The Left’s War on Science, by John Stossel charles the moderator / 1 hour ago July 6, 2019 HT/Joel O Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “The Left’s War on Science, by John Stossel”
The only leftists I know are either borderline retarded, or sheeple who just get their “facts” from their favorite TV channel. Or liars with an agenda.
When I pointed out to a friend of mine that his news was constantly lying to him, something I was easily able to do, and asked him why he continued to watch it, he said he liked it because it was fun.
There was a push a while back by the Loony Left to begin calling us “Fact-ers.” Because they needed a name to call us in response to our knowing facts…when they didn’t. A simple faith is best, you don’t want any beastly facts cluttering up “the science.”