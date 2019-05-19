From the Australian
A James Cook University associate professor has resigned from her honorary position over the sacking of professor Peter Ridd, who was dismissed after he criticised the institution’s climate change science.
Sheilagh Cronin resigned from the unpaid role at the Townsville university in protest and said she was “ashamed” that she had not done so earlier.
A marine physicist who had worked at the university for 30 years, Professor Ridd was censured three times before being sacked last year. He challenged the dismissal in the Federal Court and on April 16 judge Salvatore Vasta found all 17 findings used by the university to justify the sacking were unlawful.
Dr Cronin, an adjunct associate professor with the university’s Mount Isa Centre of Rural and Remote Health and a former president of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia, sent a letter to vice-chancellor Sandra Harding last week outlining her reasons for resigning.
“I am coming to the end of my professional career but my main reason for resigning is my disquiet over the dismissal of the respected physics professor … Peter Ridd,” Dr Cronin wrote. “I believe his treatment by yourself and your board is completely contrary to the philosophy of open discussion and debate that should be at the heart of every university. It saddens me that the reputation of JCU is being damaged by the injustice of Professor Ridd’s case.”
…
Dr Cronin, who has never met or spoken to Professor Ridd, said she did not believe the university would take much notice of her resignation, given her association with the university was mostly a title.
“It’s a small protest in support of science and fairness and justice,” she said. “It does make me feel a bit sad because it was an honour to get that (title).
6 thoughts on “Academic quits in disgust over university sacking of Peter Ridd”
Kudos to Dr Cronin for being principled. If only there were more academics who were prepared to stand against the climate cultists.
There is a fundamental problem in shouting the truth; it’s quit or be sacked in the case of pointing out problems in “climate science.”
Sadly, in the present environment, researchers must bide their time until they become secure in their careers or face the prospect of living without an income. It’s much easier to be bold upon retirement but certainly less effective.
Indeed, no matter where one resides, we must subjugate ourselves to the whims of our masters.
Thank goodness someone is standing up to be counted amidst the media silence. Clearly she, as a scientist, can smell a rat. We need more like her
A tiny candle shines brighter the darker it is out there. It is courageous people such as Prof. Ridd and Dr. Sheilagh Cronin who will be remembered in the history books, not those who try to confine them in the dungeon of scientific research.
History is made by brave people, not by cronies.
Peter Ridd won the court case
.. hence he should be being reinstated or compensated
Why does she need to resign ?
“Sheilagh Cronin resigned from the unpaid role ”
“honourary position”