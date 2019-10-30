Here are three more climate scare videos. The first one shows how climate change is not leading to mass starvation.
The next one shows how hurricanes are not increasing in frequency or severity.
Happy Halloween! And find real scares this year, not fake ones the climate alarmists have foisted on your children. Learn more about what’s really happening to our climate (it’s not scary) here: http://climatechangereconsidered.org/
4 thoughts on “Halloween Climate Scare #3 and #4: Climate Change Leads to Mass Starvation – Hurricanes Increasing”
I can handle these but don’t flash images of Pelosi, Schumer, and Sanders on the screen or I’ll have heart problems.
But it’s Halloween. Vampires (Pelosi), Ghouls (Schumer), and Goblins (Sanders) are standard fare.
Halloween on US will turn into Night of White Buffalo.
A happy Halloween for XR members 🦇there founder wants them to go to prison
https://order-order.com/2019/10/28/extinction-rebellion-co-founder-calls-1800-protesters-go-