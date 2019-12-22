Dec. 20, 2019
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows IC 2051, a galaxy in the southern constellation of Mensa (the Table Mountain) lying about 85 million light-years away. It is a spiral galaxy, as evidenced by its characteristic whirling, pinwheeling arms, and it has a bar of stars slicing through its center.
This galaxy was observed for a Hubble study on galactic bulges, the bright round central regions of spiral galaxies. Spiral galaxies like IC 2051 are shaped a bit like flying saucers when seen from the side; they comprise a thin, flat disk, with a bulky bulge of stars in the center that extends above and below the disk. These bulges are thought to play a key role in how galaxies evolve, and to influence the growth of the supermassive black holes lurking at the centers of most spirals. While more observations are needed in this area, studies suggest that some, or even most, galactic bulges may be complex composite structures rather than simple ones, with a mix of spherical, disk-like, or boxy components, potentially leading to a wide array of bulge morphologies in the universe.
This image comprises data from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 at visible and infrared wavelengths.
Text credit: ESA (European Space Agency)
Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, P. Erwin et al.
Last Updated: Dec. 20, 2019
Editor: Rob Garner
One thought on “Hubble’s Close-Up of Spiral’s Disk, Bulge”
Whenever I look at such photos I wonder whether we should start looking at objects out in the universe on the basis that they are convecting phenomena with matter moving away from the gravitational centre of a static universe in some locations and towards it in others.
The consequent pressure and density differentials would produce swirling storms in space which would contain clumps of matter with rotation such as galaxies. It would even produce strings of galaxies as observed.
On that basis we would not need to propose dark matter or dark energy.
Nor would we need black holes at galactic centres since the motive force would be provided by those density variations around a galaxy rather than having to propose energy just vanishing at the centre.
There would be a red shift within regions moving away from the centre whilst expanding and a blue shift for regions moving towards the centre whilst contracting.
Lots of observations would fall more neatly into place.