!)

2
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 14, 2022 6:44 am

Kids do say the darnedest things, don’t they? 😉

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 14, 2022 6:23 am

They are playing to the judges and the courts while getting some product through the publication mill process for credit and promotion in the accreditation-driven process of looking busy for lesser institutions. It worked before and this is another trip to the well.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 14, 2022 6:43 am

ResourceGuy ==> Actually, these guys and gals are fighting back against poor science, some at the risk of their jobs. See the paper and the author affiliations.

0
Reply
embutler butler
April 14, 2022 6:28 am

Back in the 1950s, when the bird was first declared extinct,
I would go into the back yard and view a nesting pair…
this was in NJ , on the edge of that pine barren forest..

2
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  embutler butler
April 14, 2022 6:44 am

Butler ==> Very cool!

0
Reply
LKMiller
Reply to  embutler butler
April 14, 2022 6:51 am

Can almost guarantee what you saw were pileated woodpeckers, a bird that in appearance is quite similar to the ivory-billed, but smaller.

And, given the range of the pileated woodpecker, many of the so-called “sightings” of ivory-billed were actually the pileated.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
April 14, 2022 6:35 am

If you want more peckerpeckers:
Grow more oak trees and sunflowers

Those trees are chock full of the bugs/stuff they like to eat and are made of rock solid wood so when ‘pecked’ give the maximum bang per peck-buck
(The Lady Peckers appreciate that)
Ancient semi and actually expired oaks, if left alone, become bug havens and create epic nesting sites within themselves.

They’re also very partial to black sunflower seeds and also, as many creatures are including all feathered, crittered and aquatic: suet pellets.
=Fat Eaters – just like us.

Or make, fix up bird-boxes with especially big entrance holes
But not too near your or anyone’s house, all peckerpeckers are impossibly timid, shy and ‘highly strung’ – they see you coming loooooonnnnnggggg longway before you see them – as the story here tells

0
Reply
DonK
April 14, 2022 6:43 am

Kip. I think one of the problems is that piliated woodpeckers aren’t that much smaller than ivory billed woodpeckers and have a somewhat similar color scheme. Unless you can get one to sit still for a while, it’s probably hard to tell which you are looking at. Piliated woodpeckers aren’t all that common, but they are widespread and not endangered. We see one at our birdfeeder here in Vermont for a few minutes every year or two. Always something of a shock as they are much larger than any other bird that feeds there.

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  DonK
April 14, 2022 6:51 am

Both have that funky Jurassic pterodactyl look. If you ever hear any
pounding on your house, you’d better move, STAT, as they’re part of
nature’s demolition crew!

woodpdam.jpg
0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
April 14, 2022 6:58 am

Last year, we spotted what turned out to be a mountain lion on a parking area we have, not far from woods. It lingered a short time, but not long enough for my wife to get her camera. I’m guessing it’s camera-shy which explains why, despite numerous reported sighting, no pictures (or ones that are good enough) exist, as the Fish and Game’s official stance is (still) that mountain lions do not exist here in New Hampshire. I guess that declaring they do indeed exist here would open somewhat of a bureaucratic nightmare, because then they would have to come up with a protection plan for them, and that could step on hunter’s toes. God forbid they shoud piss off hunters. We didn’t bother reporting it, I guess because it’s a bit like claiming you saw a UFO. The response would likely be patronizing and insulting. No, it was not a bobcat. The differences between the two are stark.

0
Reply
