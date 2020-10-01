Global Temperature Update for September 2020: +0.57 deg. C

by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for September, 2020 was +0.57 deg. C, up from from the August, 2020 value of +0.43 deg. C.
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).
For comparison, the CDAS global surface temperature anomaly for the last 30 days at Weatherbell.com is +0.38 deg. C.
With La Nina in the Pacific now officially started, it will take several months for that surface cooling to be fully realized in the tropospheric temperatures. Typically, La Nina minimum temperatures (and El Nino maximum temperatures) show up around February, March, or April.
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 21 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.35 +0.53 -0.14 +1.14
2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.05 +0.05
2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.58
2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.53 +0.49 +0.93 +0.91
2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.39 -0.61 +0.99 +0.38
2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35
2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.34 +0.87
2019 08 +0.38 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.23
2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57
2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.27 +0.30 -0.03 +1.00 +0.49
2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.37
2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94
2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.61 +0.73 +0.12 +0.65
2020 02 +0.75 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30
2020 03 +0.47 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.16
2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.33 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97
2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.16 -0.15
2020 06 +0.43 +0.45 +0.41 +0.46 +0.38 +0.80 +1.20
2020 07 +0.44 +0.45 +0.42 +0.46 +0.56 +0.39 +0.66
2020 08 +0.43 +0.47 +0.38 +0.59 +0.41 +0.47 +0.49
2020 09 +0.57 +0.58 +0.56 +0.46 +0.97 +0.48 +0.92
The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for September, 2020 should be available within the next few days here.
The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
Note: when UAH updates the full climate report, I will add it here. – Anthony
https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/
5 thoughts on “Global Temperature Update for September 2020: +0.57 deg. C”
This is shaping up to be the second warmest year in the UAH record, courtesy of the 2019-20 El Niño, which peaked in February, like the 2015-16 Super El Niño. Definitely top five, even if Q4 cools off.
But, given La Niña likely next year, 2021 should continue the downtrend in the satellite record since February 2016. How long does a downtrend have to last to be considered significant?
This is a surprise. The http://temperature.global/api.php was up +.1 in early Sept and is now down -.13. This is a rolling 12 month so it takes something to move the needle up or down.
With the numbers high across the board, something just doesn’t seem right. I would have thought about even or slightly down. Even the La Niña is pretty well going full force. Even the 7 day ocean trend is blue https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/ocean/cdas-sflux_ssta7diff_global_1.png
Low Arctic sea ice would mean more heat lost to the air from the water.
Haven’t looked at the geographic breakdown.
But here in Chile and the SH generally, it has been a colder than usual, wet and windy winter, and so far, spring, but for one warm, sunny day. The other sunny days have (no surprise) been cold at night, and windy, like today and yesterday in Valparaiso.
Plus, highest Antarctic sea ice maximum since the dedicated satellite record (starting in 1979), set in 2014.
“The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for September…”
Roy, Paul – for the non-professionals among the readership, may I suggest adding a paragraph at the start of the article to provide some context.
– Conceptually, what is the Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature anomaly?
– Is it important, or just a statistical / model construct ?
– How does it fit into the grand scheme of Climate Modelling ?
Console yourselves with the fact that once you have written the context paragraph you can simply plug it in to every subsequent article on this topic, for the edification and enjoyment of your readers!
I always love these “global temperature” reports which have nothing at all to do with my reality.
Late August and September are normally brutal in Texas – this year has seen the mildest temperatures I have seen since moving here in 1998. We have hardly used the air-conditioner. I can’t remember so many pleasant rains. For 3 out of 6 weeks we might as well have been living in Washington along the coast.
Whatever brought us this strange late summer weather, I beg it to repeat itself year after year. If this is global warming – bring it on!