A new view: Observing Clouds in Four Dimensions

Six cameras are revolutionizing observations of shallow cumulus clouds.
The Science
While easily seen by people, the cotton-ball clouds (called shallow cumulus clouds) that drift overhead on partly cloudy days are hard for radars and many other instruments to observe and, therefore, hard to model and predict. Scientists situated six digital cameras in pairs at a distance of 6 kilometers (nearly 4 miles) from the Department of Energy’s Atmospheric Radiation Measurement user facility site in Oklahoma with a spacing of 500 meters (a third of a mile) between cameras in a pair. These pairs of cameras provide stereoscopic views of shallow clouds from all sides. When scientists combine the data, they get a complete 3-D view of how the clouds change every 20 seconds. This ring of cameras makes it possible to observe these clouds in greater detail than ever before.
The Impact
Because they are close to the Earth’s surface and are very bright, these puffball clouds have a cooling effect. Even small changes to their abundance as the planet warms could substantially ameliorate or exacerbate warming. These high-resolution observations will allow scientists to test theories regarding the behavior of these important clouds.
Summary
Shallow cumulus clouds play a large role in Earth’s current energy balance, and their response to global warming makes a large and uncertain contribution to Earth’s climate sensitivity. To develop accurate theories and parameterizations of shallow cloud cover, scientists need measurements of clouds’ horizontal dimensions, their elevations, their depths, the rate at which they’re created, the rate at which they dissipate, and how all of these factors vary with changes to the large-scale environment. Only observations that are high-resolution relative to individual clouds in all four dimensions (space and time) can provide these needed data.
Toward this end, researchers installed a ring of cameras around the Southern Great Plains Atmospheric Radiation Measurement site in Oklahoma. Six digital cameras are situated in pairs at a distance of 6 kilometers from the site and with a spacing of 500 meters between cameras in a pair. These pairs provide stereoscopic views of shallow clouds from all sides; when scientists combine the data, they get a complete stereo reconstruction. The result, called the Clouds Optically Gridded by Stereo product, is a 4-D grid of cloudiness covering a cube measuring 6 kilometers by 6 kilometers by 6 kilometers at a spatial resolution of 50 meters and a temporal resolution of 20 seconds. This provides an unprecedented set of data on the sizes, lifetimes, and lifecycles of shallow clouds.
Source: https://science.energy.gov/ber/highlights/2018/ber-2018-12-q/
Animation:
The paper: (open access)
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/BAMS-D-18-0029.1
12 thoughts on “A new view: Observing Clouds in Four Dimensions”
Very interesting.
If they can tease out cloud density or opacity they should be able to determine ground effects as well as energy absorption.
That may only require using different frequency detecting “cameras”.
So it looks like they are literally following that Joni Mitchell song, and looking at clouds from both sides?
Ken Stewart finds another very inconvenient pause to annoy the CAGW alarmists. I think WUWT could use this as a new post to further a wider discussion about their so called co2 control knob.
Of course the very long ice-core peer reviewed data shows co2 as a follower of temp and not the driver. And co2 follows after hundreds and sometimes thousands of years according to that data.
Just another very inconvenient truth that Gore ignored or failed to understand.
https://kenskingdom.wordpress.com/2019/01/15/another-inconvenient-pause/#comment-24736
Its been known for a long time that clouds do have a effect on the ground temperature , but of course the Greens do not want to know. Reason why, because it clearly shows that water vapour and not CO2 is the biggest factor. in the planets climate/weather.
MJE
“Shallow cumulus clouds play a large role in Earth’s current energy balance, and their response to global warming makes a large and uncertain contribution to Earth’s climate sensitivity.”
What? Their response to what? I guess they had to get it in there to get their grant. Humidity, sunshine, wind, temperature, atmospheric density and land elevation one could see having an effect. Global warming, not so much. How would one tease out the contribution of the fractional degree of natural warming we experience from all of the other variables potentially involved?
Real Observations.
Real Science.
Clouds may cool the surface but this warms my heart.
Clouds definitely have a large influence on the dynamic balance as can be seen by how they respond to other change. The first plot is the average fraction of the surface covered by clouds as a function of temperature and the second is the relationship between atmospheric water content and the temperature.
http://www.palisad.com/co2/sens/st_ca.png
http://www.palisad.com/co2/sens/st_wc.png
Notice how predictably non linear cloud coverage is to water content.
http://www.palisad.com/co2/sens/wc_ca.png
Since they are studying cumulus clouds so closely, it would be great to see them analyze the relatively high-resolution data from GOES 16 for that location to develop a correspondence to reflected solar radiance and to emitted IR radiance. The GOES data is in 5-minute intervals, in 16 channels from visible light to infrared. (For the acronym-deprived, GOES is NASA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite Program.)
It is the evaporation/condensation cycle (at the surface and in clouds) that is controlling temperature and radiation, not CO2.
I like it! A very interesting, pragmatic approach to understanding the ephemeral phenomena we call ‘clouds’.
