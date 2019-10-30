Halloween Climate Scare #3 and #4: Climate Change Leads to Mass Starvation – Hurricanes Increasing

October 30, 2019

Here are three more climate scare videos. The first one shows how climate change is not leading to mass starvation.

The next one shows how hurricanes are not increasing in frequency or severity.

Happy Halloween! And find real scares this year, not fake ones the climate alarmists have foisted on your children. Learn more about what’s really happening to our climate (it’s not scary) here: http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

