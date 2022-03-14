Separating Science From Pseudoscience For Floods And Extreme Precipitation

Video (and transcript) explores the pseudoscientific claims regards floods and extreme precipitation to separate the scientific facts from simple catastrophic narratives to determine what is natural and what is caused by humans.
A transcript is available at
https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/03/separating-science-from-pseudoscience.html
Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.