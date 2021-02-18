Watch Live: NASA Lands Perseverance Mars Rover

Landing in less than an hour.
360 degree video below.
And if you want extra commentary, watch this feed instead.
GISS needs to either be disbanded, or its entire leadership reassigned and GISS put back on its original charter to study space weather. James Hansen’s pushing GISS to study Earth’s climate with computer models was criminal and an act of someone more committed to environmental activism than a scientist. He should have been reassigned in 1988 after his Senate testimony was merely a political stunt.
Agreed, wholeheartedly. There are few of us still around who remember that event well. A lot of fake news and bad science has passed under the bridge since 1988. Right from the beginning the IPCC said:
The climate system is a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.
This should have been a heads up that climate was not something that lends itself to government program and future plans. But they insisted on pursuing their modelling with using nonsense statements like the following …
Rather the focus must be upon the prediction of the probability distribution of the system’s future possible states by the generation of ensembles of model solutions.
… thereby justifying the models that can’t produce what science requires, predictions, not projections. This entire goat rodeo has developed from that moment of planned subterfuge in a Senate hearing room. They’ve known all along that it’s bad science but kept doing it regardless.
Wahoo! Congratulations to the NASA Perseverence Team on a job well done! Excellent engineering sets the scientists up for further successes.
In the school of planetary exploration, we are mere toddlers learning to walk. But walking leads to running! May our excellent engineering continue to hasten our exploratory footsteps!
Earth-Mars relative positions
https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/orrery/#/home
click on the right hand SS icon at the bottom middle for inner Solar System real time view