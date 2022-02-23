It’s Better than We Thought

New Brief by Kip Hansen – 23 February 2022

This is a very brief news brief.

Let me end with an absolutely incredible statistic: 2021 saw just over 6,100 recorded deaths due to weather and climate disasters, representing about 1 in 1,300,000 people. That is the lowest global death rate in weather and climate disasters over the period of reliable records, and I’d venture, the lowest in human history. Think about that.

Quoting Roger Pielke Jr. from “Tracking Positive Progress on the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction” at The Honest Broker.

NB: At the Honest Broker Newsletter site, you may have to click “Let me read it first” at the subscribe demand.

