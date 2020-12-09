Anthropocene: human-made materials now weigh as much as all living biomass, say scientists

Jan Zalasiewicz, University of Leicester and Mark Williams, University of Leicester
Our deficiencies have always driven us, even among our distant ancestors, back in the last Ice Age. Having neither the speed and strength to hunt large prey, nor sharp teeth and claws to tear flesh, we improvised spears, flint knives, scrapers. Lacking a thick pelt, we took the fur of other animals. As the ice receded, we devised more means of survival and comfort – stone dwellings, ploughs, wheeled vehicles. All these inventions allowed small oases of civilisation to be wrested from a natural wilderness that seemed endless.
The idea of a natural world that dwarfed humanity and its creations long persisted, even into modern times – only to run, lately, into concerns that climate was changing, and species were dying through our actions. How could that be, with us so small, and nature so large?
Now a new study in Nature by a team of scientists from the Weizman Institute in Israel upends that perspective. Our constructions have now – indeed, spookily, just this year – attained the same mass as that of all living organisms on Earth. The human enterprise is growing fast, too, while nature keeps shrinking. The science-fiction scenario of an engineered planet is already here.
It seems a simple comparison, and yet is fiendishly difficult in practice. But this team has practice in dealing with such impossible challenges. A couple of years ago they worked out the first part of the equation, the mass of all life on Earth – including that of all the fish in the sea, microbes in the soil, trees on land, birds in the air and much more besides. Earth’s biosphere now weighs a little less than 1.2 trillion tonnes (of dry mass, not counting water), trees on land making up most of it. It was something like double that before humans started clearing forests – and it is still diminishing.
Now, the team has delved into the statistics of industrial production and mass flows of all kinds, and reconstructed the growth, from the beginning of the 20th century, of what they call “anthropogenic mass”. This is all the things we build – houses, cars, roads, aeroplanes and myriad other things. The pattern they found was strikingly different. The stuff we build totted up to something like 35 billion tonnes in the year 1900, rising to be roughly double that by the middle of the 20th century. Then, that burst of prosperity after the second world war, termed the Great Acceleration, and our stuff increased several-fold to a little over half a trillion tonnes by the end of the century. In the past 20 years it has doubled again, to be equivalent to, this year, the mass of all living things. In coming years, the living world will be far outweighed – threefold by 2040, they say, if current trends hold.
What is this stuff that we make? It is now of extraordinary, and exploding, diversity. The number of “technospecies” now far exceeds the estimated 9 million biological species on Earth, and counting them exceeds even the formidable calculating powers of this team. But our stuff can be broken down into ingredients, of which concrete and aggregates take a gargantuan share – about four-fifths. Then come bricks, asphalt and metals. On this scale, plastics are a minor ingredient – and yet their mass is still greater, now, than that of all animals on Earth.
It’s a revealing, meticulous study, and nicely clear about what the measurements include and exclude. They do not include, for instance, the rock and earth bulldozed and landscaped as foundations for our constructions, nor all of the waste rock generated in mining the ingredients: currently, nearly a third of a trillion tonnes of such material is shifted each year. Add in the Earth material that we use and abuse in other ways, in ploughing farmland, and letting sediment pile up behind dams, and humans have cumulatively used and discarded some 30 trillion tonnes of Earth’s various resources.
Whichever way that you cut the cake, the team’s final point in its groundbreaking study hits home, and chimes with that of another recent analysis we both worked on. Since the mid-20th century, the Earth has been set on a new, human-driven trajectory – one that is leaving the stable conditions of the Holocene Epoch, and is entering the uncertain, and rapidly changing, new world of the Anthropocene. The weight of evidence, here, seems unarguable.
16 thoughts on “Anthropocene: human-made materials now weigh as much as all living biomass, say scientists”
Actually, we’re doing more and more with less and less.
Buckminster Fuller got to me before Malthus. He talked about ephemeralization. It’s what makes Malthus and his followers wrong.
As long as technology continues to improve, we will continue along the same trajectory and tread lighter and lighter on the planet. The trick is to keep the soi disant environmentalists from borking the economy and stalling technology. In that case, the crash back to neolithic times will be a self fulfilling prophesy.
Malthus is bound to win in the end. Simple arithmetic dictates that exponential growth will always exceed any finite number. The human population and GDP cannot continue to growth exponentially on a finite sized planet.
Ummm. Books? You know, where the sum of all human knowledge resided until the 1970s. You are on the wrong side of some famous bets.
Human-made materials? Iron, calcium carbonate, resin, oil, coal all come from nature, and at least four of them come from once-living things. I am unaware of any advances in transmutation or development of a useful technique for conjuration.
” In declaring his love for a beaver dam (erected by beavers for beavers’ purposes) and his hatred for dams erected by men (for the purposes of men) the ‘Naturist’ reveals his hatred for his own race — i.e. his own self-hatred.”
— Robert Heinlein
So very true!
I blame aliens. I’ve seen ’em. They’re everywhere, and this time, they’re wearing blue shirts and eating tofu.
It is difficult to believe that they did not manipulate results to arrive at the ‘spookily’ conclusion. We humans are something like 55-60% water. Many plants are something like 95% water. Ignoring water content of biomass would have been critical – without it they would have had many more years to wait.
LOL, the mass of everything comes from the ground … just like digging a hole, piling it up and counting that in to.
Generally, I like to play with numbers, and this study is interesting in that regard. However, the “man vs. nature” attitude in the description is rather off-putting. In what sense is “nature” decreasing? Do only “living things that are not human” constitute “nature”? If turning stone into cement and soil into bricks (which eventually return to soil) somehow intrudes on “nature”, then does the accretion of limestone and coral in the ocean do the same? If mankind’s stone structures are somehow different from “nature”, then can we say the same about anthills and beaver dams? I’ve always thought that mankind as a whole exists within, and is a part of, nature.
Bogus on so many bases, hard to chose just one glaring error. But I’ll try.
The figure of only almost nine million species is preposterous. That’s an estimate just for known eukaryotic species. The actual number is probably on the order of ten times more than that.
Then there are all the prokaryotic species, whose mass exceeds that of eukaryotes, even though our cells are larger and many species are multicellular. While prokaryotes outweigh eukaryotes, no one can say by how much, since subterranean biomass is not well constrained, to put it mildly.
Then, how about viruses and other mobile genetic elements? Many scientists don’t consider them alive, but they are biological entities, ie replicants rather than organisms. Viruses are usually much smaller than prokaryotes, but their numbers are staggering. The best mind-boggling estimate is that there are about 100 million times more viruses on Earth than stars in the universe.
Not to mention rogue proteins like prions.
Peddlers of Anthropocene snake oil get ever more without shame.
This 2018 study agrees with the authors that land plants contain the most biomass. But the paper admits that we don’t have a good handle on deep bacteria. I’d add archaea, since they tend to thrive in deep sea ooze hydrothermal environments not well sampled. The protist (unicellular eukaryotes) guess is also probably low, since so many eukaryotic species remain undiscovered.
Do human crops, including tree farms, count as us or “nature”?
https://www.pnas.org/content/115/25/6506
The Biomass Distribution on Earth
Humans occupy 3% of the earth, we just recently got to the same biomass as ants, and somehow I expected to believe this. A case of Educated idiots. My guess we and what we possess don’t match 50% of the plankton in the sea. Let alone the forest by the way are not declining.
Who funds this drivel? That’s what it is. What a complete waste of time (and money). And, how did they arrive at the mass of creatures in the oceans??? Just askin’.
and how much did those pearls of wisdom cost the taxpayers? Especially in light of Mike Jonas’s water content comment.
“Add in the Earth material that we use and abuse”
Another idiot that believes in Gaia. just surprised he didn’t say “rape” instead of abuse.
“Since the mid-20th century, the Earth has been set on a new, human-driven trajectory”
It’s about time! Now, if we could only control the weather and never go back to ice ages, that would be the greatest and most important achievement.
He obviously never took any real science…
“Nothing is lost, nothing is created, everything is transformed” – Antoine Lavoisier
But that applies for closed systems. The earth looses about 50,000 metric tons of mass every single year to space. However, about 40,000 metric tons of space dust fall on earth. We are still loosing mass.