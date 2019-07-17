CNN Fake News: Republican Feud Over Climate “Crisis”

Guest FAKE NEWS ALERT by David Middleton

It’s Lindsey Graham vs. Donald Trump on climate crisis

Lauren Dezenski

By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

Updated 5:18 AM ET, Sun July 14, 2019 Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham is sounding an alarm on climate change — and hoping to make it loud enough for President Donald Trump to hear. “I would encourage the President to look long and hard at the science and find a solution. I’m tired of playing defense on the environment,” the South Carolina Republican said in a news conference on Wednesday. Graham said acknowledging — and embracing — the climate crisis as an issue in the GOP can be a good thing, and the party is ignoring it at its own peril. “We will win the solution debate, but the only way you’re going to win the debate is admit we’ve got a problem,” Graham said. “Let’s talk about climate change from the innovative and not the regulatory approach.”



Trump himself has consistently confused much of the science around climate change. In an interview with Piers Morgan in June, Trump said, “It used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change and now actually it is called extreme weather.” […] Fake News by Darth Vader

No… Lauren… You are the one who is confused…

“It used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change and now actually it is called extreme weather.” And now it’s called “the climate crisis.”

And you are lying (fake news)… Senator Graham never mentioned the “climate crisis”.

“We will win the solution debate, but the only way you’re going to win the debate is admit we’ve got a problem. Let’s talk about climate change from the innovative and not the regulatory approach.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Problem ≠ Crisis

At no point does Senator Graham refer to the “climate crisis”…

Graham has even joked about Trump’s reticence around climate change. “Climate change is real, the science is sound and the solutions are available,” Graham said in April. “If I told Trump that [special counsel Robert] Mueller thinks climate change is a hoax, we’d be well on our way.” Fake News by Darth Vader

To the extent anthropogenic climate change might be a problem, Senator Graham’s “solution” is very different than the Green New Dealers…

Republicans form conservation caucus to take on environment, climate change

BY REBECCA BEITSCH – 07/10/19 Republicans on Wednesday launched an environment-minded conservation caucus aimed at battling the perception that their party doesn’t care about climate change. Dubbed the Republican Roosevelt Conservation Caucus after National Park Service founder President Teddy Roosevelt, the bicameral group lists public land access, water quality and ocean pollution among its priorities. […] Graham also called the Democrat’s Green New Deal plan to reduce the nation’s environmental impact “crazy economics,” adding that “innovation is going to do more to solve this problem than any government mandate.” “We believe our friends on the other side care about the environment, but they care so much they’re going to destroy the economy in the name of saving the environment. That’s a false choice,” Graham said. He also said Democrats have been too alarmist about climate change, adding, “You don’t have to ground all the airplanes and kill all the cows.” […] Republicans, alongside Democrats, have introduced a number of bills this year that would fund research and development for battery storage, carbon capture technology and other energy needs. But the caucus members on Wednesday stressed that traditional energy sources like coal, oil and gas would remain a part of the mix. Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) said traditional energy sources are important for affordability. “Somebody can’t worry about the energy efficiency of their home if they’re worried about where their next meal comes from. Somebody can’t worry about the standards or emissions of their automobile if they’re worried about going to work the next day,” he said, referring to a Trump administration proposal to freeze fuel efficiency standards for cars in an effort to make new vehicles more affordable. “These things go hand in hand,” he added. […] Graham also pushed back against President Trump‘s comments on climate change, saying the vast majority of scientists are worried about climate change and say action must be taken. “I believe the nine out of the 10, not the one,” Graham said of scientists’ consensus. “I would encourage the president to look long and hard at the science and find the solution. I’m tired of playing defense on the environment.” The Hill

The only thing Senator Graham has said on climate change that I seriously disagree with is the “nine out of the 10, not the one” comment. The consensus, to the extent there is one, is not 90% and there is no consensus that “action must be taken” now or with any urgency, much less economically destructive action.

Republicans Take an Important Step Back into the Environmental Debate

By KAYLA BARTSCH

July 15, 2019 Conservatives ought to conserve. The newly formed Roosevelt Conservation Caucus aims to do just that. […] Last Wednesday, a group of Republican senators and congressmen gathered to announce the formation of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus (RCC), to be co-chaired by Senators Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), Cory Gardner (R., Colo.), and Steve Daines (R., Mont.). According to a press release announcing the news, the RCC will “embrace and promote constructive efforts to address environmental problems, responsibly plan for all market factors, and base policy decisions on science and quantifiable facts.” […] Along with his legislative endeavors, Roosevelt wrote and spoke extensively on the importance of conservation. In a 1910 speech delivered at the dedication of the John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie, Kan., Roosevelt declared: “Conservation means development as much as it does protection. I recognize the right and duty of this generation to develop and use the natural resources of our land; but I do not recognize the right to waste them, or to rob, by wasteful use, the generations that come after us.”

The Roosevelt Conservation Caucus seeks to embrace this two-pronged approach to its namesake cause, championing policies that both develop and protect the country’s natural resources. As Senator Gardner put it, the caucus aims to be “a platform that will help shine more light on Republican efforts on innovative, economically viable policies which will both improve the environment and make sure the American people continue to have the highest quality of life possible.” […] “Simply put, we believe in innovation when it comes to solving environmental problems, not regulation. We believe you can have a healthy environment and still fly a plane and eat a hamburger,” Graham said on Wednesday. The RCC’s goal is to harness the powers of the economy to work for the environment, rather than tearing down the economy to save the planet.



While no concrete policy proposals have yet emerged from the RCC, the press conference suggested that plans for a carbon tax, climate-resilient infrastructure, and increased funding of clean-energy research are likely to be among the initial proposals. By means distinctly less flashy than the Green New Deal, Republicans and consensus-minded Democrats have been working to formulate innovative solutions to environmental problems. Section 45Q of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 — the last omnibus to pass under the GOP-controlled House — included a significant tax credit for the implementation of carbon-capture technology. In February, the bipartisan USE IT Act was again introduced by Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.) to expand upon the Section 45Q tax credit and further support research into CO 2 utilization and direct-air-capture research. […] National Review

While I don’t agree with all of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus’ ideas, particularly a carbon tax, they aren’t “acknowledging — and embracing — the climate crisis” and their proposed solutions are diametrically opposed to the Green New Deal Cultural Revolution.

If The Hill and National Review can report this story without lying, why is it that CNN can’t?

