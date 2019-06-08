Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Due to the recent posts by Lord Monkton and Nick Stokes, I’ve been thinking about the relationship between radiation and temperature. So I turned to the CERES dataset. Here is a scatterplot of the monthly global average surface temperature versus the monthly global average downwelling total radiation absorbed by the surface. The total radiation is the sum of the net solar radiation at the surface and the downwelling longwave radiation at the surface. I’ve removed the seasonal variations from the data.
Note that 3.7 W/m2 is the increase in downwelling longwave radiation expected from a doubling of CO2 …
When I saw that, I thought well, maybe the increase is small because there’s a lag between the absorption of the radiation and the warming. To see if that was the case, I did a cross-correlation analysis of the relationship.
No lag visible.
Now, I get busted regularly for drawing what I’m told are the wrong conclusions from the data that I present. So I’m just gonna say …
Comments?
Me, I’m writing this from banks of the Kenai River in Alaska, one of my favorite spots in the world. When I got off the airplane, the aroma of the air was absolutely intoxicating. Summertime is short here but the days are long, and the air is full of the heady perfume of every plant and every animal growing and going at triple speed, making the most of the brief Alaska summer. Here’s what the sun is doing today this far north …
My very best regards to all, may your days be as full of sunshine as mine,
w.
PS—My usual request: when you comment, please quote the exact words you are responding to, so we can all be clear about who and what you are talking about.
PPS—Bonus question. What latitude on the planet gets the most hours of sunlight per year?
10 thoughts on “Radiation versus Temperature”
Due to orbital eccentricity, the North Pole (currently) receives the most hours of sunlight. The Earth’s eccentricity causes a slightly slower orbit during Northern Hemisphere Summer.
If Earth’s orbit was perfectly circular, all latitudes would average 12 hours sunlight per day.
Since the Earth’s axis processes, this relationship will change in the future.
Conclusion: Minor variations in a minuscule atmospheric gas doesn’t have much impact on earth temperatures. There are too many other massive energy transfers for such a small perturbation to have a significantly discernible effect.
I remember crossing the Kenai river on the way to Homer one year, when there must have been a salmon (steelhead?) opening–the river was a forest of fishermen. I had two instant thoughts:
1. How many fights must have broken out that day due to tangled lines?–these were (probably armed) Alaskans! (I’d seen a LOT of Alaska’s highway signs by then.)
2. How on earth did any fish manage to get upstream through the forest of legs in hip waders–it was a close-spaced grate capable of diffraction!
(There was no thought of any issue of global warming though; the world was at that time still in a settled-science panic because it was going to freeze.)
Thanks, Len. On the Kenai, that’s called “Battle Fishing”. And if you want real fun, toss in a few grizzly bears …
w.
12 degrees South gets the most DWSR, so I assume that that is proportional to the amount of sunlight received.
Just get yourself a bucket of cold water and a heat gun and try putting heat through the surface of the water, You can’t, that tells the story
I have said it before, and I will say it again: The Sky cannot heat the Surface of the Earth, and the Sky cannot heat itself. The Sun heats both. CO2 absorbs 15 micron IR, thermalizes it low in the Atmosphere, absorbs and reradiates it high in the Atmosphere.
Stupid question…what software do you use for your charts?
So can we just say an increase of 1 Watt/m² causes ~0.1K warming?
My guess on the latitude with most sunlight is 90N and 90S. The sunlight actually precedes the Sun poking above and below the horizon due to refraction. At 90N/S it will “hang” on the horizon as the Sun slowly drops down or rises at the Equinoxes, giving more sunlight over the total year.
I suppose you also have to take into account the speed of the Earth around the Sun but without looking it up, I’m guessing it is about the halfway point at each Equinox, so it won’t matter between 90N and 90S.
Close?