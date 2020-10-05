Michael Mann Appeals to, Then Ignores Scientific Consensus on 60 Minutes

By James Taylor from Climaterealism.com
Prominent scientist and climate activist Michael Mann appealed to an asserted scientific consensus to chastise President Donald Trump on CBS’s 60 Minutes program last night. Ironically, Mann himself ignored clear scientific consensus in order to promote his own, out-of-the-mainstream climate change theories.
While interviewing Mann, CBS’s Scott Pelley said, “There have always been fires in the West. There have always been hurricanes in the East. How do we know that climate change is involved in this?” Pelley followed up with, “The president says about climate change, ‘Science doesn’t know.’”
Replied Mann, “The president doesn’t know, and he should know better. He should know that the world’s leading scientific organizations, our own U.S. National Academy of Sciences, and national academies of every major industrial nation, every scientific society in the United States that’s weighed in on the matter. This is a scientific consensus. There’s about as much scientific consensus about human-caused climate change as there is about gravity.”
Mann’s description of the conclusions of the “scientific consensus” however, is exactly the opposite of what scientific bodies report.
As documented in Climate at a Glance: Hurricanes, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) expresses “low confidence” in any connection between climate change and changes in hurricane activity.
Similarly, as documented in Climate at a Glance: U.S. Wildfires, U.S. wildfires are much less frequent and severe than they were in the first half of the 20th century – 100 years of global warming ago. Moreover, the IPCC reports a decrease in drought conditions – which is the primary climate factor regarding wildfires – in the global region including the U.S. West. Moreover, the IPCC finds no evidence of an increase in drought globally, either.
Ultimately, data, evidence, and scientific facts are far more indicative of scientific truth than a real or imagined consensus of scientists. Yet, to the extent Michael Mann wishes to invoke consensus as a scientific argument, the clear consensus of scientists is that Mann is promoting extreme climate theories that have no basis in reality.
7 thoughts on “Michael Mann Appeals to, Then Ignores Scientific Consensus on 60 Minutes”
“…our own U.S. National Academy of Sciences, and national academies of every major industrial nation, every scientific society in the United States that’s weighed in on the matter. ”
These organizations have something more intimately in common than a consensus. Government Funding. Without a problem, funding goes away. Jobs are in jeopardy.
Therefore, I consent because I want to keep my job so yeah Global warm…ahh climate change. Just tell me what you need me to say today. This popularity contest called consensus is no more complicated than government purchased affirmations.
Thanks you for the follow up information and perspective. I love this site.
The problem is Mikey Mann is their “go to guy”. He always delivers alarmist soundbites, is always confident, and is willing to sling mud at opponents (especially Trump). He’s Bill Nye without a bow tie.
So they will always turn to him when they need to hit the alarm button. That
he is a poor scientist, a petty litigious child, and a liar matters not a whit.
Seems that climate change, accounting for those devastating forest fires, is only occurring in CA, OR, and WA.
The other forests located throughout the other 47 states are successfully avoiding climate change !!!
The 60 Minutes piece was very shallow too. That there were big wildfires this year and an active Hurricane season plus two years ago one high temperature reading tied an old record and it’s Thermageddon. Doesn’t take much these days to make an ‘existential threat’s.
He seems decrepit, used. He aged decades!
Thats how Marxists roll, they infiltrate and infest all reputable organisations fast track their fellow journey men to the top ranks and make the organisation worthless, they speak on behalf of their members without even trying to gauge opinion because most of their members will not agree with their marxist anti capitalist view points or consensus as they lie to call it.
They cover all their bases by expelling anyone who dares to openly differ from them, its a bullet-less war, and in ways more destructive than armed conflict, just loo at the WHO and the lefts drive to fill the care homes full of corona virus so that it had maximum impact on lives lost, how is that any different than shooting or bombing people.
People like Mann .. you now the really really nice people are scum….. deadly scum at that.