Fossil Fuel Divestment Fail: “Social Entrepreneur” and “Gender Equality Advocate” Edition

Guest AEUHHH???? by David Middleton
Jun 24, 2019
A Family Divesting From Fossil Fuels To Invest In A Green Future
Bonnie Chiu Contributor
Oil and gas companies have been up for a bumpy ride as more investment funds divest from fossil fuels. It is not only institutional investors such as the Norwegian sovereign fund doing so, but also families and individuals. One such family is certain descendants of Lauren J. Drake, past president of Standard Oil of New Jersey, which eventually merged into ExxonMobil. These descendants have sold off their inherited shares, a healthy six-figure sum, on the basis of environmentalism.
Divestment started four generations down from Lauren J. Drake, and he was a prominent individual in the oil and gas industry. An oil tanker was named after him, and it was used in World War Two to transport oil to the allied forces. Some families may find it difficult to emotionally disassociate themselves from the origin of family wealth, but Jamison Suter, great-great-grandson of Lauren J. Drake, said that one should not be sentimental about an investment: “Be grateful you received it, but if it is doing something wrong, try to change the company.”
Jamison, with his background in cultural anthropology and environmental science, started engaging in shareholder activism in the early 2000s. He read the resolutions put to ExxonMobil’s BoD and voted on them with his conscience, but he felt that his action “was a useless drop in the ocean.” He started selling off his shares in 2017 and by now has already sold all of them. “If you cannot change the companies, dump the investment as loudly as you can,” explained Jamison. His aunt, his brother, and sister have all done the same.
[…]
Does anyone else out there wonder if the “under 30 social entrepreneur, gender equality advocate and a social impact consultant” author of this article realizes that this divestment could only have occurred if there were investors willing to sink “a healthy six-figure sum” into ExxonMobil “on the basis of” capitalism?
As the great Time Allen would say…
Until reality comes to an end…
The fossil fuel divestment movement will remain “a really futile and stupid gesture”…
6 thoughts on “Fossil Fuel Divestment Fail: “Social Entrepreneur” and “Gender Equality Advocate” Edition”
I would suggest a lawsuit against any fiduciary for other people’s money who takes Bonny Chiu’s advice on investing.
“empowering marginalised women in 20 countries in Asia and Africa through photography training and platforms to sell their work.”
Yet another foundation brat, who actually thinks that they are somehow superior because they get to spend grand dad’s money.
Somehow the “I’m a capitalist but I’ve divested myself from fossil investments” seems a contradiction interms; If she is a capitalist she invests in whatever she wants that will meet her financial goals – with a fiduciary result. It is the opposite of capitalist to “invest” as she has stated.
I’m no Gender Studies expert but it seems to me that, if somone is selling stock shares, someone else is buying them.
So I understood well from the article that the family didn’t ditch the money from their ditched oil shares? Not even reinvesting it in “green” energy fairy tale projects? Maybe they bought a mansion with that oil money at the East Coast next to the Gores. They seem to be very principled people (sarc) like their “green God” Al Gore.
Gender: physical and mental sex-correlated attributes. Diversity: color judgment, including racism, sexism, etc.