Tesla Rolls Out Smart Summon Feature

Soday 1 with V10 Smart Summon was working beautifully. But someone didn’t notice my M3 and made a front bumper damage. We will claim our insurances but who’s fault do you guys think it’ll be ? Should I present this videos ? @teslaownersSV @Model3Owners @LikeTeslaKim @TesLatino pic.twitter.com/fhSA78oD6C — David F Guajardo (@DavidFe83802184) September 28, 2019

#EnhancedSummon failed.. drove into the parking structure pole. What's really frustrating is there's no clear channel to report incidents like this to @Tesla. I don't want to spend 40+ min on the phone just to report. Chat agent seems to be impossible to connect. #Model3 pic.twitter.com/1W5IUUh0Hp — Tako Hisada 🐙 (@takoloco) October 1, 2019

@Tesla @elonmusk I think enhanced summon may have some bugs still, but so excited to have this remote control car! pic.twitter.com/niNQflI99N — jamie coulter (@fj4518) September 27, 2019

I love my #Tesla Model 3 but the advanced summon might not be ready for prime time. More likely, I don’t know what the heck I’m doing. #teslasummonissues pic.twitter.com/57WABn62RQ — Mark 🎵 (@KabbalahCowboy) September 30, 2019

What happens when Smart Summon doesn't see the curb. Check out my latest video. https://t.co/jAj0BcvPST pic.twitter.com/OGzXocfnMN — Frugal Tesla Guy (@guy_frugal) September 30, 2019

Holy S. FFS. I was straight up laughing for the first minute or so of this one. Stock should be down 50 this AM. This is just embarrassing. $TSLA https://t.co/LxlsrQoQw1 — SBG (@stkbullgod) September 30, 2019

Be forewarned @Tesla @elonmusk Enhanced summon isn’t safe or production ready. Tried in my empty drive way. Car went forward and ran into the side of garage. Love the car but saddened. #Tesla #TeslaModel3 pic.twitter.com/tRZ88DmXAW — AB (@abgoswami) September 28, 2019

What's worse then Tesla Enhanced Summon in daylight?

If you guessed at night, well, you'd be right.

Smooth as broken glass, she is. Now picture this feature in a crowded holiday parking lot. #ComingSoon #TeslaEntitlement $TSLA $TSLAQ #TheSociopathicBusinessModel #FraudFormula pic.twitter.com/p9oa2BGnnm — KillingMyCareer (@MelaynaLokosky) September 28, 2019

Looks like Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn't the only one who likes white lines:

This $TSLA Enhanced Summon owner's car heads TOWARDS parked cars going over the white parking lines.@TheJusticeDept allowing human beta testing will kill more people than guns or climate change.$TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/utbjYdpQyl — KillingMyCareer (@MelaynaLokosky) September 27, 2019

HT/ozspeaksup and zerohedge

