Proving again the Internet is quite possibly the best (and worst) thing ever invented.
Located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Churchill, Manitoba, this live cam is located directly underneath the aurora oval–one of the best places on earth to watch the aurora borealis, the spectacular atmospheric phenomenon better known as the Northern Lights. Late winter and early spring are the best times for the aurora, so be sure to stop in during the months of February and March!
Watch here: https://explore.org/livecams/aurora-borealis-northern-lights/northern-lights-cam
Advertisements
3 thoughts on “Trapped at home? Watch the Northen Lights via live stream”
Neither now, Nor then.
Below the story are links to related WUWT stories, one of which is about the sounds made by the Northern Lights. link I missed the story at the time so I’m glad to see it now.
I’ve never heard the Northern Lights but many accounts describe them. I’m glad to know there’s actually some data.
Panicdemic shopping. Can you see it?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ETqPdpuXkAAKrK8?format=jpg