You’ve heard of ‘fake news’? Now we have ‘fake weather’

New scary (but bogus) weather term from the left-leaning media: “heat storm” comes from the Star Wars movie, but doesn’t happen on Earth
Climate Depot has this story today:
Introducing the ‘Heat Storm’: LA Times uses fictional term borrowed from Star Wars film series?! ‘Heat Storms’ ravaging California or Beware of the ‘heat storms’ in a galaxy far, far way…
The Los Angeles Times employed a new phrase designed to gin up climate fear among the public — the rise of the “heat storm.” LA Times staff writer Sammy Roth, used a term associated with the fictional Star Wars film series three times in his article titled “Boiling Point.” See: LA Times: Boiling Point: Climate change is wreaking havoc on the power grid in ways you never knew
LA Times Staff Writer Sammy Roth – ( sammy.roth@latimes.com )
Roth reported, that “the state experienced hotter days and higher overall peak electricity demand during a July 2006 heat storm that did not lead to rolling blackouts.” In addition, Roth also cited the Sustainability officer for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power as using the “heat storm” phrase as well.
The term “heat storm” is a relatively new term in the climate debate. Wikipedia defines a ‘heat storm’ this way: “A heat storm is a Californian term for an extended heat wave. Heat storms occur when the temperature reaches 100 °F (37.8 °C) for three or more consecutive days over a wide area (tens of thousands of square miles).”
Star Wars & ‘Heat Storms’
The term “heat storm” also derives from the Star Wars movie series. The website Starwars.fandom.com defines the fictional term “heat storm” as a “natural occurrence” that raged across the fictional planet Ryloth in the Star Wars film series.
“Heat storms consisted of furious cyclonic winds reaching speeds of up to 500 kilometers per hour and temperatures upwards of 300 degrees Celsius” and “If anyone was caught in one, they would be incinerated.”
This sounds horrible for Californians! According to the Los Angeles Times, these (fictional) “heat storms” are now impacting California. The LA Times did not explain when people would be “incinerated” by these fictional Star Wars-inspired “heat storms.”
From Anthony:
Other than Star Wars, I have never heard the term applied in my over 30 years forecasting in California until today.
Wikipedia says (under the heat wave definition)
“A heat storm is a Californian term for an extended heat wave. Heat storms occur when the temperature reaches 100 °F (37.8 °C) for three or more consecutive days over a wide area (tens of thousands of square miles).”
I don’t know where this “definition” came from, and the Wikipedia article has no basis or citation/reference for it. Further, Googling the term brings up a brand of space heaters, and no actual usage of the term related to weather in the first two pages.
https://www.google.com/search?q=%22heat+storm%22&rlz=1C1GIGM_enUS835US835&oq=%22heat+storm%22
I did find one reference, and it appears this may be the very first use of the term:
Reading that article, suggests the term “heat storm” came from the imagination of the article writer. NOAA does not list the term “heat storm” in their official glossary.
https://w1.weather.gov/glossary/index.php?word=heat+storm
It’s a ridiculous made-up term, because “storm” implies something active and moving. Heat waves just sit there. They are stagnant air by their very nature. There’s even data and a map for it:
Stagnation When Heat Waves Exist – Summer, 1950-2007
NOAA DOES define “heat wave” as:
|Heat Wave A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts two or more days.
This renaming is just another way the left leaning media wants us to be afraid of normal weather patterns by making it into something that sounds scarier than “heat wave”.
Don’t buy it, it’s bogus, aka “fake weather” akin to “fake news”.
6 thoughts on “You’ve heard of ‘fake news’? Now we have ‘fake weather’”
Seasonal warming is large and very fast
Global warming is small and very slow
Are you afraid of seasonal warning?
No. It happens every year, and people are familiar with it
Are you afraid of global warming?
Yes. Some people think that it will cause a catastrophe. It is unknown and unfamiliar
For most locations on Earth, seasonal warming is at least 20 to 30 degrees Celsius
Global warming has already caused about 1 degree Celsius of warming in the last 100 years. If we reach the IPCC’s 2 degrees Celsius temperature limit then we will warm by about 1 degree Celsius more
So seasonal warming is about 25x bigger than warming by another 1 degree Celsius. And it happens every year
Seasonal warming of 20 to 30 degrees Celsius happens over 6 months
So the warming rate is equivalent to 5,000 degrees per century
The rate of global warming is about 2 degrees C per century
WHAT ??? Seasonal warming is 2,500 times faster than global warming
Seasonal warming is large and very fast
Global warming is small and very slow
Then why are we so afraid of global warming
Because the people who are supposed to be experts are telling everyone frightening stories
But do these “experts” really know?
Or are they just scaremongering?
Fake new, fake weather, fake premises, fake empathy, but they’re not fake-fake, or are they?
Fake weather might be bad but fake climate could bring in the goods.
After Arab-Israel conflicts in the mid East in the 1960s, the Soviet Union politburo correctly assumed that only way for the oil price is up.
https://www.globalpetrolprices.com/common_images/articles/20150622011731.png
Soviets decided to step-up exploration and exploitation of what they suspected are huge oil reserves but lot of it was in Siberia.
However, Siberia had a bad name not only for gulags but very cold climate. Soviets decided that the Siberia climate is not that bad for about 6 months of the year but the other 6 months is bitterly cold; no problem, they raised the relevant temperature data by 6-8 C, resulting in an overall annual increment of 3-4 C.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/69-71.htm
It worked, the Soviet Union overtook the United States as the world’s leading oil producer in the 1970s, with the windfall from higher oil prices supported strengthening of the Soviet military, economic activity and political influence in the third world countries. Fortunately nothing is forever..
“It’s like
Barf me out
Gag me with a spoon! “(Credit to: Frank Zappa)
Is a California expression too.
That doesn’t make it intelligent, correct or mainstream.
Lies, exaggeration, and the stunning hypocrisy of the practitioners of Green make for stupid like this.
This never was about climate, don’t lose sight of that please while shooting down their endless fabrications.
We’ve had fake climate for years. How many purported studies use climate models for tests? How often have we heard the sea level is rising — based on models and not measurements.
Propaganda storm. You would hope that the “cry wolf”syndrome would kick in, but the ‘rona-mania trance suggests that fear is quite effective in shaping mass hysteria.