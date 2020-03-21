Trapped at home? Watch the Northen Lights via live stream

Proving again the Internet is quite possibly the best (and worst) thing ever invented.

Located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Churchill, Manitoba, this live cam is located directly underneath the aurora oval–one of the best places on earth to watch the aurora borealis, the spectacular atmospheric phenomenon better known as the Northern Lights. Late winter and early spring are the best times for the aurora, so be sure to stop in during the months of February and March!

Watch here: https://explore.org/livecams/aurora-borealis-northern-lights/northern-lights-cam

