Were the Sumas Floods Caused by Global Warming? The Evidence Says No.

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Last weekend there were highly damaging floods over Northwest Washington, with the town of Sumas and its vicinity being inundated by floodwaters.  Several landslides occurred, including some that closed  I5 near Bellingham.

Town of Sumas, 2021, WSDOT Photo

Within hours of this heavy rainfall event, politicians and the media were suggesting that this event was somehow unique and the result of global warming.

For example, Governor Inslee called the flooding an example of “a permanent state of attack by the forces of climate change.”   The New York Times claimed that flooding in Northwest Washington was caused by climate change (see below)


Similar claims were found in the Washington Post and the Guardian.  And, of course, the Seattle Times had several stories, supported by a slew of “experts” (such as a Simon Fraser Professor) stating that climate change contributed to the flooding.  

The truth is very different than these claims.   The Sumas area is extraordinarily prone to flooding and has experienced flooding many times before.   And as I will demonstrate below, there is no evidence whatsoever that global warming caused the heavy rainfall associated with this event.

A Flood-Prone Region

The town of Sumas is within the historical flood plain of the Fraser River, with an additional flooding threat from local rivers such as the Nooksack (see maps below from a 2005 report by Dr. Jacek Scibek and Dr. Diana Allen of Simon Fraser University)


Importantly there was a large historic lake near Sumas and Abbotsford (Sumas Lake) that was drained for use in agriculture.   In short, a low-lying, historically wet area that has always been prone to flooding.
Previous Flooding
Flooding is not a new visitor to the Sumas area, which has experienced flooding many times during the past century.   The streets of Sumas was similarly flooded in February 2020 (see below)


And there were many previous major floods, including those in 1990 and 1951, to name only a few (see some more examples from the Whatcom County analysis of flooding events).  You build a town in a historical river delta in one of the wettest portions of North American, you can expect trouble.


To say that flooding in Sumas or the region is something new, unprecedented, or unique is simply not correct.  Those making such claims should have spent a little time examining historical floods of the region..
Global Warming And Heavy Precipitation
There has been a LOT of handwaving about the heavy precipitation during this event, claiming it was the result of global warming.  Or that it was greatly enhanced by global warming.
Yes, we had a major rainfall event, but to make a claim that global warming was the origin, it is necessary to demonstrate that there has been a progressive increase in heavy rain, something that would be a sign of a global warming origin.
Let’s look at the data.  Karin Bumbaco, Associate Washington State Climatologist, graciously provided me with plots of annual maximum 24-h rainfall at Bellingham, WA, and at the nearby Clearbrook official climatological observing site, with the latter having a very long record (see below).  
There is NO HINT of a trend towards more extreme precipitation at either of these sites.  According to Karin, the big peak in the mid-1930s was from an error in putting two days of rainfall into one day.


Such a lack of evidence of global warming is consistent with state-of-science regional climate modeling, which found that climate models (driven by very aggressive increases in greenhouse gas emissions (RCP8.5) did not produce significant increases in 24-h maximum precipitation in the area over the past half-century (results for Bellingham is shown below). By the END of the century (not shown here), aggressive global warming will increase the heaviest precipitation…but that is in the future.

But wait! There is even more evidence against a global warming contribution to this localized heavy precipitation event.
The origin of this event was a moderate atmospheric river, in which a narrow plume of water vapor was forced upward by out local mountains (see plot of water vapor at 4 PM last Sunday).


If global warming was important, then one would look for above-normal sea surface temperatures along the atmospheric river’s path, which would provide additional moisture to the air.  
Below are the sea surface temperature anomalies (differences from normal) for the period leading up and including the atmospheric river in question.  It was cooler than normal immediately off our coast and near normal for virtually the entire path of the atmospheric river. With La Nina conditions, the water temperatures near the equator were BELOW normal.  No sign of a global warming contribution.


Forest Fires Did Not Contribute to the Flooding
In desperation, some of the global warming advocates are suggesting, without a shred of evidence, that the forest fires from last summer were contributing to the flooding.  Specifically, they claim that debris from the fires and less absorptive capacity of the burned landscapes resulted in more water and material entering the rivers.   
We can see how much of the land immediately around the flooding areas was burnt using NASA MODIS imagery (see below for October 31st, when it was clear).   Recently burned landscapes have a reddish hue  (I have indicated an example of a recent fire, east of the Cascade crest, with a red arrow.


It is obvious that there are no major burnt areas around the flooding area or the associated river basins that received heavy precipitation during this event.  So wildfire burnt areas did not make a contribution to these fires.
Snowpack
Another claim, as found in the New York Times, was that there was low snowpack (due to global warming) before the flood, leading to a reduced capacity to soak up the rainwater.  But that was not true:  the snowpack was well above normal prior to the event (USDA Snotel map a few days before the flood is shown below).   The snowpack was well above normal…..not exactly the kind of situation associated with global warming.  I mean MUCH above normal.

Epilogue
It is both concerning and problematic that some local politicians, local and national media, and even some scientists are willing to stretch the truth about the origins of this serious flooding event, suggesting a major contribution from global warming (frequently called “climate change”.  
Society can not effectively deal with environmental threats when it is provided with hyped or false information.  And providing such false information, even in the hope of motivating people to “do the right thing”,  has substantial ethical problems.

LKMiller
November 22, 2021 6:11 am

Indeed, the above average snowpack certainly contributed to the flooding. Rain-on-snow events results in a larger than expected flush of water into, and out of, historic channels.

This also happened where I live, in northwest Montana. We got the remnants of this “atmospheric river,” receiving more than 2 inches of rain measured at my location over the course of several days. Despite our low snowpack – refer to the snowpack map above – our local river jumped significantly and for a brief period, set records (64 years of record keeping) with flows not usually seen until the normal spring runoff. The Yaak had been running at a slightly elevated 5-600 cfs, but spiked to almost 5000 cfs. No flooding occurred and, our snowpack is still in poor shape.

Tom Halla
November 22, 2021 6:24 am

Looking at the historic rainfall records, it is consistent with no trend either up or down, and the variability is substantial. So, if one wanted to game the record, choosing a start date would allow one to claim almost any trend one wanted.

Steve Clough
November 22, 2021 6:34 am

And also Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal is a result of global warming.

bill Johnston
November 22, 2021 6:40 am

“Providing false information…….has substantial ethical problems”. Seems to be a lot of that going around lately.

ResourceGuy
November 22, 2021 6:41 am

Thanks for the facts and follow up in response to the climate shaman pronouncements from the high priests.

Anti_griff
November 22, 2021 6:41 am

Weather happens….500 year storms happen. Area also had big heat wave this year?

Ron Long
November 22, 2021 6:45 am

Good report from the Cliff Mass Blog. I note that the Snotel snow pack along the Washington and Oregon Cascades is 150% of normal, yet Oregon continues its “Extreme Drought” classification for Salem south to the Kalifornia border. I was in the Fairbanks Flood of 1967, and here’s the actual facts: Fairbanks was located where a boat full of “ladies” and Whiskey got stuck on a sand bar on its way upriver to a gold mining camp, so they waded ashore and established Fairbanks (If You Build It They Will Come). In 1967 summer there were two factors destined to conflict: 1. a new bridge over the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks, built extra strong to withstand annual ice break-up, and 2. more rainfall than usual. As the Chena River swelled up to a flood stage, debris came down the river. I was there on my first summer job as a Geologist Assistant and went to the bridge with Alex Jones, a famous Canadian Geologist. He observed a crane in the middle of the bridge trying to lift debris out that was pilling up against the bridge, and along comes a house in the river, jamming up against the bridge. Alex went to the onsite flood manager and advised him to blow up the bridge, which recommendation was rejected. Eventually the debris formed a dam, and the flood waters spread out through the town. Later that night I was forcibly evacuated from the second floor of the Nordale Hotel, with the water halfway up the first floor. The whole flood incident went from normal flood to disaster due to the new bridge.

griff
November 22, 2021 6:45 am

I think this was a considerably wider event than ‘the town of Sumas’

Canada floods leave thousands of farm animals dead and more trapped | Flooding | The Guardian

B.C. flooding: Evacuations, mudslides caused by heavy rain | CTV News

and clearly these extreme, widespread and damaging floods and landslides and the extreme rain which caused them WERE caused by climate change.

and it isn’t as if this was the only 1 in 1,000 year rain event in the last 6 months

Meteorological bodies have referred to the rainstorm in China – which saw a year’s worth of rainfall in three days – as a one-in-1,000-year weather event. The rainfall broke hourly and daily records of the 70 years of collected data.

The heavy rainfall in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia and north of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany produced accumulations which averaged 100 to 150 mm (3.9 to 5.9 in) in 24 hours, equivalent to more than a month’s worth of rain. In Reifferscheid, 207 mm (8.1 in) fell within a nine-hour period while Cologne observed 154 mm (6.1 in) in 24 hours. Some of the affected regions may not have seen rainfall of this magnitude in the last 1,000 years.

Bill Rocks
Reply to  griff
November 22, 2021 7:03 am

It is a big world. There are always cherries to pick.

wadesworld
Reply to  griff
November 22, 2021 7:05 am

Griff,

Can you please define “1 in 1000 year rainfall event?”

Second, since you say they WERE caused by climate change, post the data. It should be quite easy to see.

R Taylor
Reply to  griff
November 22, 2021 7:23 am

Care to comment on “Society can not effectively deal with environmental threats when it is provided with hyped or false information. And providing such false information, even in the hope of motivating people to “do the right thing”, has substantial ethical problems”, or do you feel fulfilled simply channeling your inner Squealer?

fretslider
November 22, 2021 7:04 am

Within hours of this heavy rainfall event, politicians and the media were suggesting that this event was somehow unique and the result of global warming.

Well, they still are.

Steve Case
November 22, 2021 7:13 am

If you Google “The flood of 1900″,”The flood of 1901″,”The flood of 1902″,”The flood of 1903” and so on, you will find that there have been floods somewhere every year. And these days we can expect every flood to be blamed on “Climate Change.”

Pamela Matlack-Klein
November 22, 2021 7:14 am

I have two friends living on Vancouver Island and they are not happy. The roads and trains are washed out and there is dwindling food and petrol supplies. No word yet as to how long they will be stuck. This is supposed to be a pleasant area in which to live but between the propensity for flooding and the difficulty of getting off the island in the best of times, I would move!

Doug Danhoff
November 22, 2021 7:23 am

It is cases like this when I realize that the name “scientist” means next to nothing, like the title “expert “. A junior high school biology teacher and a university research chemist can both legitimately claim the title of scientist.

Kip Hansen
Editor
November 22, 2021 7:24 am

“It is both concerning and problematic that some local politicians, local and national media, and even some scientists are willing to stretch the truth about the origins of this serious flooding event, suggesting a major contribution from global warming (frequently called “climate change”. 

The majority of the incorrect claims are the result of just plain IGNORANCE coupled with LAZINESS and exacerbated by the bandwagon effect — singing the most popular tune along with the gang.

Reporters (who used to be journalists but no longer practice the art of journalism) have a “call list” — used to be a rolodex — organized by topic of people to call for quotes for stories. (using a factious example) “Hey, Dr. Zorba, you hear about the flooding in Vancouver? Think that could have been caused by climate change?” Dr. Zorba, anxious to be quoted as an expert in the newspapers, offers some uninformed pablum about “more frequent and extreme precipitation predicted by models” or “areas burnt by fires in the Northwest will have more run-off”. Dr. Zorba, of course, can barely point to Vancouver on the map….but this does not stop him from giving an “expert” opinion.

Local politicians would rather have the problems blamed on Climate Change than admit that they have failed to take the measures to prevent flooding called for by the last ten commissions on flooding in their township.

We see this in almost every field of endeavor now that journalists have been freed from the constraints of real journalistic practice. Every shooting is blamed on lack of proper gun laws, criminals are glorified if they are hurt by police when being apprehended, on and on.

