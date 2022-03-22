Sea level

AR6 and Sea Level, Part 3, A Statistically Valid Forecast

Andy May
Lots of pressure to publish this post early and it is raining this morning here in The Woodlands, so no golf. I checked it over and think it is OK. Here you go!

By Andy May

In Part 1 of this series, we examined the data and analysis that was presented in AR6 to support their conclusion that sea level rise is accelerating. In Part 2 we looked at a serious examination of the observational record for sea level rise over the past 120 years and the modeled components of that rise. We concluded in Part 1 that the statistical evidence presented in AR6 for acceleration was crude and cherry-picked. In Part 2 we saw that the error in both the estimates of sea level rise and in estimating the components of that rise is very large. The error precluded determining acceleration with any confidence, but the data revealed an approximately 60-year oscillation of the rate of sea level rise that matches known natural ocean cycles.

Modern statistical tools allow us to forecast time series, like GMSL (global mean sea level) change, in a more valid and sophisticated way than simply comparing cherry-picked least squares fits as the IPCC does in AR6. Our forecast is based on pure statistics. It is done in the correct way, but not necessarily correct, statistics are like that. We will not know for sure until 2100. That said, let’s do it. If you have a certain kind of nerdy mind, you will enjoy this.

Figure 1 is a plot of the data we will use—the NOAA sea level dataset. Simply looking at it we can tell it is autocorrelated, which means that each quarter’s mean sea level estimate is highly dependent upon the previous quarter’s value. Autocorrelation is important to consider in least squares regression, especially when forecasting time series, but routinely ignored by the IPCC.

Figure 1. NOAA mean sea level anomaly, 1900 to 2022. Each dot is one quarter (3 months).

Figure 2 plots each sea level estimate versus the previous estimate, this is called a plot of the first lag and the correlation of the two is a measure of autocorrelation. The R2 of the first lag is 0.97, so sea level is very autocorrelated. This is obvious but means that normal least squares linear fit statistics are invalid, the least squares statistics, such as R2, assume that the errors of regression are independent. Least squares, as used in AR6 to show acceleration, is inappropriate with a dataset like this. Most of any given value is heavily dependent upon the previous value. This means the mean-square-error (MSE) will be much too small, causing the error of the fit to be too small. As a result, any least squares line of the data in Figure 1 or any portion of that data is statistically useless, unless the autocorrelation is accounted for.

Figure 2. Plot of GMSL versus the previous GMSL, the first lag. The values are highly correlated. The small autocorrelation plot shows that GMSL is highly autocorrelated for at least 7 years.

So how can we forecast GMSL in a statistically valid way? We clearly cannot use least squares and need to apply more advanced techniques. The first step is to remove the autocorrelation from the data, this is normally done by subtracting the previous GMSL value from the current one and progressing in this way throughout the data set. We have done this and show a plot of the result in Figure 3.

Figure 3 A plot of the first difference of GMSL. The plot is random and fairly uniform left to right, suggesting that the autocorrelation is removed, and the data are stationary.

The first difference data from GMSL looks pretty good, very much like white noise. This is exactly what we want for valid statistical analysis and forecasting. We will be using an R function called “arima” to create our GMSL forecast, and this function requires three parameters to work, they are called p, d, and q. These parameters tell arima how to condition the input data and build a model that can project valid future values. The plot in Figure 3 shows us that “d” is one. That means taking one difference of adjoining values removes autocorrelation. We also need the data to be stationary, that is the statistical properties do not change with time (left to right). The original dataset (Figure 1) was clearly not stationary, and this is OK, we just do not want the way GMSL changes to be a function of time for this analysis. The R Augmented Dickey-Fuller Test (ADF) function confirms this, as the original dataset has an ADF p value of 0.79, meaning it is non-stationary. The arima p value is not the same as the statistical p test.

The differences plotted in Figure 3 have an ADF p value of 0.01, well below 0.05, the threshold needed to show stationarity. Data are stationary when the distribution over the period being studied is evenly distributed around the mean. That is the distribution, up and down, does not vary significantly with the time axis (x).

Next, we need to derive the arima p and q values. For this we need the ACF (autocorrelation) and PACF (partial autocorrelation) plots shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4. ACF and PACF plots to determine p and q. The top plot shows that any value of one or over is possible for p since the series is very strongly autocorrelated at all lags. The lower plot shows that once the first level autocorrelation is removed only two significant autocorrelations remain (1 and 3) so q=2.

Analyzing the GMSL time series gives us an arima parameter set of (1,1,2) for (p,d,q). We can also run an R function called auto.arima to see what parameters it recommends. We find that it settles on (1,1,2) as well. This is good confirmation that our parameter selection is correct. Figure 5 plots the results.

Figure 5. The results of an arima forecasting model. The top plot shows the residuals, next we see the ACF of the residuals and the Q-Q plot, both look good. The bottom plot gives the Ljung-Box statistics for various lags and they are all over 0.05, which means that the residuals are white noise, exactly what we want.

Figure 5 tells us that the model is successfully capturing the essence of the trends in mean sea level from 1880 through 2020. The model residuals show no trend and they are not autocorrelated. Figure 6 shows the arima forecast from the (1,1,2) model.

Figure 6. The arima forecast of mean sea level to 2100. The confidence limits plotted are 95% limits. A histogram of the model residuals is shown to the lower left. The residuals are pleasingly normal.

Figure 7 is a plot of the forecast from Excel that is easier to read. The forecast we created predicts that GMSL will rise between 148 (6 inches) and 258 mm (10 inches) by 2100. Many researchers call this alarming, but humans have successfully adapted to much higher rates of sea level rise in the past as we can see in Figure 2 of Post 1, and they did so without the technology we have today. When we consider that the average open ocean daily tide range is 1,000 mm or three feet, eight inches of sea level rise over 100 years does not seem like much. In the 20th century sea level rose 5.5 inches, did anyone notice or care, aside from a few researchers?

Figure 7. The forecast with more detail. The model predicts mean sea level in 2100 of 203 mm over the 1993-2008 average. The 95% confidence limits are 148 (6 inches) to 258 mm (10 inches) and marked with a curly brace. The range of predictions is not alarming, it is just over the 140 mm or 5.5 inches observed in the 20th century.

Conclusions

In the United States we would call the AR6 attempt to convince us that the rate of GMSL rise is accelerating, using adjoining cherry-picked least squares lines “high school,” meaning unsophisticated. Their method is problematic because GMSL is heavily autocorrelated and non-stationary, rendering their cherry-picked least squares fits and least squares statistics invalid.

Our fit, using the R function arima, is at least statistically valid. We specifically corrected for autocorrelation and forced the series to be stationary. We also addressed the minor partial autocorrelation that was left at one quarter and three quarters. The residuals of our model passed both the overall Ljung-Box test and multiple-lag Ljung-Box tests for white noise, meaning the arima model properly captured the 140-year trend in the NOAA sea level data.

Thus, while AR6 cherry-picked periods to support their conclusion that GMSL is accelerating, we reached the opposite conclusion using all the data in a statistically valid way. This does not mean that our forecast is correct, but it does mean that the AR6 speculation that sea level might rise 5 meters by 2150 is extremely unlikely and is best characterized as irresponsible speculation. Our analysis found no statistical evidence of acceleration and produced a linear extrapolation.

While warming of Earth’s surface is clearly the reason land-based glaciers are melting, which does contribute to rising sea level, AR6 provides no evidence the warming is caused by human activities. They use models to infer humans caused it, but unfortunately their models are also not statistically valid as shown in Part 2, here, and by McKitrick and Christy (McKitrick & Christy, 2018). We can all agree that humans probably have some impact on atmospheric warming, but we do not know how much is caused by humans and how much is natural, because we are emerging from the unusually cold Little Ice Age—the “preindustrial” period. Further, as we saw in Part 2, the 30-year rates of sea level rise reveal a distinctly natural-looking oscillation. Glacial ice and ice sheet melting is likely responsible for most of sea level rise, as AR6 states, but the human fraction of that warming might be quite small.

Thus, from a purely statistical point of view, the AR6 claims are childishly invalid. A proper analysis of the data leads to a forecast of roughly 20 cm (~8 inches) of sea level rise by 2100. In the year 2100, our descendants will know who was right.

The data and R code to create the figures in this chapter can be downloaded here. The R code and spreadsheet provide much more detail about the arima forecast, including references not supplied below.

Works Cited

McKitrick, R., & Christy, J. (2018, July 6). A Test of the Tropical 200- to 300-hPa Warming Rate in Climate Models, Earth and Space Science. Earth and Space Science, 5(9), 529-536. Retrieved from https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2018EA000401

Alex
March 22, 2022 10:07 am

Forecasts are difficult. Especially about the future.

11
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Alex
March 22, 2022 12:01 pm

Like deja vu all over again.

3
Reply
Tom Halla
March 22, 2022 10:11 am

My problem is that I do not know stat well enough to take this on anything but trust, but eyeballing the graph gives pretty much the same result.

3
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 22, 2022 10:31 am

Tom,
It usually does. Eyeballs are pretty good forecasting tools. The methods I used are correct and commonly used in financial and economic forecasting. This is one reason I do my own investing. I only rarely use these techniques in choosing investments, they are mathematically correct, but often wrong.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Andy May
March 22, 2022 12:02 pm

Eyeballs are good to two significant figures.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 22, 2022 10:48 am

I know ARIMA inside out. AM did a masterful job of it. This is as theoretically as solid as anything in statistics can be.

8
Reply
M.W.Plia
March 22, 2022 10:15 am

I agree, the indicated, measured rise is a “natural-looking oscillation” as it appears the sea level is returning to previous normal (higher) levels achieved during the medieval warm period.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 22, 2022 10:46 am

Ah, a blast from the past. I got a summa in economics as an undergrad, had my thesis accepted for the PhD, and had already passed all the general PhD exams except history of economics. Chose the joint JD/MBA program rather than finish the PhD, as there was nothing left to learn. My general interest was math modeling, so my economics degree was largely econometrics. ARIMA (auto regressive integrated moving average) is a BIG deal in econometrics.
Well done, Andy May. So much for IPCC AR6 ‘science’.

6
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 22, 2022 11:48 am

Thanks Rud, appreciate the kind words.

1
Reply
MarkW2
March 22, 2022 11:06 am

The stats seem pretty valid and far more rigorous than we typically see in models from climate ‘scientists’. Indeed, it never ceases to amaze me how any so-called ‘scientists’, from climate disciplines or otherwise, can claim the climate models are remotely accurate given the number of variables involved for what is very much a non-deterministic system. It is, quite frankly, farcical.

The conclusion also points out that the author’s forecast might not be correct, which anyone who knows anything about modelling will understand is very sensible. The key point of this analysis, however, is to test the predictions of AR6; and nobody should be surprised that the AR6 ‘findings’ are nonsensical.

It’s a dreadful reflection on the state of ‘science’ in today’s world that this type of analysis should even be necessary, but it is.

5
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  MarkW2
March 22, 2022 11:51 am

Mark, I agree. I should not have had to write this. It should be obvious, and it clearly is to many.

4
Reply
Bob
Reply to  Andy May
March 22, 2022 12:54 pm

Andy, always keep in mind it was necessary for you to write this. People like me don’t know these things, we deserve to know them but info like this will never be given to us unless people like you do it. Well done.

6
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Bob
March 22, 2022 12:57 pm

Thanks Bob, much appreciated.

2
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
March 22, 2022 11:13 am

Andy May, The Woodlands as in Texas? If so, I can recall playing golf there many years (decades) ago, but I don’t remember what course. But I can remember playing the Tour 18 in nearby Humble.

Regards,
Bob

3
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 22, 2022 11:53 am

Hi Bob. Tour 18 is fun and very popular. I haven’t played there in many years though. I play the Woodlands courses mostly, Tournament, Player, Oaks, and Panther Trail. Rarely I will play at Palmer.

2
Reply
DMacKenzie
March 22, 2022 11:27 am

It’s interesting number crunching…. but really all we need to know is that we should check how much safety factor the engineers built into the sea walls…you know, above the highest expected storm surge, and probably build them a foot higher, heck lets make it 2 ft, over the next century…..

3
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 22, 2022 11:55 am

Agreed. With a fraction of what we are paying for climate modeling and unreliable energy we could shore up all our storm defenses and be done with it!

4
Reply
Steve Case
March 22, 2022 11:43 am

Some quotes that I can understand and or offer some critique:

Modern statistical tools allow us to forecast time series, like GMSL (global mean sea level) change, in a more valid and sophisticated way than simply comparing cherry-picked least squares fits as the IPCC does in AR6.

Autocorrelation is important to consider in least squares regression, especially when forecasting time series, but routinely ignored by the IPCC.

The question to ask is why don’t the IPCC scientists use up to date sophisticated methods?
________________________________________________________________

 This does not mean that our forecast is correct, but it does mean that the AR6 speculation that sea level might rise 5 meters by 2150 is extremely unlikely and is best characterized as irresponsible speculation.

It’s more than irresponsible, they are obviously producing propaganda. You can’t prove that so you didn’t say that, but the “Duck Test” says so.

I didn’t realize they said 5 meters by 2150. And if that’s so, it’s obvious that they’ve moved out 50 years past 2100 which has been the standard target date for the previous IPCC assessment reports.
________________________________________________________________ 

While warming of Earth’s surface is clearly the reason land-based glaciers are melting, … Glacial ice and ice sheet melting is likely responsible for most of sea level rise, as AR6 states, …

I take issue with notion that the ice sheets (Greenland & Antarctica) are melting. There is some surface melting during several weeks during the summer, but the calving of icebergs occurs year round, or at least I think it does. I’ve never confirmed that though.

But the water has to be coming from somewhere, and the ice caps are a good bet, but how much ice is gained or lost from the ice caps is a function of snow fall and calving of icebergs. Temperature on the ice caps that is well below freezing nearly everywhere nearly all of the time, has nothing to do with it. (In my opinion)

Six to ten inches of sea level rise by 2100 is very close to what I’ve always come up with after fooling around with PSMSL data. Thanks for confirming that for me.

2
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Steve Case
March 22, 2022 12:02 pm

The question to ask is why don’t the IPCC scientists use up to date sophisticated methods?”

If you can get an answer to this, let me know to. I have no idea. The statistical methods I used to make this post are well known and have been around a long time.

I didn’t realize they said 5 meters by 2150.”

Page SPM-28, AR6. [You knew it was in the SPM, didn’t you?]

Here is the full quote:

Global mean sea level rise above the likely range – approaching 2 m by 2100 and 5 m by 2150 under a very high GHG emissions scenario (SSP5-8.5) (low confidence) – cannot be ruled out due to deep uncertainty in ice sheet processes

This is an expert lie, notice the clever use of “low confidence” and “cannot be ruled out”

Last edited 3 hours ago by Andy May
2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
March 22, 2022 12:13 pm

Sometimes people don’t seek answers to questions that they would rather not know.

In any case, Ph.D. atmospheric chemists usually only have one semester of graduate level statistics and the rest is on the job training. In short, the training is inadequate and staff statisticians, like good service providers, produce the desired result.

2
Reply
Tim Gorman
Reply to  Scissor
March 22, 2022 12:57 pm

My immunology PhC son was told by his college advisor, when he was starting his microbiology degree, not to worry about taking any math courses. If he needed an experiment analyzed just find a math major to do it for him. Thankfully he listened to me and took several math courses including some advanced mathematics. He does all his own work now and does it well. I can’t tell you how scary it is in that field because of the inability of so many to make even basic judgements on their data and what it means.

It’s really the blind leading the blind. The scientists can’t understand their data from a statistical analysis basis and the statisticians can’t understand the data from a real world biology basis. And people wonder why so much of experimental science today can’t be duplicated. It’s so much like climate science it’s unbelievable.

3
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Scissor
March 22, 2022 1:03 pm

A real statistician, especially one with a finance background is like gold. They live and die by their predictions and know this stuff inside and out. Every branch of science should pay attention to them, especially meteorologists and climate scientists – but they don’t. Climate scientists know everything, why should they listen to anyone else, right?

1
Reply
old engineer
Reply to  Scissor
March 22, 2022 2:07 pm

Sissor

“… the training is inadequate and staff statisticians, like good service providers, produce the desired result.”

I guess it depends on where you worked. At the place I worked, the engineers had mostly B.S. and M.S. degrees, our three staff statisticians were PhDs. Their goal seemed to be to keep the engineers out of trouble. I remember two pieces of advice I received early in my employment. The first: “Too many engineers think statistics is a black box into which you can pour bad data and crank out good answers. IT IS NOT!” The second was: “Next time come to me BEFORE you write the test plan.”

I am indebted to these three for keeping me out of trouble for all of my 30 year career.

3
Reply
rah
March 22, 2022 12:46 pm

Hmmm. Since NOAA and the GISS have obviously been adjusting their temperatures, both historic and present, to match the rise in atmospheric CO2 I wonder just how cold the past will have to be and how hot it will have to be by 2091 if they continue that practice.

2
Reply
Bob
March 22, 2022 12:50 pm

Outstanding. A little technical but that was needed to show how dishonest and corrupt the AR6 message is and to show how proper work should be done. I salute you.

3
Reply
Tim Gorman
March 22, 2022 12:58 pm

Andy,

Good job. I hope someone in the government reads this. But I’m not going to hold my breath waiting.

1
Reply
Fredrik
March 22, 2022 1:02 pm

Quite a number of problems in the application of ARIMA here. The ACF and the ADF test suggest that the sea level is driven by a stochastic trend. The only way to forecast a stochastic trend variable is to find another stochastic trend variable that cointegrates with the sea level. For this ARIMA model the PACF suggests p = 2 not q =2. And, you must remive the stchastic trend by taking the first difference in order to determine p and q correctly. When you use the level of the series you cannot see the order of p and q because it will be completely covered by the stchastic trend. This work is hastly done and not correct. Remove the post and redo it correctly. However, ARIMA is only good for short term forecasts and in this case only for changes in the dependent variable.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Fredrik
March 22, 2022 2:34 pm

Been a million years, but would agree that the cut-off in the PACF after two lags implies p=2, hence AR(2). Not sure if Andy tested the actual or differenced series, but if the latter, would suggest ARIMA(2,1,0). We were always advised to try several models and to go with the most parsimonius model that resulted in iid residuals. It’s important to remember that ARIMA is a ‘black box’ approach to forecasting – there’s no ‘causality’.

0
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Fredrik
March 22, 2022 2:56 pm

Fredrik and Frank,
You are both making several assumptions that could easily be checked by downloading the R code and doing the analysis yourself. Until you’ve done that, I’ve nothing to say. I’m pretty sure I did it correctly. I would be willing to wager, that you will get the same answer I did.

The reason for posting the code and data is to answer exactly the questions you are asking.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Andy May
1
Reply
Waza
March 22, 2022 1:04 pm

How do we know the acceleration or deceleration of the glacial rebound or subsidence of individual locations?
There could have easily been periods of higher SLR rate pre 1900.

1
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Waza
March 22, 2022 1:09 pm

There were many times when it was much higher, see post #1, Figure 2.
AR6 and Sea Level Rise, Part 1 – Andy May Petrophysicist

1
Reply
Javier
March 22, 2022 1:15 pm

Statistics will not provide the answer to any scientific question, they only tell you how much trust you can have on a certain answer based on probability analysis.

But having a lot of statistical trust does not mean it is correct, nor having very little trust means it is incorrect. Deep knowledge of a process can beat statistical analysis.

As an example, in 2016 I was among several people that noticed that despite the 2012 low in Arctic sea-ice, the trend in September sea ice extent was no longer down. Knowledge of multidecadal variability led me to understand that a climate shift had taken place and we should not expect a continuation of the previous worrisome (to some) decreasing trend. I published an article here at WUWT comunicating that Arctic sea ice had turned a corner. Tamino (a statistician) used statistics to say I was wrong. Well, six years later I am still right and the statistics are starting to show the change of trend I was able to spot based on knowledge.

The lesson is that statistics is not the final arbiter of scientific questions, just a tool to make better decissions.

3
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Javier
March 22, 2022 1:32 pm

I had forgotten that post, thanks for reminding me. I definitely agree with you on statistics. We should all know the rules but be skeptical and practical about it.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Andy May
March 22, 2022 2:51 pm

The joke back then was consulting three econometricians will result in 6 different opinions, each ‘on the one hand, but then on the other hand’, since each has different hands.

0
Reply
Warren
March 22, 2022 1:49 pm

Sounds very much like the UN are angling for more money to ‘combat accelerating sea level rise’ to me.

1
Reply
Steve Richards
March 22, 2022 1:56 pm

“On March 22, the newest U.S.-European sea level satellite, named Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, became the official reference satellite for global sea level measurements. This means that sea surface height data collected by other satellites will be compared to the information produced by Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich to ensure their accuracy.”

So, a new satellite from today…

https://sealevel.nasa.gov/news/233/international-sea-level-satellite-takes-over-from-predecessor/

0
Reply
bigoilbob
March 22, 2022 2:01 pm

FYI, I get all of the “cherry picked” periods in your first post. They all improve their R^2 values with consideration of acceleration included.

Using normal OLS for linear and accelerating trends, and all of the data, I get changes from 2022.25 to 2100 of ~128 and 242 mm respectively. So, your number is reasonable. I also understand how autocorrelation must be accounted for. I can’t replicate your plots, but what do you get if you plot more recent periods, using the same process?. Say 1950-present, 1960-present, 1970-present, 1980-present. These are the relevant time periods w.r.t. AGW emissions. When you do normal OLS, with acceleration considered, the difference between now and 2100 increases, between trends calculated before and after 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980.

I know it’s a lot of work (that I can’t replicate) but I wonder if your process shows anything different.

0
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 22, 2022 2:39 pm

Also, your trend seems linear, except for some possible days of month departures. Why is is that it’s linear R^2 for the forecast period of 1900-late 2020 is ~0/983, but the R^2 for a normal acceleration treatment is a slightly larger 0.987. Not challenging your process, just curious.

0
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 22, 2022 3:05 pm

bigoilbob,
The process you describe is taken care of and much more by arima. Arima checks for curves as well as linear processes. What this process tells you is there is no improvement in the fit with a curve, at least a power or quadratic curve. The arima process is not perfect, but since the original fit was 97%, there is not much chance of improving the fit with a curve anyway. Visually you can see what arima is saying.

0
Reply
Paul Chernoch
March 22, 2022 2:14 pm

I am curious about the effect of homogenization on auto-correlation within climate signals like seal level and temperature. Do the kind of homogenization procedures employed by the climate modelers tend to increase autocorrelation, decrease it, or have an unpredictable effect? I would think they might increase it, thus amplifying the kinds of effects that you are trying to expose and reject.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Paul Chernoch
March 22, 2022 2:53 pm

Homogenization is used for temperature, not sea level. You correctly intuit that it will increase general autocorrelation.

0
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Paul Chernoch
March 22, 2022 3:06 pm

They increase it. All smoothing or homogenization functions increase it.

0
Reply
Matt Kiro
March 22, 2022 2:40 pm

Is any of your graphs broken down into regions? Because there some places like the Chesapeake bay area which the MSL is rising , mostly due to subsidence from what I’ve read. These places do need to invest in the appropriate infrastructure.

While I appreciate all your hard work in showing that GMSLs are not accelerating , I find that global averages and anomalies from some arbitrary zero point just give in to the narrative that there is some climate utopia point

0
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Matt Kiro
March 22, 2022 3:07 pm

Nope, I just worked with the data shown. This was a purely statistical exercise. I did it to make a point about the AR6 methods.

0
Reply
Neville
March 22, 2022 2:43 pm

Very interesting Andy, but I’m a very poorly educated bloke who isn’t very good at stats or maths.
But here’s a question for Andy or Rud or anyone else to ponder. It has taken fully evolved Humans 200K years to reach 1 billion global population by about 1800 or about the start of the Industrial REV, so why ( how?) did it take just another 127 years (1927) to reach 2 billion and then just another 33 years to reach 3 billion?
In 1970 the global population was about 3.7 billion and today about 7.9 billion, so more than doubling in about 50 years.
So how can this occur so quickly when the Biden donkey etc have told us repeatedly that we’re facing an EXISTENTIAL threat?
BTW for the first 200K years Human life expectancy was under 40 and today is about 73 and much higher in wealthy OECD countries.
So how is our climate so dangerous today when all the real data proves they’re wrong? Africa ( 53 countries) is even more extreme since 1970 when pop was just 363 million and today is about 1400 million and life expectancy was about 46 yrs then and now about 64 years.
And Africa has experienced the misery of HIV/AIDs over the last 50 years as well. Anyway I’d like someone to point out why we’re committed to wasting endless TRILLIONs $ on this so called EXISTENTIAL threat when we can find so little evidence for it?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

