Research sheds new light on what drove last, long-term global climate shift University of Exeter

Public Release: 19-Dec-2018
The quest to discover what drove the last, long-term global climate shift on Earth, which took place around a million years ago, has taken a new, revealing twist.
A team of researchers led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have found a fascinating new insight into the causes of the Mid-Pleistocene Transition (MPT) – the phenomenon whereby the planet experienced longer, intensified cycles of extreme cold conditions.
While the causes of the MPT are not fully known, one of the most prominent theories suggests it may have been driven by reductions in glacial CO2 emissions.
Now, Dr Kender and his team have discovered that the closure of the Bering Strait during this period due to glaciation could have led the North Pacific to become stratified – or divided into distinct layers – causing CO2 to be removed from the atmosphere. This would, they suggest, have caused global cooling.
The team believe the latest discovery could provide a pivotal new understanding of how the MPT occurred, but also give a fresh insight into the driving factors behind global climate changes.
The research is published in Nature Communications on December 19th 2018.
Dr Kender, a co-author on the study from the Camborne School of Mines, based at the University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall said: “The subarctic North Pacific is composed of some of the oldest water on Earth, which has been separated from the atmosphere for such a long time that a high concentration of dissolved CO2 has built up at depth. When this water upwells to the surface, some of the CO2 is released. This is thought to be an important process in geological time, causing some of the global warming that followed past glaciations.
“We took deep sediment cores from the bottom of the Bering Sea that gave us an archive of the history of the region. By studying the chemistry of sediment and fossil shells from marine protists called foraminifera, we reconstructed plankton productivity, and surface and bottom water masses. We were also able to better date the sediments so that we could compare changes in the Bering Sea to other global changes at that time.
“We discovered that the Bering Sea region became more stratified during the MPT with an expanded intermediate-depth watermass, such that one of the important contributors to global warming – the upwelling of the subarctic North Pacific – was effectively curtailed.”
The Earth’s climate has always been subjected to significant changes, and over the past 600,000 years and more it has commonly oscillated between warm periods, similar today, and colder, ‘glacial’ periods when large swathes of continents are blanketed under several kilometres of ice.
These regular, natural changes in the Earth’s climate are governed by changes in how the Earth orbits around the sun, and variations in the tilt of its axis caused by gravitational interactions with other planets.
These changes, known as orbital cycles, can affect how solar energy is dispersed across the planet. Some orbital cycles can, therefore, lead to colder summers in the Northern Hemisphere which can trigger the start of glaciations, while later cycles can bring warmer summers, causing the ice to melt.,
These cycles can be influenced by a host of factors that can amplify their effect. One of which is CO2 levels in the atmosphere.
As the MPT occurred during a period when there were no apparent changes in the nature of the orbit cycles, scientists have long been attempting to discover what drove the changes to take place.
For this research, Dr Kender and his team drilled for deep-sea sediment in the Bering Sea, in conjunction with the International Ocean Discovery Program, and measured the chemistry of the fossil shells and sediments.
The team were able to create a detailed reconstruction of oceanic water masses through time – and found that the closure of the Baring Strait caused the subarctic North Pacific became stratified during this period of glaciation.
This stratification, that argue, would have removed CO2 from the atmosphere and caused global cooling.
Dr Kender added: “Today much of the cold water produced by sea ice action flows northward into the Arctic Ocean through the Bering Strait. As glaciers grew and sea levels fell around 1 million years ago, the Bering Strait would have closed, retaining colder water within the Bering Sea. This expanded watermass appears to have stifled the upwelling of deep CO2-rich water and allowed the ocean to sequester more CO2 out of the atmosphere. The associated cooling effect would have changed the sensitivity of Earth to orbital cycles, causing colder and longer glaciations that characterise climate ever since.
“Our findings highlight the importance of understanding present and future changes to the high latitude oceans, as these regions are so important for long term sequestration or release of atmospheric CO2.”
34 thoughts on “Research sheds new light on what drove last, long-term global climate shift University of Exeter”
“When this water upwells to the surface, some of the CO2 is released. This is thought to be an important process in geological time, causing some of the global warming that followed past glaciations.
The shift from 40 Kyr cycles to 110 Kyr glacial cycles has been an on-going question. Many proposed answers. This just adds one more to the list.
So what caused the glaciation of the Bearing Sea in the first place.
This is a strange study, in that it proposes that a glacial period is made COLDER by the lowering of CO2. Note that the text describes the closure of the Bering Strait. Only 2’ways to do that…lowered sea level or ice dam, or both simultaneously.
I wish there was a link to the actual report, to know what they determined. Maybe I can find it.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-07828-0
Found it.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-07828-0
Clogging the Bering Strait might have caused a temporal stratification and a kind of temporal lid. But then it sees that quite a lot of woodo hydrography has to be operating to support the conclusions in the paper. Freesing ice on the Bering shelf would send some cold high saline water to the depths and the sinking cold water from the Nort Atlantic and around Antarctica would still go on and make great pushes for upwelling elsewhere in the North Pacific. Just need to have that occurring south of the shelf and the spread, probably quite some water masses along the American continent due to Coriolis (Earths rotation) and thus ample options for degassing CO2 as the water gets warmer on its way to the south. Should check out for the fossil record along the expected pathways of these anticipated currents.
[[Today much of the cold water produced by sea ice action flows northward into the Arctic Ocean through the Bering Strait. As glaciers grew and sea levels fell around 1 million years ago, the Bering Strait would have closed, retaining colder water within the Bering Sea.]]
I think he meant “Southward from” rather than “northward into]]
Milankovitch driven glacial-interglacial cycling over the last 2-3 million years represents “flicker”. This is a chaotic phenomenon occurring at the transition of a system from one state / attractor to another. On a scale of tens of millions of years Earth is moving into a long deep glaciation similar to the preCambrian ones such as the Cryogenian and Marinoan or Sturtian.
Here’s a paper that describes flicker during state transition:
Flickering as an early warning signal
Dakos V, van Nes EH, Scheffer M. Flickering as an early warning signal. Theoretical Ecology. 2013 Aug 1;6(3):309-17.
Abstract
Most work on generic early warning signals for critical transitions focuses on indicators of the phenomenon of critical slowing down that precedes a range of catastroph- ic bifurcation points. However, in highly stochastic environ- ments, systems will tend to shift to alternative basins of attraction already far from such bifurcation points. In fact, strong perturbations (noise) may cause the system to “flick- er” between the basins of attraction of the system’s alterna- tive states. As a result, under such noisy conditions, critical slowing down is not relevant, and one would expect its related generic leading indicators to fail, signaling an impending transition. Here, we systematically explore how flickering may be detected and interpreted as a signal of an emerging alternative attractor. We show that—although the two mechanisms differ—flickering may often be reflected in rising variance, lag-1 autocorrelation and skewness in ways that resemble the effects of critical slowing down. In partic- ular, we demonstrate how the probability distribution of a flickering system can be used to map potential alternative attractors and their resilience. Thus, while flickering sys- tems differ in many ways from the classical image of critical transitions, changes in their dynamics may carry valuable information about upcoming major changes.
In the context of the Pleistocene glacial-interglacial cycling being a “flicker” during transition from one state to another (non glacial to deep glacial), the MPT just represents a slowing down of the flicker near the completion or stabilisation of the state change.
So there may not be many more interglacials before the flickering ends and stable permanent deep glaciation holds for several tens or hundreds of million years.
To put some numbers on this absurdity –
The annual heat flux through the Bering Straight is calculated to be as high as 6E20J (for 2007 and 2011). That equates to 1.3W/sq.m over the entire Arctic Ocean. Recent heat input has been somewhat lower and is consistent with more sea ice.
With atmospheric CO2 levels now at 408ppm the ARGO data for the first decade of the 21st century showed global thermal imbalance averaged MINUS 0.2W/sq.m.
Shutting down the Bering straight removes 1.3W/sq.m over the entire Arctic ocean while removing CO2 from the atmosphere would cause heating. Which is the more plausible cause of glaciation.
Modulation of Ice Ages via dust and albedo
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1674987116300305
From the text above,”While the causes of the MPT are not fully known, one of the most prominent theories suggests it may have been driven by reductions in glacial CO2 emissions.”
These words are too definite. It is not a ‘theory’, it is but a few ideas in the early formation of a hypothesis to be tested if it looks worthwhile. Before it becomes a theory, there are many factors to be investigated, understood, placed into context. A simple example is the stability of the remains of the foraminifera and their present ability to reflect earlier conditions.
