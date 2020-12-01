LIVE STREAM: Al Gore on using satellite data to measure climate change

Ironic, since the idea of satellite temperature data from Spencer and Christy et al is rejected by people like Al Gore.

Description: This panel discussion will examine ways in which new technological developments in satellites, artificial intelligence and big data could work towards an international data set to support implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Innovators will present a multi-stakeholder perspective on the lastest developments climate change data. The panel will discuss the impacts of these technologies to the UN climate change regime.Moderator, Dr. Timiebi Aganaba-Jeanty, Arizona State University,

Speakers: Al Gore, Former USA Vice President, Matthew Gray, Climate TRACE, Brigitte Hoyer Gosselink, Director, Product Impact at Google.org, Mofoluso Fagbeja, Head, Space Education Outreach Programme, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Nigeria, Stephane Germain, CEO at GHGSat

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...