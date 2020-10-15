You’ve heard of ‘fake news’? Now we have ‘fake weather’

New scary (but bogus) weather term from the left-leaning media: “heat storm” comes from the Star Wars movie, but doesn’t happen on Earth

Climate Depot has this story today:

Introducing the ‘Heat Storm’: LA Times uses fictional term borrowed from Star Wars film series?! ‘Heat Storms’ ravaging California or Beware of the ‘heat storms’ in a galaxy far, far way…

The Los Angeles Times employed a new phrase designed to gin up climate fear among the public — the rise of the “heat storm.” LA Times staff writer Sammy Roth, used a term associated with the fictional Star Wars film series three times in his article titled “Boiling Point.” See: LA Times: Boiling Point: Climate change is wreaking havoc on the power grid in ways you never knew

LA Times Staff Writer Sammy Roth – ( sammy.roth@latimes.com )

Roth reported, that “the state experienced hotter days and higher overall peak electricity demand during a July 2006 heat storm that did not lead to rolling blackouts.” In addition, Roth also cited the Sustainability officer for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power as using the “heat storm” phrase as well.

The term “heat storm” is a relatively new term in the climate debate. Wikipedia defines a ‘heat storm’ this way: “A heat storm is a Californian term for an extended heat wave. Heat storms occur when the temperature reaches 100 °F (37.8 °C) for three or more consecutive days over a wide area (tens of thousands of square miles).”

Star Wars & ‘Heat Storms’

The term “heat storm” also derives from the Star Wars movie series. The website Starwars.fandom.com defines the fictional term “heat storm” as a “natural occurrence” that raged across the fictional planet Ryloth in the Star Wars film series.



“Heat storms consisted of furious cyclonic winds reaching speeds of up to 500 kilometers per hour and temperatures upwards of 300 degrees Celsius” and “If anyone was caught in one, they would be incinerated.”

This sounds horrible for Californians! According to the Los Angeles Times, these (fictional) “heat storms” are now impacting California. The LA Times did not explain when people would be “incinerated” by these fictional Star Wars-inspired “heat storms.”

From Anthony:



Other than Star Wars, I have never heard the term applied in my over 30 years forecasting in California until today.



Wikipedia says (under the heat wave definition)

I don’t know where this “definition” came from, and the Wikipedia article has no basis or citation/reference for it. Further, Googling the term brings up a brand of space heaters, and no actual usage of the term related to weather in the first two pages.

https://www.google.com/search?q=%22heat+storm%22&rlz=1C1GIGM_enUS835US835&oq=%22heat+storm%22

I did find one reference, and it appears this may be the very first use of the term:

Reading that article, suggests the term “heat storm” came from the imagination of the article writer. NOAA does not list the term “heat storm” in their official glossary.

https://w1.weather.gov/glossary/index.php?word=heat+storm



It’s a ridiculous made-up term, because “storm” implies something active and moving. Heat waves just sit there. They are stagnant air by their very nature. There’s even data and a map for it:

Stagnation When Heat Waves Exist – Summer, 1950-2007

The map shows the frequency of occurrence of stagnant air conditions when heat wave conditions were also present. Since 1950, across the Southeast, southern Great Plains, and most of the West, the air was stagnant more than 25 percent of the time during heat waves. Image Reference: NOAA/NCDC Source: https://nca2009.globalchange.gov/references/footnote-333/index.html

NOAA DOES define “heat wave” as:



Heat Wave A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts two or more days.

This renaming is just another way the left leaning media wants us to be afraid of normal weather patterns by making it into something that sounds scarier than “heat wave”.

Don’t buy it, it’s bogus, aka “fake weather” akin to “fake news”.

