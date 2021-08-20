The Space Shuttle prototype Enterprise flies free of NASA's 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) during one of five free flights carried out at the Dryden Flight Research Facility, Edwards, Calif., in 1977 as part of the Shuttle program's Approach and Landing Tests (ALT). The tests were conducted to verify orbiter aerodynamics and handling characteristics in preparation for orbital flights with the Space Shuttle Columbia. A tail cone over the main engine area of Enterprise smoothed out turbulent airflow during flight. It was removed on the two last free flights to accurately check approach and landing characteristics. September 26, 1977 NASA Photo
NASA

Star Trek and NASA: Celebrating the Connection

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

From NASA

Aug 19, 2021

In this image, the then Dryden Flight Research Center (now Armstrong) hosted the Star Trek crew in 1976 for the rollout of Space Shuttle Enterprise posing with the cast is then NASA Administrator James Fletcher and show creator, Gene Roddenberry.

Gene Roddenberry would have been 100 years old on Aug. 19, 2021, and we at NASA celebrate his legacy. As creator of the legendary Star Trek saga, Roddenberry’s vision continues to resonate.

In the documentary “NASA on the Edge of Forever: Science in Space,” host NASA astronaut Victor Glover stated, “Science and Star Trek go hand-in-hand.” The film explores how for the past 55 years, Star Trek has influenced scientists, engineers, and even astronauts to reach beyond. While the International Space Station doesn’t speed through the galaxy like the Starship Enterprise, much of the research conducted aboard the orbiting facility is making the fiction of Star Trek come a little closer to reality. 

In this image, the then Dryden Flight Research Center (now Armstrong) hosted the Star Trek crew in 1976 for the rollout of space shuttle Enterprise. In front, from left: NASA Administrator James Fletcher, and the show’s stars DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Leonard Nimoy, show creator Gene Roddenberry, and Walter Koenig.

#Roddenberry100

Image Credit: NASALast Updated: Aug 19, 2021Editor: Yvette Smith

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
August 20, 2021 2:38 am

NASA on the Edge of Forever: Chasing Funding

In this image…

You need Geordi La Forge’s visor to see it, apparently.

0
Reply
Ron Long
August 20, 2021 2:53 am

I have previously encouraged persons to visit the NASA exhibit at Cape Canaveral/Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and I reiterate. When you enter mill around in the external exhibits, then board the bus for the launching pad tour and stop at the Saturn 5 rocket exhibit hall, they have a Saturn 5 rocket mounted horizontally above your head, this is the most powerful machine ever constructed. Maybe eat lunch here, then return via the bus to the main zone and attend the Space Shuttle Atlantis presentation, something you will never forget, then go through the souvenir shop and buy hats and t-shirts to reinforce the memory. Star Trek? My strongest memory is Jim saying “beam me up Scotty, there’s no intelligent life on this planet”.

1
Reply
Art Slartibartfast
Reply to  Ron Long
August 20, 2021 3:53 am

“verry funny, Scotty, now beam down my clothes!”

0
Reply
RexAlan
August 20, 2021 3:16 am

“Star Trek has influenced scientists, engineers, and even astronauts to reach beyond”, plus communication experts. When the Star Trek TV series was written the idea of having a personal communications device was simply science fiction, now it’s a reality as almost everyone has a smart phone. Did Star Trek give rise to a dream which led to today’s communication technology I don’t know but it’s quite possible.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by RexAlan
0
Reply
Punta Gorda
Reply to  RexAlan
August 20, 2021 3:29 am

NASA isn’t worthy of Roddenberry’s vision. Cheap ass imitators

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  RexAlan
August 20, 2021 3:31 am

I recall in the 1980s you could get a mobile phone with a clicky flip up lid just like the Star Trek communicators, I was ever so jealous!!!

0
Reply
RexAlan
Reply to  Alan the Brit
August 20, 2021 3:51 am

Me too.

0
Reply
RexAlan
Reply to  RexAlan
August 20, 2021 3:58 am

As I only had a brick analog mobile phone in those days.

0
Reply
herb
August 20, 2021 3:30 am

too bad that the recent Star Trek films/shows have turned into s#!t Why didn’t they just stick with the formula that made it so successful? :/

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  herb
August 20, 2021 3:41 am

The Star Trek genre was very much Martin Luther King with its outlook on people, races species etc.

Now it has to incorporate identity politics which just happens to be the antithesis of MLK’s philosophy.

Star Trek Discovery killed it off

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

NASA

The Moon: Water ice may be more common than previously thought

2 weeks ago
David Middleton
Geology Lessons NASA

The 50th Anniversary of the Genesis Rock

2 weeks ago
David Middleton
NASA

NASA Identifies Likely Locations of the Early Molten Moon’s Deep Secrets

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Clays, Not Water, Are Likely Source of Mars ‘Lakes’

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

NASA

Star Trek and NASA: Celebrating the Connection

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit Responds, re Radio 4’s “How They Made Us Doubt Everything” Ep. 6: ‘Reposition Global Warming’

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Antarctic Volcanoes

Thwaites glacier: Significant geothermal heat beneath the ice stream

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
social cost of carbon

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Use of the Social Cost of Carbon

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: