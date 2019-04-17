Fauxcahontas:  ”total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – Democrat Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren, whom President Trump christened “Fauxcahontas” after she upset the Cherokee Nation by claiming to be a Native American, wants to shut down the fossil fuel industry from day one of her Presidency.
My plan for public lands
By Elizabeth Warren
April 15th
…
Any serious effort to address climate change must include public lands — fossil fuel extraction in these areas is responsible for nearly a quarter of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. The Trump administration, with its casual denial of science and apparent amnesia about massive crises like the BP oil spill, has also proposed opening nearly the entire U.S. coastline to seismic testing and offshore drilling.
It is wrong to prioritize corporate profits over the health and safety of our local communities. That’s why on my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that says no more drilling — a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases, including for drilling offshore and on public lands. I’d also reinstate the methane pollution rule to limit existing oil and gas projects from releasing harmful gases that poison our air, and reinstitute the clean water rule to protect our lakes, rivers, and streams, and the drinking water they provide.
…
As President, I will set a goal of providing 10% of our overall electricity generation from renewable sources offshore or on public lands. That’s nearly ten times what we are currently generating. We can achieve this goal while prioritizing sites with low impact on local ecology but high potential for renewable energy generation. My administration will make it a priority to expedite leases and incentivize development in existing designated areas, and share royalties from renewable generation with states and local communities to help promote economic development and reduce local dependence on fossil fuel revenues.Read more: https://medium.com/@teamwarren/my-plan-for-public-lands-e4be1d88a01c
..;
Is it just me, or has the Democrat candidate race turned into a bidding war over who can wreck the US economy the fastest?
Shutting down President Trump’s energy reforms would have drastic and immediate consequences for the US economy. Cheap energy powers economic growth. Any policy shift which increases energy costs puts the USA at a disadvantage to other low cost economies.
29 thoughts on “Fauxcahontas: ”total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases””
Why is this woman not hiding under a rock?……..
Because she is as dumb as a rock. She must not realize that we Texans do vote, and we will NOT vote to crater our economy.
It’s not about destroying the US economy, at least not directly…
They are trying to prove they are “new style” and “RESIST!” worthy by being opposed to ANYTHING that is standard in the US. Trying to do everything exactly opposite. The side effect is the destruction of not just the US culture, but the economy.
It’s not about targeting the economy, it’s about targeting the way of life in the US.
Ah yes. That was handled quite nicely in the Superman comics with Bizarro World.
That pretty much describes what will happens if the loony left seizes the levers of power. They have no clue and they’re stubborn as heck. When I was a kid, I had no idea that Bizarro World might be an accurate portrayal.
She speaks with forked tongue and it isn’t genetic.
I have one question for Fauxcahontas:
How?
Sunny side up!
How? Without reservation.
Let her lead by example – no fossil fuels or synthetic fabrics for her. No refined metals either since these are made from electricity or coal. When she walks to her next campaign stop, I’ll at least think she is not a huge hypocrite.
Isn’t the USA energy self sufficient for the first time in decades? Why deliberately screw that up? It doesn’t put you at a disadvantage, it puts you at the mercy of people like OPEC.
For the US Democrats, they’ve bought into the stupidity that “Saving the Planet” from fake climate change is a higher priority than US National Security re: China and Russia.
Both Russia and China leadership buy into the climate scam only to the point that it will destroy the West economically and thus their long-term strategic military power.
“… share royalties from renewable generation with states and local communities …”. Would that be the royalties minus all subsidies extant at the time?
Fauxcahontas … indeed. Conrad Black had a description of Canada’s supposed original peoples:
It sounds nasty. Well, I wouldn’t want to be on Mr. Black’s wrong side. It has a basis in fact though. South of the border, there is the concept of blood quantum. That sets a limit on how much Indian blood you must have to be a member of a tribe.
So, we have what Mr. Black said. The tribes are partially pre-European descended and they are demonstrably self defined.
If Ms. Warren wants to call herself Cherokee, it’s OK as long as the Cherokee agree.
Well good to hear that cuz I am of Irish/Scottish descent and my children are descended from people who were born and lived in what eventually became Canada since 1783.
I once told this to a young woman, freshly indoctrinated out of the university, and asked her when would my descendants(ie. my children’s children’s children), be considered ‘indigenous’?
She replied ‘They won’t”.
Since that day, I always “Identify as indigenous to North America”.
I am indigenous.
It is a foundation of democracy that your rights should not depend on who your parents were. That’s why Canada and America do not have aristocrats.
Well, by that definition the so-called “indigenous” peoples here invaded a previously pristine land some 12- to 15-thousand years ago, so we need to stop calling them “Native Americans”
They don’t. And they were quite peeved with her for claiming without checking with them first.
What makes this so crazy is that she’s actually deluded into thinking that what she wants to do is for the ‘greater good’. The depth of the hypocrisy and delusional rationalizations among the current crop of Democratic candidates regarding many politically divisive issues is stunning. It’s so bizarre it would even work as the basis of a script for a political comedy.
Bizarre indeed. See my reply to ShanghaiDan above. LOL
Is it just me, or has the Democrat candidate race turned into a bidding war over who can wreck the US economy the fastest?
No, Eric. It is not just you.
Pochantas (aka Fauxcahontas) has not a snowball’s chance in Hell of beating Trump even if she could secure the nomination from her party. Right now, they are all trying to all “Out-Progressive” their fellow communists also running for the nomination. The more moderte Dems are watching in horror as their party is being dragged Left-ward into evermore stupid pronouncements like the “ban all drilling on Federal lands.”
It defies rational thought the things the Left in the US proposes these days. Warren also reflexively endorsed AO-C/Markey’s GND without even seeing it or the embarrassing FAQs about cow farts. Now they own it. But she also of course voted “Present” when Mitch McConnell forced a vote on the GND in the US Senate.
They are all entirely taken over by the economically illiterate, radical Left millennials
“… as their party is being dragged Left-ward…”
And the RINOs are furiously trying to fill the left-of-center void left by the retreating donkeys, instead of leaving that land fallow.
The left has gone insane.
If the U.S. went “carbon zero” today, global emissions would still never reach 1950 levels…and according to AGW models GAT’s would not be reduced more than 0.05 C by 2100. We are supposed to spend $100 Trillion by then…for nothing by then…with no proof now.
Pure power grabbing insanity.
Where are the adults who could put a stop to this dangerous leftist American suicide plan.
We get bombarded all day long with one leftist lie after another…bad social science…bad climate science…leftist lying propaganda to our kids K thru 12…then the lefty blitz hits hardest in undergraduate and graduate programs. It’s widespread…Only 3 universities in the nation are immune to this plague.
We need better leadership to fight this war. Trump isn’t up to the task.
Does anyone believe that we are going to let the radicals on the left shut down our domestic oil industry without a strong pushback? Imagine the economic impact of $10/gallon gasoline.
Insanity.
“We need better leadership to fight this war. Trump isn’t up to the task.”
The people who aren’t up to the task are the voters. One man can’t do it by himself. He’s up to his @ss in alligators. How much then can he get done when voters elect representatives and senators who fight against him. Stupid voters in Utah sent carpetbagging Mitt Romney to the Senate. What’s hell is wrong with people to for Trump and then turn around and send an anti-Trumper to Congress? Ditto for WV.
Correction: What the hell is wrong with people to vote for Trump and then turn around and send an anti-Trumper to Congress?
She is reported as saying “we bring heap big trouble to oil people”
The only “public lands” [sic] authorized by the Constitution is the District of Columbia. All the rest are illegal and the States should take them back. Now.
As a foreigner I must say that the Democratic party seems to want to give Trump 4 more years. Aside from Tulsi they are all pretty much cookie cutter on the issues.
She and her compatriots keep adjusting their pitch to ever smaller interest groups. Eventually, they will whittle their speel down to the demands of one singular person. I wonder who it is they are so infatuated by.