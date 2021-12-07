Geoengineering

Could Prove Disastrous … But Might Be Required

Ivor Williams

The bad news first: there is more to worry about than climate, covid variants and your electricity supply this winter. Regardless of whether there is a global warming crisis or it’s just the weather behaving badly, projects are being devised which, in spite of the environmentalists’ belief that such cannot exist, are in fact a Plan B for our planet.

The recent Glasgow Conference report from the UN ‘Expresses alarm and utmost concern that human activities have caused around 1.1 °C of warming to date … that impacts are already being felt in every region (and) stresses the urgency of enhancing ambition and action in relation to mitigation, adaptation and finance.’

‘Mitigation’ means reducing the flow of CO2 and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. ‘Adaptation’ is a process of reduction in vulnerability to the harmful effects of a change in the climate. ‘Finance’ covers inter alia exactly how much money nations originally responsible for dirtying the atmosphere should give to poorer ones as compensation.

It has been evident to many people for some time that the chances reducing global emissions over the next ten or twenty years are very slim. The UN Report curiously did not mention that science has come up with another heading: intervention, to give a more immediate and effective solution by controlling the weather. The idea (now called geoengineering) is not new.

Apart from magic rituals, the first attempts were no more than huge bonfires to provoke convective updrafts and therefore rain. In the 1940s cloud seeding began, aiming for the same result and is still continuing in some parts of the world. By 1958 they were worried about global temperatures falling. One scientific article even advocated covering deserts and poles with carbon dust, and wondered if it would help to detonate ten ‘clean’ 10-megaton bombs in the Arctic.

By 1982 a UN Conference was being warned ‘that the world must deal with a fast approaching ice age.’ The 1958 suggestions were repeated: paint the polar regions black, and maybe even ‘raise water vapour from the oceans with hydrogen bombs to create a greenhouse effect.’

Luckily for life on earth those extreme experiments did not happen. It was not until the late 1990s that growing concern, now about the warming climate, led to much more serious ideas.

21st century geoengineering has come up with several basic proposals which would directly affect our weather: solar radiation management by spraying particles in the high atmosphere to reduce the sun’s radiation; marine cloud brightening to reflect more of the sunlight; and cirrus cloud thinning, to allow more heat to escape back into space.

Other, maybe safer, engineering projects focus on extracting the atmospheric CO2 at ground level or capturing the carbon escaping from coal-fired power stations.

See press cutting copy. The complete Guardian 1982 article is not available  on the website reference as I don’t have access to the full archive.

The argument for some form of geoengineering is persuasive: dimming the sun’s radiation slightly, scientists say, would slow down or even stop temperatures rising. The effect would be almost immediate, as has been proved by historic volcanic eruptions, notably that of Tambora in 1816, which was later known as the year without a summer.

But danger lurks in two directions: such a project could be used as an excuse for easing back on zero-carbon-by-2030/40/50 plans, and the detailed effects of an attempt to control the world’s weather would be difficult, if not impossible, to predict.

 Who would be to blame if, in spite of the otherwise welcome pause in global temperatures, Brazil had no rain for six months, or the climate of the Middle East became more like Norway?

The case for some kind of direct action could eventually be impossible to counter. The Glasgow agreements will not stop emissions rising. If global temperatures also continue upwards, then climate hysteria will lead to a call for more positive solutions than heat pumps or electric cars.

Playing God with our atmosphere could ward off the worst effects of any further change in the climate. But it might cause a greater catastrophe than anything seen since the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous Period.

Current research has not shown any way to limit the effects of dimming the sun, nor could such an experiment be shut down quickly if the results proved dangerous. The conclusion of a scientific study in November 2014 has not yet been questioned: ‘(geoengineering) schemes to tackle climate change could prove disastrous for billions of people, but might be required for the good of the planet.’

That’s the bad news. Good news? Sorry, there isn’t any.

MarkW
December 7, 2021 6:11 am

When it becomes obvious that the climate is not following the dictates of the models, they will perform a few small scale experiments at “climate control”, nothing big enough to have noticeable impacts.
Then when the temperature continues to cool, they will declare their experiments a success and start telling everyone how they saved the world.
And with the backing of government and media, most of the myrmidons will believe them.

John Tillman
Reply to  MarkW
December 7, 2021 6:20 am

It’s already working, and they haven’t done anything yet!

The world has cooled since February 2016. Arctic sea ice yesterday was higher on that date than in all but three years since 2005, ie 2008, 2013 and 2014. It was above average for the whole century, and right on the 2001-10 mean, obviously well above 2011-20.

Ron Long
Reply to  MarkW
December 7, 2021 7:10 am

Thanks, MarkW, my new word for the day to look up is “myrmidons”, coming from the Greek, meaning the followers of an unscrupulous person.

John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
December 7, 2021 7:20 am

From the Greek for “ant”, the name of the founder of the Thessalian Myrmidon tribe:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Myrmidon_(hero)

His father Zeus appeared to his mom in the form of an ant.

In The Iliad, Achilles’ troops are Myrmidons.

John Garrett
December 7, 2021 6:12 am

The Law of Unintended Consequences is codified in Murphy’s Law.

alastair gray
Reply to  John Garrett
December 7, 2021 7:58 am

Murphy’s law states that “anything that can go wrong will go wrong”. There is however a more powerful law that holds in the UK at least Sod’s Law
which simply states ” Murphy was an incurable optimist”

Coach Springer
December 7, 2021 6:20 am

“for the good of the planet.”

Never trust someone using that language. Ever.

alastair gray
Reply to  Coach Springer
December 7, 2021 7:59 am

Especially when they may want to call on you to sacrifice yourself “for the good of the planet”

ThinkingScientist
December 7, 2021 6:28 am

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Nick Schroeder
December 7, 2021 6:28 am

The albedo/atmosphere make the Earth cooler not warmer.
Yes or no? If no pls ‘splain.
The GHGs must absorb “extra” energy upwelling from the surface radiating as a black body. (aka Radiative Forcing) The kinetic energy heat transfer processes in the contiguous atmospheric molecules make surface BB impossible as also demonstrated by experiment.
Agree or disagree? If disagree pls ‘splain.
If both or either of these points is correct the greenhouse effect is not.
No greenhouse effect, no GHG warming, no man/CO2 driven global warming or climate change.
RF is akin to caloric, phlogiston and luminiferous ether. A made up, hocus pocus, handwavium explanation for the GHE. Neither are real.
Version 1.0 120721

Radiative.jpg
Laertes
December 7, 2021 6:41 am

“But danger lurks in two directions: such a project could be used as an excuse for easing back on zero-carbon-by-2030/40/50 plans”

Read between the lines: one of the dangers is that the problem will be solved. An ordinary thinking man would say: “Ok, so if we are no longer experiencing climate change, there is no need for zero carbon”. But it’s wrong. It’s wrong for the exact same reason that Extinction Rebellion writes in their manifesto that they won’t “accept technofixes”, only “system change”.

Their line is: “no matter if other solutions exist, zero carbon must be reality”. Think about that. Communism only.

M Courtney
December 7, 2021 6:43 am

As climate is not linear any intervention cannot be reversed just by doing the opposite or stopping doing it. Any intervention can have different outcomes to the state before the intervention.
That includes the intervention of reducing CO2 emissions.

Peter Wells
December 7, 2021 6:43 am

if all the fearmongering you have tried so far hasn’t worked, then fearmonger some more!

Tom Halla
December 7, 2021 6:46 am

As if the climate models work well enough to use them for engineering?

fretslider
December 7, 2021 6:49 am

The road to hell used to be paved with good intentions

Now it’s plain madness

Ron Long
Reply to  fretslider
December 7, 2021 7:12 am

fretslider, the road to hell is filled with myrmidons (see above).

fretslider
Reply to  Ron Long
December 7, 2021 8:11 am

Unscrupulous men, like

YouTube Is Serving Up Climate Misinformation. This Top Scientist Says Google Should Ban It
“On Twitter, Michael E. Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, said: “Hey @Youtube. It’s good you’re taking down COVID denial videos. Now it’s time for you to remove climate denial videos. They pose an even greater threat to humanity in the long term.”

Mann wrote the tweet in response to a post from a fellow Twitter user regarding a 2013 video titled “Why Has Global Warming Paused?” featuring William Happer”

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2021/12/07/youtube-is-serving-up-climate-misinformation-this-top-scientist-says-google-should-ban-it/?sh=73e5277de365

He would be at home working for any form of Stasi

Ted
December 7, 2021 6:53 am

The risky consequences of attempts to combat warming are eclipsed by the dangers of giving governments enough power to make such attempts to begin with.

Danley Wolfe
December 7, 2021 7:06 am

Ahem.

Gregory Woods
December 7, 2021 7:10 am

Sounds like the basis for a science fiction mad scientist movie…perhaps starring Little Green Greta…

bonbon
December 7, 2021 7:20 am

Everyone knows how far cybernetics has infiltrated both science (climate modelling) and politics (systems analysis), but I seriously believe it is even far worse.

Anyone ever hear of this IT service plan : BREAK and FIX ?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Break/fix

Cyberneticists have come to believe the physical climate is an IT system! Break and Fix Climate?
Break’n Fix has already died, replaced with Managed Services. God help the people when they apply Planet Management.
This is the Managerial Technocracy, a disastrous spectacle!

alastair gray
Reply to  bonbon
December 7, 2021 8:04 am

Well once the lunatics have had a go at running the asylum why don’t the Psychotics, and the Professional Planet Mangers have a go to well and truly bollox it beyond any hope of repair. Could all be done under the cover of a climate lockdown followed by a Build Back Spiffingly planet saving initiative

John Tillman
Reply to  bluecat57
December 7, 2021 7:58 am

No thanks to the gen0cidal ChiCom regime.

Doonman
December 7, 2021 7:28 am

…but might be required for the good of the planet.

Who are the arbiters of “good”? How did they get into that position concerning a planet that is over 4 billion years old when they never live to 100 years?

Steve Case
December 7, 2021 7:53 am

Geoengineering schemes in order to tackle “Climate Change” are without merit.
If you Google “The law of unintended consequences” and choose “images” page
after page comes up with lots of cartoons that would be appropriate for this topic.

Or if you stick with Google’s default “All” some appropriate definitions come up.
This one seems to fit pretty well:

When we try to make a single change within a complex system, we often end up
causing unintended consequences. These can be positive or negative.

When it comes to “Climate Change” the notion that a cooler world would be an
intended and positive consequence of any geoengineering proposal is insane.

