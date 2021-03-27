Carbon sequestration Sea level

Changes in ocean chemistry show how sea level affects global carbon cycle

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

New analysis of strontium isotopes reveals how the global carbon cycle has responded to changes in climate and sea level through geologic time

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – SANTA CRUZ

Research NewsSHARE PRINT E-MAIL

IMAGE
IMAGE: THESE ILLUSTRATIONS SHOW HOW CHANGES IN SEA LEVEL AFFECT CARBONATE DEPOSITION AND OTHER PROCESSES IN THE GLOBAL CARBON CYCLE. view more CREDIT: ILLUSTRATIONS BY MADDISON WOOD

A new analysis of strontium isotopes in marine sediments has enabled scientists to reconstruct fluctuations in ocean chemistry related to changing climate conditions over the past 35 million years.

The results, published March 26 in Science, provide new insights into the inner workings of the global carbon cycle and, in particular, the processes by which carbon is removed from the environment through the deposition of carbonates.

“Strontium is very similar to calcium, so it gets incorporated into the calcium carbonate shells of marine organisms,” explained lead author Adina Paytan, research professor in the Institute of Marine Sciences at UC Santa Cruz.

Paytan and her coauthors looked at the ratios of different isotopes of strontium, including radiogenic isotopes (produced by radioactive decay) and stable isotopes, which provide complementary information about geochemical processes. They found that the stable isotope ratio of strontium in the ocean has changed considerably over the past 35 million years, and it is still changing today, implying large changes in seawater strontium concentration.

“It’s not in a steady state, so what’s coming into the ocean and what’s leaving don’t match,” Paytan said. “The strontium composition of seawater changes depending on how and where carbonates are deposited, and that is influenced by changes in sea level and climate.”

The fluctuations in strontium isotope ratios analyzed in this study reflect the combined effect of shifts in the global balance of geologic processes including weathering of rocks on land, hydrothermal activity, and the formation of carbonate sediments in both deep-sea and shallow, nearshore marine environments.

Carbonate deposition in the open ocean comes from marine plankton like coccolithophores and foraminifera, which build their shells of the calcium carbonate mineral calcite. In shallow water on the continental shelves, hard corals are more abundant, and they build their skeletons of a different mineral of calcium carbonate, aragonite, which incorporates more strontium than calcite does.

“When corals form, they remove strontium, and when they are exposed, this strontium washes out and goes back into the ocean,” Paytan said. “With changes in sea level, more or less of the continental shelf where corals grow is exposed, so that impacts the strontium composition of seawater.”

Carbonate deposition also feeds back into the climate system, because the ocean absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and carbonate deposition on geological timescales removes carbon from the system. The global carbon cycle and atmospheric carbon dioxide are tightly coupled to climate change, both in the long-term and during the recurring ups and downs of recent ice age cycles.

“The new type of information we can read from the stable strontium isotopes now allows us to take a close look at the business end of the global carbon cycle, when carbon is removed from the environment and laid down into marine carbonate beds,” said coauthor Mathis Hain, assistant professor of Earth and planetary sciences at UCSC.

“These findings throw open a new window to let us see how the global carbon cycle adjusted to sea level and climate change through geologic time,” he added. “We will need these insights in guiding our response to our current climate emergency and to mitigate the worst effects of ocean acidification.”

The researchers were able to reconstruct a robust and detailed record of strontium isotope variations in seawater based on an analysis of marine barite extracted from deep-sea sediment cores.

“Records like this are critical to understanding how our earth operates over geologic times,” said coauthor Elizabeth Griffith at Ohio State University. “Our international team worked together to both create this unique record and explain its significance through mathematical modeling, so we can reconstruct changes in the past when the climate conditions were different. The hope is to gain insight into how our blue planet might operate in the future.”

###

In addition to Paytan, Hain, and Griffith, the coauthors of the paper include Anton Eisenhauer and Klaus Wallmann at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Germany, and Andrew Ridgwell at UC Riverside. This work was supported by the National Science Foundation.

From EurekAlert!

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A C Osborn
March 27, 2021 2:33 am

Undersea Volcanoes.

0
Reply
fretslider
March 27, 2021 2:43 am

Adjusted… to sea level

Well it is the adjustocene after all

2
Reply
INGIMUNDUR S KJARVAL
March 27, 2021 3:01 am

And could it be, the rise of CO2 in the atmosphere since direct measurements started have nothing what so ever to do with man, something like this going on, something we have not figured out as of now. How do you explain the lack of response in measurements of Co2 on Mauna Loa from Covid 19, none.

1
Reply
Ron Long
March 27, 2021 3:12 am

It took them a while to get around to the focus of their research, but the phrases “…current climate emergency…ocean acidification.” appears in the fourth paragraph from the end. Meanwhile they generate some useful data, however their understanding of the carbonate deposition and transformation process might be a little sketchy. Most sea creatures that build exoskeletons from calcium carbonate generate the mineral aragonite. The poorly formed crystal structure of aragonite allow a lot of ion substitution, like strontium and barium. As the aragonite is buried it quickly re-crystallizes to calcite, whose crystal structure is much more ordered than aragonite, and the mis-match ions, like strontium and barium, are expelled. The expelled ions form minerals like strontionite and barite, both common in buried sea floor sediments. During this process the barium and strontium may be expelled from the compacting sediments and form syngenetic deposits of strontionite, celestite, and barite. All of this process would include isotope fractionation, so they need to be careful what they are sampling.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
March 27, 2021 3:17 am

Some ocean water chemistry:
The stability of subducted glaucophane with the Earth’s secular cooling
The blueschist to eclogite transition is one of the major geochemical–metamorphic processes typifying the subduction zone, which releases fluids triggering earthquakes and arc volcanism. Although glaucophane is an index hydrous mineral for the blueschist facies, its stability at mantle depths in diverse subduction regimes of contemporary and early Earth has not been experimentally determined. Here, we show that the maximum depth of glaucophane stability increases with decreasing thermal gradients of the subduction system. Along cold subduction geotherm, glaucophane remains stable down ca. 240 km depth, whereas it dehydrates and breaks down at as shallow as ca. 40 km depth under warm subduction geotherm or the Proterozoic tectonic setting. Our results imply that secular cooling of the Earth has extended the stability of glaucophane and consequently enabled the transportation of water into deeper interior of the Earth, suppressing arc magmatism, volcanism, and seismic activities along subduction zones.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 27, 2021 5:04 am

PS
I’m aware, they don’t write about climate cooling 😀

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
March 27, 2021 3:46 am

As soon as the words “to mitigate the worst effects of ocean acidification” came up, I stopped reading the article…

1
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  Eric Vieira
March 27, 2021 4:25 am

So did I. If the authors are unaware of the buffering effects of carbonate and hydrogencarbonate ions in sea water, they really should not be publishing articles on geochemistry.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Graemethecat
March 27, 2021 4:34 am

You have to wonder how they would go about describing [water] hardness, alkalinity etc

I doubt they’re even aware

1
Reply
Richard Brown
March 27, 2021 4:41 am

They haven’t proved Co2 is raising sea levels, just that corals and bivalves are adapting to fluctuations in various chemical elements. As for ‘ocean acidification’……🙄

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Sea level

Sea Level and the Jersey Shore

5 days ago
Kip Hansen
Sea level

Climate adaptation sense. Part III: Dynamic Adaptation Policy Pathways

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Sea level

Climate adaptation follies. Part II: scenarios of future sea level rise

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration

Cheaper carbon capture is on the way

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Carbon sequestration Sea level

Changes in ocean chemistry show how sea level affects global carbon cycle

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Radiation

We should learn what lessons from Fukushima?

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

New Nose Only Covid Masks

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ocean Temperatures

Best Climate Change Temperatures

16 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: