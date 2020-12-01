Ironic, since the idea of satellite temperature data from Spencer and Christy et al is rejected by people like Al Gore.
Description: This panel discussion will examine ways in which new technological developments in satellites, artificial intelligence and big data could work towards an international data set to support implementation of the Paris Agreement.
Innovators will present a multi-stakeholder perspective on the lastest developments climate change data. The panel will discuss the impacts of these technologies to the UN climate change regime.Moderator, Dr. Timiebi Aganaba-Jeanty, Arizona State University,
Speakers: Al Gore, Former USA Vice President, Matthew Gray, Climate TRACE, Brigitte Hoyer Gosselink, Director, Product Impact at Google.org, Mofoluso Fagbeja, Head, Space Education Outreach Programme, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Nigeria, Stephane Germain, CEO at GHGSat
5 thoughts on “LIVE STREAM: Al Gore on using satellite data to measure climate change”
I predict the conclusion:
“It’s worse than we thought.”
What data measure “climate change?” What data frames of reference should be used to provide context?
OMG these people are the highest form of parasites, and they all use fossil fuels every day.
I predict a cycle-free discussion of short term data. Ignorance of data and context are required for this course.
10,000 years ago, there was a mile of ice on top of Chicago. It’s gone now, all due to climate change. Climate change is real. It is imperative that we take steps to cool the planet as soon as possible.