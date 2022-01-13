History

“Hansen vs. The World” (Richard Kerr on uncertain climate science in 1989)

By Robert Bradley Jr. — January 13, 2022

A historical oddity is how the U.S. government and Exxon “knew” about the ‘greenhouse signal’ and perilous anthropogenic climate change when climate scientists did not. But such is the state of the debate where PR and lawsuits overwhelm a rational view of knowledge. (below)

“In my expert opinion, in the period shortly after President Carter took office in 1977,” state James Gustave Speth, “there was a growing sense of concern and indeed urgency within the federal government that fossil fuel burning was heating the planet and causing the climate to change in many ways that could be catastrophic….” [1]

“Exxon was aware of climate change, as early as 1977, 11 years before it became a public issue,” stated an article in Scientific American. “This knowledge did not prevent the company … from spending decades refusing to publicly acknowledge climate change and even promoting climate misinformation.”

But the Science . . .

How did the U.S. government and Exxon know about the “greenhouse signal” and perilous anthropogenic climate change when climate science did not? But such is the state of the debate where PR and lawsuits overwhelm a rational view of knowledge.

In the real world, global cooling was the fear. “Certainly the threat of another ice age was the topic of much scientific and popular discussion in the 1970s, stated Harold Bernard, Jr., in The Greenhouse Effect.

Books and articles entitled ‘The Cooling,’ ‘Blizzard,’ ‘Ice,’ and ‘A Mini Ice Age Could Begin in a Decade,’ abounded. The ‘snow blitz’ theory was popularized on the public television presentation of ‘The Weather Machine’ in 1975. And certainly the winters of the late 1970s were enough to send shivers through our imaginations. [2]

And in the late 1980s and early 1990s (and even today), evidence about the positive and negative effects of carbon dioxide on global climate was (is) controversial. [3]

Enter Richard Kerr, longtime global-warming writer at Science, the flagship publication of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He chronicled how the mainstream of climate science disputed James Hansen’s assertions of the arrival of global warming and the enhanced greenhouse effect as opinion rather than science.

Kerr wrote in mid-1989:

If many of Hansen’s colleagues find his first point about the warming trend regrettable, they view his second–that the warming could, with “high confidence,” be linked to the greenhouse effect–as unforgivable. None of the select greenhouse researchers at the meeting could agree with him. ‘Taken together, his statements have given people the feeling the greenhouse effect has been detected with certitude,” says Michael Schlesinger, himself a modeler at Oregon State University. “Our current understanding does not support that. Confidence in detection is now down near zero.”

Continuing Uncertainty

There was no settled science about a climate crisis well after James Hansen lit the fires in 1988. In 1998, William K. Stevens, global warming scribe at the New York Times, quoted “a leading expert on the issue of detecting the greenhouse signal, climatologist Thomas Wigley of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder:

”They’re making progress, and there is a lot of hard work involved, and I hold them in the highest regard,” Dr. Tom Wigley … said of Dr. Mann and his colleagues. ”But I think there’s a limit to how far you can ever go.” As for using proxy data to detect a man-made greenhouse effect, he said, ”I don’t think we’re ever going to get to the point where we’re going to be totally convincing.”

So again, what did Exxon or the U.S. government (or anyone else) know about the strength of the enhanced greenhouse effect, much as a doom-and-gloom answer to increasing concentrations of CO2 and other man-made greenhouse gases in the atmosphere?

—————————

[1] Speth, They Knew: The US Federal Government’s Fifty-Year Role in Causing the Climate Crisis (MIT Press: 2021), p. 11.

[2] Harold Bernard, Jr., The Greenhouse Effect (Cambridge, MA: Ballinger Publishing, 1980), p. 20.

[3] Given anthropogenic global warming, the qualitative begs the quantitative question of good, benign, and benign. Lower-range warming is generally thought by climate economists as net beneficial, while higher warming scenarios are neutral-to-negative. (Climate models can be calibrated to tell you just about anything).

Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 2:10 pm

This is the approach of the La Jolla conference, which was legal strategy by activist lawyers. If anything, Exxon would have a decent case for a RICO case against the activist lawyers, corruptly acting to subvert various localities to file suit under “facts” the activists knew were at best strictly opinion.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 2:17 pm

Yes. La Jolla organized and led by Naomi Oreskes, whose book ‘Merchants of Doubt’ first conflated Big Tobacco with Big Oil. Except there was never any factual similarity, which is why the ‘EXXON knew’ meme never flew despite repeated lawfare attempts.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 2:46 pm

Wasn’t everything that Exxon ‘knew’ already in the public domain anyway?

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 13, 2022 3:08 pm

Yes, because they themselves published it. Hundreds of papers.

0
Reply
JCR
January 13, 2022 2:18 pm

The current “debate” has nothing to dowith science, and everything to do with establishment of control over every aspect of our lives

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  JCR
January 13, 2022 2:50 pm

Isn’t pretty much every ‘scare’ managed in a similar fashion these days? It used to be all about money, except the first one DDT. All the previous ones, eg peak population, peak food, peak coal, peak oil, were failures.

I can only guess that DDT was merely a test case, although it did manage to kill off 10s of millions of undesirables. Then came the greed. Then came the control.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
1
Reply
Steve Z
January 13, 2022 2:27 pm

Those same geniuses were telling us that the Arctic Ocean would be ice-free by 2013, but most of it is still ice-covered year-round eight years later. So maybe we can let Exxon and the other oil companies off the hook?

1
Reply
t port
Reply to  Steve Z
January 13, 2022 3:05 pm

As I recall, “desertification” around the globe was a big concern back then. I guess more CO2 in the atmosphere served to ameliorate that “threat”.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 13, 2022 3:02 pm

Soft drink sellers likely knew sugar was, in general, bad for people…but notice they aren’t being sued because “they knew”. The ultimate responsibility for fossil fuel combustion….lies with the people who combusted it. Unfortunately, the courts and legal profession see an interesting way to top up their retirement fund at the expense of oil companies and rich enviro-fund donations…

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 13, 2022 3:35 pm

It’s much worse than sugar being bad for you. The sugar industry actively promotes the ‘war on fat’ because the only way to make ‘fat free’ foods taste good is by adding sugar. It’s a massive con, possibly even greater than the CAGW Doomsday Death Cult, but there’s probably less money in it.

Another sad by-product of the ‘war on fat’ is a reduced intellectual capacity, since the brain requires fat. This may even help to explain the recent dumbing down of the general population. I’d love to see a study on it.

0
Reply
Scissor
January 13, 2022 3:12 pm

I’ve come to realize that I dislike a lot of people who look like Lurch of the Addams Family or Homer Simpson the cartoon, which is weird because I like Lurch and Homer.

1
Reply
