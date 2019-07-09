It was recently reported that journalism lost a lot of jobs this year, and again in July. After looking at this piece from the UK Telegraph, where the journalist couldn’t separate fantasy from reality, taking the word of a “scientist”, there’s no need to wonder why.
#LearnToCode
I’m sorry, really I am.
33 thoughts on “Climate craziness of the week: seriously “ducked up” science”
As a poor to middling swimmer, I would welcome webbed feet. 🙂
Not only webbed feet, but gills for breathing under water too, I am sure.
Somebody’s been watching Waterworld. Or is he just what the military once euphemized as a “feather merchant”?
That’s not fair! Somebody quickly act against that climate change!
I want to evolve to grow wings and be able to fly without my hang glider. If we act NOW, that might be possible!
The article is from January of 2015.
So? News to me. Given “climate emergency” declarations today from AOC, it seemed apropos.
Well, that’s what happened in the movie Waterworld.
If only, that would be awesome
Yes, but the problem is, Anthony, you are a journalist yourself with this lovely site and yet you restrict discussion of the work of the scientists Nikolov and Zeller.
Could you remove the plank from your own eye please.
do you really believe he was serious!
I think you may be seeing hyperbole (an extreme exaggeration made for emphasis or humour).
In that simply wizard film LOCAL HERO there was a lovely girl, a diver, whose feet were very slightly and spookily webbed! Bring it on I say!
Obviously to go with the webbed brains who concocted this nonsense…
The guy sounds like a quack.
“Once serious scientists chasing grants earn mockery instead” should be the Lead Line to the story.
Matthew is just climbing on-board the climate funding Gravy Train, and Matthew gets his 15 minutes of infamy turned into mockery. I feel sorry for the graduate students he supervises. I really do.
So the check out isle tabloids outlasted Kmart.
More likely that we will evolve a weaker sense of smell to offset the stench of climate emerency bull$h!t
re: “Humans could evolve webbed feet”
Those are called “Dolphins” (or it it porpoises?)
There are no words…..
The Stupid, It Burns!
You mean someone watched Waterworld and actually took it seriously?
It quacks.
So, his research was watching “WaterWorld” staring Nick Cage? He must have a rich fantasy life and would be more successful as a novelist.
Didn’t it happen in Doggerland?
Saw a TV program recently regarding Mermaids evolving from Terrestrial Humans that moved to the water.
This and other great science fiction
OK then.
If sea levels rise to the maximum possible, it won’t actually be that much, maybe 180 feet. The thing is that we have a huge amount of unpopulated land. We currently huddle together on a lot of arable land. If we move off that to unproductive land we will more than make up for any land we lose to inundation.
Thing two: By the time the seas rise 180 feet, the world population will be decreasing at an alarming rate because we aren’t breeding fast enough to replace ourselves.
Thing three: The next glaciation is coming and all this crap will be moot.
The reason the press are dying is nothing to do with the cut-n-paste mentality that pervades much of the press. Instead, the cut-n-paste mentality is a consequence of the slow death of journalism, which was destroyed when the internet took away much of its advertising revenue.
To put it in perspective, 50 years ago, if you wanted to sell a house, a car or even a cricket bat, you had to take out an expensive advert in a paper. If you wanted to hire someone for a job, to advertise a business – you had no choice but to put an advert in a paper. And as a result, if you were looking for a house, a car, a job, you had little choice but to buy a newspaper. The result was that advertising revenue for papers was absolutely phenomenal.
Then we had the printing (linotype) revolution, that suddenly enabled a whole raft of new magazines like autotrader (which funded the Guardian). Then we had the internet which enabled all these advertising sites to go online. Both these revolutions (as well as the onward rise of TV) took away the funding from newspapers with the result they could no longer afford to do real journalism and instead resorted to low cost copy-n-pasting of other people’s press releases.
The result, as well as the susceptibility of the press to non-science campaigns like the climate cult, has been a massive cut in jobs so that even on my own small street there are two former journalists.
In some areas (local papers) there has been reform with many local papers shutting down, or becoming geographically syndicated papers with a lot syndicated geographical wide content and much less local. But as yet, with the exception of a few papers like the Independent which have turned into glorified blogs, whilst the larger national papers have cut back, they still survive at least in name. So, as yet we have not seen the fundamental reform of the sector that is long overdue.
So, yes, I do see these latest jobs losses as part of a continuing and ongoing haemorrhage jobs as they haemorrhage readers to places like this which cater for more niche interests. However, no, the move to copy-n-paste was not the cause, but the consequence of these historic changes.
The St Kilda islanders had prehensile toes for climbing cliffs in search of Gannett eggs. I’m sure some of them might have had webbed feet too
Oh yeah, on half the way to evolve to a dolphin 😀
Due to climate change – what else 😀
I hope I evolve into a dolphin
It must be a left-over article from April 1st.
HEre iin Germany we have to pay attention not to evolve to polarbears</aA
All grey / blue shadet dots indicate possible ground frost iin the coming mornig.
What a quack!
This quacks me up.