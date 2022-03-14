flooding

Separating Science From Pseudoscience For Floods And Extreme Precipitation

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

Jim Steele

Video (and transcript) explores the pseudoscientific claims regards floods and extreme precipitation to separate the scientific facts from simple catastrophic narratives to determine what is natural and what is caused by humans.

A transcript is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/03/separating-science-from-pseudoscience.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

Tom Halla
March 14, 2022 2:07 pm

If anything like the California flood of 1862 occurred now, it would be blamed on global warming.

Cam_S
March 14, 2022 2:17 pm

Don’t build on flood plains!

MartinM
Reply to  Cam_S
March 14, 2022 3:21 pm

They build levies to protect farmland, and the next thing you know they’re building homes and retail as fast as they can.

Rud Istvan
March 14, 2022 2:37 pm

There are three easy factual points to be made about the claim ‘increasing flooding from increasing extreme weather per Trenberth’ that JS rebuts here:

  1. Neither is increasing, as both IPCC SREX and my essay ‘Credibility Condundrums’ concerning the 2014 US NCA in ebook Blowing Smoke showed.
  2. To the extent that localized flooding has increased in places, it is mostly attributable to urbanization and the loss of porous surface to absorb rain.
  3. Weather isn’t climate. Climate is the ‘envelope’ of expected weather over at least 30 years. And since it is very easy to prove that climate has changed naturally ‘forever’, it is VERY hard to ‘prove’ that it is all somehow anthropogenic since 1975—the climate model attribution problem in spades.

As the ‘battle’ is no longer about the science, but rather the politics, fact sound bites and ridicule (best when combined) go a long way.

Peter W
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 14, 2022 2:50 pm

I fully agree with you. Having studied this business since 2006, my observation is that any effect humans have on the likes of flooding, etc., is very strictly local and has to do with land management, not weather or climate. The IPCC is a bunch of fear-mongering fools and idiots.

Graham Lyons
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 14, 2022 3:03 pm

In #2., the loss of porous surface to absorb rain is a very important factor.

Scissor
Reply to  Graham Lyons
March 14, 2022 3:12 pm

It would be nice to recharge aquifers in many places.

Derg
Reply to  Scissor
March 14, 2022 3:36 pm

Maybe Kamala can get on that 🤔

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 14, 2022 3:54 pm

I suspect there may be another factor: a modification of soil properties – probably by fertilizers. In 1970s I noticed for the first time puddles of water in fields after a rain.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Curious George
March 14, 2022 4:02 pm

CG, as a near 40 year SW Wisconsin dairy farm owner, I don’t think so. Now, our calcareous soil may be different from yours. We went to 2/3 no till (tilling only on the 2/3 contour crop rotation shift) and we have less erosion (my farm is hilly, about 2/3 too hilly to farm now at all). So at least in our sandy/gravelly low organics soils, don’t see your fertilizer puddles.

