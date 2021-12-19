censorship

British Medical Journal on Facebook “fact check” ‘… inaccurate, incompetent and irresponsible’

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
28 Comments

Hot on the heels of the bombshell admission last week by Facebook lawyers in legal filings that “fact checks” are nothing more than opinion, this open letter to Zuckerberg and Facebook/Meta from highly respected The British Medical Journal (BMJ) shows even more reason Facebook is simply engaged in wanton censorship. It is equivalent to a professional ‘bitchslap’ in my opinion.

It it worth repeating and sharing everywhere. It is time to pushback twice as hard. h/t to Willis Eschenbach.

Open letter from The BMJ to Mark Zuckerberg

Dear Mark Zuckerberg,

We are Fiona Godlee and Kamran Abbasi, editors of The BMJ, one of the world’s oldest and most influential general medical journals. We are writing to raise serious concerns about the “fact checking” being undertaken by third party providers on behalf of Facebook/Meta.

In September, a former employee of Ventavia, a contract research company helping carry out the main Pfizer covid-19 vaccine trial, began providing The BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings, and emails. These materials revealed a host of poor clinical trial research practices occurring at Ventavia that could impact data integrity and patient safety. We also discovered that, despite receiving a direct complaint about these problems over a year ago, the FDA did not inspect Ventavia’s trial sites.

The BMJ commissioned an investigative reporter to write up the story for our journal. The article was published on 2 November, following legal review, external peer review and subject to The BMJ’s usual high level editorial oversight and review.[1]

But from November 10, readers began reporting a variety of problems when trying to share our article. Some reported being unable to share it. Many others reported having their posts flagged with a warning about “Missing context … Independent fact-checkers say this information could mislead people.” Those trying to post the article were informed by Facebook that people who repeatedly share “false information” might have their posts moved lower in Facebook’s News Feed. Group administrators where the article was shared received messages from Facebook informing them that such posts were “partly false.”

Readers were directed to a “fact check” performed by a Facebook contractor named Lead Stories.[2]

We find the “fact check” performed by Lead Stories to be inaccurate, incompetent and irresponsible.

— It fails to provide any assertions of fact that The BMJ article got wrong

— It has a nonsensical title: “Fact Check: The British Medical Journal Did NOT Reveal Disqualifying And Ignored Reports Of Flaws In Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trials”

— The first paragraph inaccurately labels The BMJ a “news blog”

— It contains a screenshot of our article with a stamp over it stating “Flaws Reviewed,” despite the Lead Stories article not identifying anything false or untrue in The BMJ article

— It published the story on its website under a URL that contains the phrase “hoax-alert”

We have contacted Lead Stories, but they refuse to change anything about their article or actions that have led to Facebook flagging our article.

We have also contacted Facebook directly, requesting immediate removal of the “fact checking” label and any link to the Lead Stories article, thereby allowing our readers to freely share the article on your platform.

There is also a wider concern that we wish to raise. We are aware that The BMJ is not the only high quality information provider to have been affected by the incompetence of Meta’s fact checking regime. To give one other example, we would highlight the treatment by Instagram (also owned by Meta) of Cochrane, the international provider of high quality systematic reviews of the medical evidence.[3] Rather than investing a proportion of Meta’s substantial profits to help ensure the accuracy of medical information shared through social media, you have apparently delegated responsibility to people incompetent in carrying out this crucial task. Fact checking has been a staple of good journalism for decades. What has happened in this instance should be of concern to anyone who values and relies on sources such as The BMJ.

We hope you will act swiftly: specifically to correct the error relating to The BMJ’s article and to review the processes that led to the error; and generally to reconsider your investment in and approach to fact checking overall.

Best wishes,

Fiona Godlee, editor in chief
Kamran Abbasi, incoming editor in chief
The BMJ

Competing interests:
As current and incoming editors in chief, we are responsible for everything The BMJ contains.

References:

[1] Thacker PD. Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial. BMJ. 2021 Nov 2;375:n2635. doi: 10.1136/bmj.n2635. PMID: 34728500. https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635

[2] Miller D. Fact Check: The British Medical Journal Did NOT Reveal Disqualifying And Ignored Reports Of Flaws In Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trials. Nov 10, 2021. ​​https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/11/fact-check-british-medical-jo…

[3] https://twitter.com/cochranecollab/status/1458439812357185536

very old white guy
December 19, 2021 7:46 am

Don’t use facebook. Don’t use twitter.

Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  very old white guy
December 19, 2021 8:04 am

When you use Facebook, you are being used by Facebook, and guess who gets the better end of that deal.

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
December 19, 2021 9:04 am

When a product is free, realize you are actually the product being monetized.

Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  very old white guy
December 19, 2021 9:33 am

Gave them up couple years ago, never used Twitter.

Never liked the Facebook set up anyway as forums does it much better but then too many people are too lazy to run a forum, so they flock to facebook who does the work for them.

Better to set up a forum instead.

Reply
Tom Halla
December 19, 2021 7:47 am

Fakebook’s “fact checking” is mostly political. Apparently, someone thought sucking up to Fauci et al was policy.

Reply
Curious George
December 19, 2021 7:50 am

Nazification in action?

Reply
Bernie
December 19, 2021 8:09 am

They have delegated fact checking to people with a political agenda.

Reply
bonbon
December 19, 2021 8:17 am

I wonder what Meta would do with WikiLeaks publication of actual war crimes reported?
The D.o.J has a different kind of fact-checking – secret tribunals.

And if the revelations were so world shattering, why not use WikiLeaks?

What is being done to Assange is the real scandal.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  bonbon
December 19, 2021 9:09 am

No kidding. The press went on and on about Kashogi (spelling?) and Assange is treated like a criminal.

Reply
Phil Salmon
December 19, 2021 8:20 am

Pfizer are too big to criticize.

Meanwhile they are busy confirming all the worst Mark Soderburg stereotypes of corrupt and sinister big Pharma.

It’s now hard to distinguish Pfizer, Facebook, Government and media – a seamless unified mafia.

They are damaging the reputation of and trust in both Pharma and government, not helpful during a pandemic.

Reply
Ed Reid
December 19, 2021 8:21 am

The “fakecheckers” are checking narrative compliance, not facts.

Reply
DiogenesNJ
December 19, 2021 8:23 am

“Facebook is simply engaged in wonton censorship”

LOL. Another clear example of anti-Asian bias!

(i.e., spell cneckers can’t always save you)

Reply
DiogenesNJ
Reply to  DiogenesNJ
December 19, 2021 8:24 am

OTOH, they can save you from typos. Inadvertent further humor. I meant “draughts”, of course.

Reply
Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  DiogenesNJ
December 19, 2021 9:26 am

Fixed, thanks.

Reply
commieBob
December 19, 2021 8:25 am

Social media censorship is an end run around freedom of speech, which is guaranteed in the Constitution. link

If the social media can no longer censor then we’ll be back to: you can say anything you want but if you say something illegal you may end up in jail.

The problem with sending people to jail is that it requires due process. That’s a PITA for the government and that’s why they want the social media to do what they aren’t allowed to do.

What are the limits to free speech? Everyone has heard the quote about falsely yelling fire in a crowded theater. What most people don’t realize is that it came from a case involving opposition to the draft in WW1.

Holmes, writing for a unanimous Court, ruled that it was a violation of the Espionage Act of 1917 (amended by the Sedition Act of 1918) to distribute flyers opposing the draft during World War I.

link

So what’s the difference between “no draft” and “vaccines bad”? There are things the government would rather that we didn’t say. The Constitution and the courts have mostly ensured that we can still say them. On the other hand, there’s Assange and Snowden, et al.

Reply
Jeff Alberts
December 19, 2021 8:34 am

We are aware that The BMJ is not the only high quality information provider to have been affected by the incompetence of Meta’s fact checking regime.”

Why would BMJ assume incompetence? Malice fits the bill here much better.

Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
December 19, 2021 8:49 am

Malice is harder to prove.

Isn’t there a rule that says you shouldn’t accuse someone of malice when stupidity provides an adequate explanation?

Reply
ThinkingScientist
Reply to  commieBob
December 19, 2021 9:02 am

Hanlon’s Razor: Never ascribe to malice that which can adequately be explained by stupidity.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  commieBob
December 19, 2021 9:11 am

Exactly, see Simon’s posts on here.

Reply
Rud Istvan
December 19, 2021 8:42 am

The facts are showing the BMJ correct, and Pfizer’s vaccine development sloppy. There are cases of anaphylactic shock and myocarditis that were apparently not in them original EUA submission. This has resulted in new additional warnings applied by the FDA, and some countries contraindicating or withdrawing approval for the healthy 18-34 age cohort.

Facebook ‘opinions’ hid the BMJ truth that Fauci’s does not want out.

BTW, the newest (Friday) UK NHS data says the following:

  1. Vaccine works poorly against omicron variant; almost 25000 confirmed omicron infections, over 70% in fully vaccinated.
  2. Omicron appears mostly a cold without much lung involvement and little hospitalization. Of the almost 25000 confirmed cases, only 85 hospitalizations and ‘only’ 7 deaths, all with severe comorbidities.

So don’t get a booster, get omicron and then natural immunity. The opposite of what Fauci’s is now saying and Biden will apparently say Tuesday.

Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 19, 2021 9:03 am

In America there’s still plenty of Delta still around. If you already had the first two shots, you may as well get the booster.

In any event, you’re going to be exposed to Omicron and that’s sufficient to cause your system to react and develop immunity. If you do actually catch Omicron the chances are that you won’t know it unless you get tested.

If you don’t have symptoms, don’t get tested (unless someone forces you to). If you catch Omicron, even if you don’t have symptoms, you’ll have to isolate for a couple of weeks and that will mean you aren’t doing your job. In Great Britain, we’re seeing hospitals that are short staffed because employees have to isolate.

I wouldn’t suggest that infected hospital workers report for work. But what about the people who keep the electricity on or do otherwise important jobs necessary for keeping people fed and warm?

Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  commieBob
December 19, 2021 9:47 am

I am what was called an essential worker so I had to work when multitudes of people were sitting in their homes receiving government largess. I am also working for a company that has federal contracts. As it stands, I will be fired in January because I will not comply with the “vaccine” mandate.
I guess I’m not so essential now.

Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 19, 2021 9:14 am

Rud:

— It contains a screenshot of our article with a stamp over it stating “Flaws Reviewed,” despite the Lead Stories article not identifying anything false or untrue in The BMJ article

— It published the story on its website under a URL that contains the phrase “hoax-alert”

Would these two fact taken together provide a basis for a defamation suit?

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
December 19, 2021 9:32 am

Yes, but the technical legal term would be libel. Libel is generally physical (writing, as here) while defamation is generally oral, like on a TV show.

Reply
Climate believer
December 19, 2021 8:44 am

Kinda freaky that Mark Zuckdroid was actually born in 1984.

Reply
Uncle Mort
December 19, 2021 8:49 am

I wish I knew one or two Facebook fact checkers. I have a bridge I’ve been trying to sell for some time.

1
Paul Jackson
December 19, 2021 8:55 am

I always try to cross-post from paler or gab to facebook everyonce in awhile, just to let them know they aren’t the only game in town.

Reply
Kazinski
December 19, 2021 9:20 am

Well who are you going to believe Facebook/Meta and their outsourced slacker narrative checkers, or the British Medical Journal?

Actually that’s not a bad idea, just start calling it Narrative Checking, instead of the obviously misleading Fact Checking, quit restricting the posts, but label it a “Narrative Violation”, and everyone will be happy.

Reply
