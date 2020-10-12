Claim: New research: nitrous oxide emissions 300 times more powerful than CO₂ are jeopardising Earth’s future

Pep Canadell, CSIRO; Eric Davidson, University of Maryland, Baltimore; Glen Peters, Center for International Climate and Environment Research – Oslo; Hanqin Tian, Auburn University; Michael Prather, University of California, Irvine; Paul Krummel, CSIRO; Rob Jackson, Stanford University; Rona Thompson, Norwegian Institute for Air Research, and Wilfried Winiwarter, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Nitrous oxide from agriculture and other sources is accumulating in the atmosphere so quickly it puts Earth on track for a dangerous 3℃ warming this century, our new research has found.
Each year, more than 100 million tonnes of nitrogen are spread on crops in the form of synthetic fertiliser. The same amount again is put onto pastures and crops in manure from livestock.
This colossal amount of nitrogen makes crops and pastures grow more abundantly. But it also releases nitrous oxide (N₂O), a greenhouse gas.
Agriculture is the main cause of the increasing concentrations, and is likely to remain so this century. N₂O emissions from agriculture and industry can be reduced, and we must take urgent action if we hope to stabilise Earth’s climate.
Where does nitrous oxide come from?
We found that N₂O emissions from natural sources, such as soils and oceans, have not changed much in recent decades. But emissions from human sources have increased rapidly.
Atmospheric concentrations of N₂O reached 331 parts per billion in 2018, 22% above levels around the year 1750, before the industrial era began.
Agriculture caused almost 70% of global N₂O emissions in the decade to 2016. The emissions are created through microbial processes in soils. The use of nitrogen in synthetic fertilisers and manure is a key driver of this process.
Other human sources of N₂O include the chemical industry, waste water and the burning of fossil fuels.
N₂O is destroyed in the upper atmosphere, primarily by solar radiation. But humans are emitting N₂O faster than it’s being destroyed, so it’s accumulating in the atmosphere.
N₂O both depletes the ozone layer and contributes to global warming.
As a greenhouse gas, N₂O has 300 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and stays in the atmosphere for an average 116 years. It’s the third most important greenhouse gas after CO₂ (which lasts up to thousands of years in the atmosphere) and methane.
N₂O depletes the ozone layer when it interacts with ozone gas in the stratosphere. Other ozone-depleting substances, such as chemicals containing chlorine and bromine, have been banned under the United Nations Montreal Protocol. N₂O is not banned under the protocol, although the Paris Agreement seeks to reduce its concentrations.
What we found
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has developed scenarios for the future, outlining the different pathways the world could take on emission reduction by 2100. Our research found N₂O concentrations have begun to exceed the levels predicted across all scenarios.
The current concentrations are in line with a global average temperature increase of well above 3℃ this century.
We found that global human-caused N₂O emissions have grown by 30% over the past three decades. Emissions from agriculture mostly came from synthetic nitrogen fertiliser used in East Asia, Europe, South Asia and North America. Emissions from Africa and South America are dominated by emissions from livestock manure.
In terms of emissions growth, the highest contributions come from emerging economies – particularly Brazil, China, and India – where crop production and livestock numbers have increased rapidly in recent decades.
N₂O emissions from Australia have been stable over the past decade. Increase in emissions from agriculture and waste have been offset by a decline in emissions from industry and fossil fuels.
What to do?
N₂O must be part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and there is already work being done. Since the late 1990s, for example, efforts to reduce emissions from the chemicals industry have been successful, particularly in the production of nylon, in the United States, Europe and Japan.
Reducing emissions from agriculture is more difficult – food production must be maintained and there is no simple alternative to nitrogen fertilisers. But some options do exist.
In Europe over the past two decades, N₂O emissions have fallen as agricultural productivity increased. This was largely achieved through government policies to reduce pollution in waterways and drinking water, which encouraged more efficient fertiliser use.
Other ways to reduce N₂O emissions from agriculture include:
- better management of animal manure
- applying fertiliser in a way that better matches the needs of growing plants
- alternating crops to include those that produce their own nitrogen, such as legumes, to reduce the need for fertiliser
- enhanced efficiency fertilisers that lower N₂O production.
Getting to net-zero emissions
Stopping the overuse of nitrogen fertilisers is not just good for the climate. It can also reduce water pollution and increase farm profitability.
Even with the right agricultural policies and actions, synthetic and manure fertilisers will be needed. To bring the sector to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, as needed to stabilise the climate, new technologies will be required.
Pep Canadell, Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO; Eric Davidson, Director, Appalachian Laboratory and Professor, University of Maryland, Baltimore; Glen Peters, Research Director, Center for International Climate and Environment Research – Oslo; Hanqin Tian, Director, International Center for Climate and Global Change Research, Auburn University; Michael Prather, Distinguished Professor of Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine; Paul Krummel, Research Group Leader, CSIRO; Rob Jackson, Professor, Department of Earth System Science, and Chair of the Global Carbon Project, Stanford University; Rona Thompson, Senior scientist, Norwegian Institute for Air Research, and Wilfried Winiwarter, , International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Nitrous oxide jeopardizes earths future. This is no laughing matter. But when I saw the concentration scale in the figure NO2 vs years, I couldn’t stop laughing. The change is 265 to 330 parts per Billion. Rounding that off to parts per million gives 0.3 to 0.3 parts per million. Beam me up, Scotty, there’s too much NO2 on this planet.
N2O and NO2 are two different chemicals. The subject in this case is N2O.
Each has different chemical properties, concentrations, and roles withing the global biogeochemical Nitrogen cycle.
They can’t make a coherent case for CO2, so they push it on to N2O which returns less than 2 W/m^2 to the surface. In other words, of the 150 W per W/m^2 of surface emissions above and beyond the 240 W/m^2 of solar forcing, less than 1% is offset by N2O re-emissions while about 20% is offset from co2 re-emissions and most of the rest is offset from energy returned to the surface by water vapor and clouds.
Alarmist alert! New bogeyman! This one fits in perfectly for reducing population. If you can’t starve and freeze people to death by removing their energy source the most logical and easiest method is limit their food.
We’re all Kulaks now.
With fertilizer emissions, animal methane emissions, deforestation, and emissions from tilling the soil, I think farming should be banned. (Sarc)
“It’s the third most important greenhouse gas after CO₂ (which lasts up to thousands of years in the atmosphere) and methane.”
Tsk! And here’s me thinking that the most important greenhouse gas was water vapour. I wonder what else I might have been wrong about all these years!
Ozone also has a larger GHG influence than either CH4 of N2O and of course in this context, ‘most important’ is a weasle phrase given how unimportant N2O actually is to the surface temperature.
Please, I thought most calculations assumed around 7 years. But, this may refer to white CO2 from farming and heating. /SARC
When I read the 1000 year flop, I had to assume the rest was without any trace of proportionate sound evaluation.
This is sad, because if there is a serious issue, then let’s have a sound scientific report with sensible human readable conclusion, which we then can evaluate and see what we eventually can do to minimize the effect.
Creating a report so propagandistic as this one is not helpful to society, and is only helpful to special interests.
Male Bovine Excrement!
The next claim will be that O2 is 20,000 times more potent than CO2 as a green house gas and we need to reduce it to stop global climate change. With, the side benefit that wildfires will no longer be an issue, of course.
Max P
Well ironically N2 and O2 are responsible for most of the thermal enhancement of the surface from the atmosphere, that is if you believe in the kinetic theory of gases.
They won’t learn it, climate is nothing humans are able to stabilise.
From 270 to 340 ppb is an increase by 20%. 300ppb is 0.3 ppm, a factor 1000 less than CO2. It will have a long way to go before the climate takes any notice.
You got that right. It’s an increase of 0.00003% absolute. Besides, farmers don’t want to use any more fertilizer than is needed.
Looks like the Globalists at the UN IPCC are starting to realise that , with the overwhelming proof that CO2 is not to blame for Global Warming , they need another story to keep their scam going .
So the new frightener is Nitrous Oxides .
In the UK air qualities are monitored , & over the last 50 years the levels of Nitrous Oxides in the air have fallen by 74 % .
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/emissions-of-air-pollutants/annual-emissions-of-nitrogen-oxides-in-the-uk-1970-2018
But no doubt they will make up a whole new load of lies to try to keep the farce alive .
“But no doubt they will make up a whole new load of lies to try to keep the farce alive”
Because ‘ Green Lies Matter’
‘we must take urgent action if we hope to stabilise Earth’s climate.’
I just the humility displayed here….
Let me know when the directive is to burn (or compost) those food stamps from big brother. We have always been at war with NOx.
Is that a hockey stick I see?
I saw this years ago with the creation of “carbon pollution” & predicted the next “pollutant” would be Nitrogen. Have these “looney toons” ever taken organic chemistry? I doubt it!
This won’t go over well in the head long rush to stampede the public into carbon taxes. Focus, focus said the climate consultants and media teams. But then libs are always working on the phased-in BS approach as opposed to fact checking anything.
These people are incompatible with civilisation / humanity. Now advocating mass global famine.
“It’s the third most important greenhouse gas after CO₂ (which lasts up to thousands of years in the atmosphere) and methane.“
What about water vapor importance as greenhouse gas? To truly understand climate change we must concentrate on the complexity of the water cycle rather than it being a forcing factor for CO2 and N2O. Climate models, the tail wagging the dog when the most important greenhouse gasses cannot be listed properly.
A standard hysteric technique is to post a scary graph and hope no one looks at the units. Water is present at parts per hundred, CO2 at parts per million, nitrous oxide at parts per billion. If you put them all on one graph with the units at parts per hundred the hysterics would be exposed.
And if they are going to reference the Antarctic ice core they should include the fact that temperature change precedes CO2 change. I think we can safely assume the same will be true for nitrous oxide.
N2O is part of the global biogeochemical Nitrogen cycle.
At least try to understand the basic cycle to place N2O changes within that large framework.
Saying that N2O “accumulates” anywhere is simply naive.
A paper showing some of the basics is at
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5412885/
The Nitrogen cycle has been evolving on Earth for a long time, just like life itself.
Atmospheric N2O 0.00003% run for the hills, we are all going to die. When it cooled from 1945 they said Co2 would cause another ice age that would disrupt the food chain and make weather worse. Whe it began warming from 1970 the same judicious idiots said Co2 would cause catastrophic global warming that would disrupt the food chain. Now that we grow enough food for ten billion and there has been no CAGW its intensive farming – efficient advanced farming using gm seeds fuelled by fossil fuels and man made tractors – its the fertiliser that will cause CAGW that Co2 did not.
Having read the study apparently the figure we need to be concerned about is an annual rise of 1.4% of N2O.
A new trace gas correlation with human activity. If we could make the Earth uninhabitable by humans I suspect the problem would go away.
When will we understand just how little effect humanity has on the natural cycles of mother nature.
Somehow I got to this page: https://www.carbonbrief.org/explainer-how-shared-socioeconomic-pathways-explore-future-climate-change which explains how they developed the SPP mechanism, which seenms to have added another layer of BS on top of the already faulty models.
And guess what, it’s worse than we thought! No mention made of how far these things diverge from reality, but they look way off. Way too many relationships, variables and fanciful expectations. They will need a lot more equipment, computing horsepower and just plain money to shove this thing down the public’s throat.
Ollie: ” Well if it isn’t one thing… it’s another”
Stanley: “Here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten us into.”
From the article: “As a greenhouse gas, N₂O has 300 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide (CO₂) …” OK then, still not a detectable difference from zero, as I see it. Next.
Pretty much everything is a much stronger greenhouse gas than is CO2.
So why do we care about CO2?
Salute!
Well, hell!
There goes my next visit to get a root canal. Sheesh. Always the negative waves.
Gums sends…
0.3 ppm! I’m all for making applications of fertilizer more efficient, but this “worry” is a fictitious problem. They even admit it by saying it’s the third biggest GHG and that’s after excluding water vapor which is the overwhelming GHG. They have over estimated warming by 300% and this includes contributions from all sources – WVp, CO2, CH4, and natural variability. I dispute the longevity of the gas in the atmosphere since it is quite soluble in water (think rain) but let’s let them have it.
This is the climate wroughters’ answer to the bumper crops and the Great Greening which causes so much demagogue heartburn, giving as it does an enormous positive value to ‘carbon’ emissions.
Well, this does explain why all those various species of ancient elephant relatives, such as elephas and mammoth and mastodon ( among others) all died out. Too much giant four-legger poo contributed so much nitrous this & that to the atmosphere that all those antiques just never had a chance. Mastodons, especially – poor things were doomed by their own defecatory byproducts. Sad.
we must take urgent action
It always requires “urgent action” doesn’t it?
“[N2O] stays in the atmosphere for an average 116 years.” What does this mean? What is the half-life?
Yes this is why very warm during dinosaur time. All that Dino poop. Joe Biden is a living example of a coprolite.
After the CO2 buffoonery, the water vapor made the front page of the climate farce, a few years ago and then came the CH4 and now it’s the turn of the N2O to take the lead of this tomfoolery …
The climate clown show never ends.
“…and we must take urgent action if we hope to stabilise [sic] Earth’s climate.”
When has the Earth’s climate ever been stable?