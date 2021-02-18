NASA

Watch Live: NASA Lands Perseverance Mars Rover

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

Landing in less than an hour.

Mission Control Live: NASA Lands Perseverance Mars Rover (clean feed) Watch and listen as signals arrive at Mission Control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California from the Perseverance rover as it lands on Mars. More Mars 2020 rover and Mars helicopter resources can be found at https://go.nasa.gov/mars2020toolkit
Credit: NASA-JPL/Caltech

360 degree video below.

And if you want extra commentary, watch this feed instead.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel O'Bryan
February 18, 2021 12:05 pm

Already there.
https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/timeline/landing/watch-online/

0
Reply
Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 18, 2021 12:29 pm

Hmmm…when I posted this, the countdown clock showed almost an hour. My bad.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 18, 2021 12:06 pm

What’s the time of landing again?

0
Reply
Sunshine
February 18, 2021 12:42 pm

Thank You. Greatly appreciated.

0
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
February 18, 2021 1:03 pm

Perseverance is on the surface of Mars and systems are nominal.

0
Reply
Jan de Jong
February 18, 2021 1:04 pm

What we see happening actually happened 15 minutes earlier. As we all know.

0
Reply
Greg S.
Reply to  Jan de Jong
February 18, 2021 1:09 pm

A little over 11 minutes actually.

0
Reply
Doug Huffman
Reply to  Greg S.
February 18, 2021 1:13 pm

Weel, maybe not, depending on TV studio delays due to minimal manning grrrling diversity training. Reading from scripts with an OFWG interpreting.

0
Reply
John MacDonald
February 18, 2021 1:10 pm

Congratulation to NASA and JPL. Looked like a very nominal landing. High fives certainly deserved.

0
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  John MacDonald
February 18, 2021 1:39 pm

Some government projects work. Congratulations, NASA!

0
Reply
AleaJactaEst
February 18, 2021 1:11 pm

Landed successfully, 20:56 GMT

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
February 18, 2021 1:33 pm

Here’s hoping that this success appeals to some sort of consciousness at NASA to encourage them to stick with what they do understand and leave climate to others who understand that.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rory Forbes
February 18, 2021 1:42 pm

GISS needs to either be disbanded, or its entire leadership reassigned and GISS put back on its original charter to study space weather. James Hansen’s pushing GISS to study Earth’s climate with computer models was criminal and an act of someone more committed to environmental activism than a scientist. He should have been reassigned in 1988 after his Senate testimony was merely a political stunt.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 18, 2021 2:19 pm

Agreed, wholeheartedly. There are few of us still around who remember that event well. A lot of fake news and bad science has passed under the bridge since 1988. Right from the beginning the IPCC said:

The climate system is a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.

This should have been a heads up that climate was not something that lends itself to government program and future plans. But they insisted on pursuing their modelling with using nonsense statements like the following …

Rather the focus must be upon the prediction of the probability distribution of the system’s future possible states by the generation of ensembles of model solutions.

… thereby justifying the models that can’t produce what science requires, predictions, not projections. This entire goat rodeo has developed from that moment of planned subterfuge in a Senate hearing room. They’ve known all along that it’s bad science but kept doing it regardless.

0
Reply
J Mac
February 18, 2021 1:37 pm

Wahoo! Congratulations to the NASA Perseverence Team on a job well done! Excellent engineering sets the scientists up for further successes.

In the school of planetary exploration, we are mere toddlers learning to walk. But walking leads to running! May our excellent engineering continue to hasten our exploratory footsteps!

0
Reply
Vuk
February 18, 2021 1:55 pm

Pronunciation for ‘Jezero (=lake)’ crater: ‘J’ is pronounced as ‘Y’ as in Yesterday
or type in google translate ‘Jezero’ select detect language and click on the loudspeaker to hear a reasonable original pronunciation

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
February 18, 2021 2:01 pm

Earth-Mars relative positions
https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/orrery/#/home
click on the right hand SS icon at the bottom middle for inner Solar System real time view

0
Reply
Jeff in Calgary
February 18, 2021 2:21 pm

The closed captioning was a little wacked. “your death is good”? UHF is good.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

NASA

NASA’s Next Mars Rover Is Ready for the Most Precise Landing Yet

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

NASA Announces New Role of Senior Climate Advisor

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Weather and the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster on January 28, 1986

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Artemis I Stacks Up

3 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Coronavirus

The progress of the COVID-19 epidemic in Sweden: an update

36 mins ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Watch Live: NASA Lands Perseverance Mars Rover

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oil and Gas

“Arctic air freezes Permian shale fields”… Fake news?

5 hours ago
David Middleton
Opinion

Why I Am a Climate Realist

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: