IN THE TANK – CLIMATE “CONTRARIANS” BLACKLISTED?

Heartland’s Donald Kendal and Jim Lakely are joined by Isaac Orr in episode #204 of the In The Tank Podcast. This weekly podcast features (as always) interviews, debates, and roundtable discussions that explore the work of think tanks across the country. This episode features work from Nature Communications, the Cato Institute, and the Goldwater Institute.
BLACKLISTING CLIMATE SKEPTICS
Discrepancy in scientific authority and media visibility of climate change scientists and contrarians
The paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-09959-4