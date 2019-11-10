Michael Mann: Climate “Deniers” are Exploiting the Lifestyle Change Movement

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to veteran climate conspiracy theorist Michael Mann, climate “deniers” are deflecting attention from large scale societal reform by deceiving people into focusing on climate friendly lifestyle changes.
Climate change deniers’ new battle front attacked
‘Pernicious’ campaign is unfair on well-meaning people who want to help – expert
Robin McKieScience editor
Sun 10 Nov 2019 06.02 AEDT
…
Mann told the Observer that although flat rejection of global warming was becoming increasingly hard to maintain in the face of mounting evidence, this did not mean climate change deniers were giving up the fight.
“First of all, there is an attempt being made by them to deflect attention away from finding policy solutions to global warming towards promoting individual behaviour changes that affect people’s diets, travel choices and other personal behaviour,” said Mann. “This is a deflection campaign and a lot of well-meaning people have been taken in by it.”
Mann stressed that individual actions – eating less meat or avoiding air travel – were important in the battle against global warming. However, they should be seen as additional ways to combat global warming rather than as a substitute for policy reform.
“We should also be aware how the forces of denial are exploiting the lifestyle change movement to get their supporters to argue with each other. It takes pressure off attempts to regulate the fossil fuel industry. This approach is a softer form of denial and in many ways it is more pernicious.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/nov/09/doomism-new-tactic-fossil-fuel-lobby
I’m sorry to confess that for once Michael Mann is right.
All these years the Vegan and other lifestyle change movements have been climate skeptic fronts, a secret attempt by skeptics like myself to distract attention from real climate action, an effort to make climate action seem so unpalatable, ordinary people give up and accept fossil fuel into their lives.
Now that the brilliance of Michael Mann has exposed our plot, there seems no point continuing the Veganism charade.
8 thoughts on “Michael Mann: Climate “Deniers” are Exploiting the Lifestyle Change Movement”
Eric,
So funny.
Steve
“… deflect attention away from finding policy solutions …”
He apparently doesn’t get that the only viable policy solution is no policy at all, which implies that no changes to life styles are required either.
Travel behavior and other personal choices…well duh it is fair to criticize hypocrites. And isn’t changing human behavior the solution to any problem? Policy solutions work by…changing human behavior by force. Duh. This is changing human behavior by choice. Apparently Mann prefers force over choice.
The diet thing is real tinfoil hat stuff. Show me ONE example of a “denier” promoting changes in diet.
Sounds like Mann doesn’t like to be told to stop flying around to conferences, being such a heavy consumer, and eating meat…so it must be a climate change denier conspiracy!
Actually he is just trying to hide the decline in meat eating so he does not have to go along with it.
Sounds like Mann is a devious , disingenuous, hypocrite. But I guess we knew that already.
Damn, I’ll have to get that big fat slice of mutton out of the fridge and eat it in the open tomorrow. The game’s up. No sense in hiding it any more and pretending to all my friends I’m a strong, healthy vegan.
Maybe we can start a new front saying we are enlightened beings and we don’t eat at all and feed on the light and energy from that. We can tell everyone that we all need to stop eating to save the planet.
I just hope this damned genius Mann does not catch us out again before we’ve convinced half the world to starve themselves as part of our cunning denialist plot.
Hang on, I’ve lost track, I’m not sure that makes sense. How does this work again.
The smartitude of mann defies rational description.
I will give up my carrot when they pry it from my cold dead fingers.
By my reckoning, Mikey is now 54 years old.
So, only 11 years to go to reach the usual 65 retirement age.
His main worry at this stage would be –
“can I milk this lucrative CAGW schtick for another 11 years?”
Should be doable – the doomsters assert that this planet will only sustain humanity for another 12 years, so Mikey should be able to just sneak over the line into financially comfortable retirement.
(Even easier if the doomsters hold true to form and push out the CAGW apocalypse by another 10 years or so before this next prediction period reaches maturity)