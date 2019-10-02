Tesla Rolls Out Smart Summon Feature

/ 1 hour ago October 2, 2019

HT/ozspeaksup and zerohedge

Advertisements

Related posts

5 thoughts on “Tesla Rolls Out Smart Summon Feature

  1. This shows the quality of their AI driving. Doesn’t bode well for their valuation when a large part of it is their supposed lead in AI. It’s kinda embarrassing.

    Reply

  2. Ever notice many Tesla drivers are aggressive and even reckless in traffic? They like to show off how well the car accelerates. Of course there’s considerable virtue signaling in owning one. “Look at me!”

    Reply

  4. Won’t catch on:
    1 there’ll be a fatality.
    2 you’re a tool and comedians will make jokes about you.
    3 it’ll be banned

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *