Greenland Is Melting Faster Than Ever

By Stephanie Pappas, Live Science Contributor | December 5, 2018 02:00pm ET
Each summer, large rivers emerge on the surface of Greenland, swiftly sending meltwater from the ice sheet into the sea.
Credit: Sarah Das/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Greenland is melting faster today than it has at any time in the last 350 years, and probably much longer, new research finds.
Surface melt from the icy island has increased 50 percent in the last 20 years compared with the early 1800s, before the industrial era, researchers report today (Dec. 5) in the journal Nature. The runoff alone is now contributing about a millimeter to the global average sea level per year, said study co-author Sarah Das, a glaciologist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
“Climate change has hit Greenland very hard recently, and the ice sheet is responding quickly,” Das told Live Science. [Stunning Photos of Greenland’s Supraglacial Lakes]
Dire straits
Scientiststracking Greenland’s ice by satellite and on the ground have seenincreasingly dire ice loss. Greenland loses ice both when icebergs calve off glaciers and when ice on the surface melts and flows to the sea as water. The meltwater flow is how themajority of the ice vanishes, and that’s what Das and her colleagues focused on.
The researchers analyzed ice cores drilled from the high-elevation center of Greenland, where each year’s snowfall melts a little bit and refreezes before being covered by a new season’s worth of snow. This layered pattern allows researchers to estimate how much melt took place each year, going back about 350 years. The team was then able to use modern, precise measurements of melt and correlate those measurements with the pattern seen in the ice cores, which allowed them to estimate what melt at lower elevations across the island would have looked like in each year recorded in the high-elevation cores. [Images: Greenland’s Gorgeous Glaciers]
The numbers weren’t good. The last two decades of melt show an increase in the rate of melting of 250 percent to 575 percent compared with the preindustrial baseline from before the mid-1800s. The researchers found that the rate translated to a 50-percent increase in the runoff of meltwater into the sea compared with the preindustrial era. Over the 20th century alone, the runoff of meltwater increased 33 percent.
“We show that although melt started to increase around the pre- to post-industrial transition, it really stayed fairly low and stable until about the 1990s,” Das said. “So, it’s really been in the last couple of decades that we’ve seen this exceptional rise.”
26 thoughts on “Greenland Is Melting Faster Than Ever”
Oh No! Yet another Melting glacier, rising sea level, liquidating Greenland Ice Surface, etc etc.? Yawn…. It’s always unprecedented, catastrophic, concerning and exceptional. Climate Change – Global Warming is becoming so predictable and boring.
Only another 200-odd feet or so and they can easily rescue the rest of the Glacier Girl flight
I always get suspicious when I hear phrases like: “Greenland loses ice both when icebergs calve off glaciers…”
Our now dead Danish friend Svend-Erik from Greenland, told me back in 2007 that more calving is generally connected to more ice pressure. It is a bit like when you add more gravel to a pile of gravel, more and more gravel will calve out to the sides.
If the 1mm yearly SLR increase per year suddenly comes from Greenland, do we see this in sea level measurement? The authors of the study are probably too scared to show.
Even most schoolchildren know that increased snowfall results in more ice being formed, which again gives more glacier movement and then more calving into the ocean. It is basic knowledge. But ask the alarmists when Greenland will have lost so much ice that the oceans rise with say 5 inches?
If the melting run off was that bad they wouldn’r be able to use ice cores. Just saying.
Love it!
Yeah start at the lowest point of the little ice age and work forward.
If they had started when Greenland was green, well what a natural disaster it is now completely iced over metres thick.
“The runoff alone is now contributing about a millimeter to the global average sea level per year”
Oh really? Is that why study after study is not showing sea levels rising at any rate faster than it did at the start of the 20th century?
Another trivial point – given that in these locations surface temperatures are well below zero for the great majority (if not all) of the year, given the present “catastrophic”, “unprecedented” (make up your own words of doom), just how long will it take to melt the Greenland ice-cap? The words “a very, very long time” come to mind.
I meant “catastrophic” etc climatic conditions.
Sydney still at 0.67-0.74mm a year since the late 1800’s. Where has the rest gone?
Where is that extra 1 mm of Greenland melt in SLR record?
Not seeing it?
Two years too late.
Greenland has accumulated snow for the last two seasons.
The cycle has turned.
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/user_upload/polarportal-saesonrapport-2018-EN.pdf
The paper sampled ice between 2003 – 2015.
Exactly. Which is a bit odd, considering that it was submitted in May 2018.
The link above shows that the interval of fastest glacier retreat was 2003-2011, but that there was an abrupt break in the trend in 2012 and that glaciers actually started readvancing in 2017-2018 (while the GRACE satellites conveniently malfunctioned in 2017, and the replacement satellites seem to be very slow to start delivering data).
timing is everything and right now its IPCC time
And still the melt/calving exceeds the snowfall…
and you might look at why there’s a lot of snow recently in Greenland… given some very warm temps there at times.
Fact is that four of the six major outlet glaciers grew this year so tell me how calving is exceeding the growth in mass of the ice sheet.
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/user_upload/polarportal-saesonrapport-2018-EN.pdf
If there were significant ice loss from the Greenland Ice sheet then there would be a spike in the rate of SLR that would exceed normal variations. There isn’t.
Actually the melt + calving did not exceed snowfall in 2017, and probably did not do so this year either.
Pasturelands, agricultural areas, and habitations under ice on Greenland? Just evidence of past local conditions. Current glacial shrinkage in Greenland? Evidence of global warming.
It is unclear how the constant remelting and recycling of ice is so precise and uncorrupted that each year is distinct and is unchanged since its formation. Would appear the surface is recycled repeatedly before compaction. A band in the deep core may be from 150years of surface recycling, as an estimate. Then, as ponds form in summer, they cause water drill-down structures for deep recycling of ice. Then ice is plastic and develops banding planes parallel to the direction of stress as the sheet shifts position. A flawless and uncorrupted record comes from all that? How?
“Surface melt from the icy island has increased 50 percent in the last 20 years compared with the early 1800s”
Say what? Could someone explain that sentence please, as it has me confused.
They are working very hard to create the impression that it is worse than they thought. Skirting around the truth without exactly telling a lie, but certainly creating a false impression.
Were the GRACE satellites deliberately sabotaged in 2017, before the delivered the bad news? The highly politicised “science” mission is politics first, scientific observational conclusions second, all the way down. Just read any NASA-sourced news article.
GRACE-FO allegedly delivers the continuing good news (for environmental activists) with plenty of opportunity for “calibration adjustments” for the replacement satellites.
But could an objective review of the data received come up with markedly different conclusions than the torrent of green garbage spewed out by the green scientists?
Note the apocalyptic phrasing:
“..large rivers emerge on the surface of Greenland, swiftly sending meltwater from the ice sheet into the sea…”
Whenever I see this kind of language I go back to Nordenskiölds descriptions from his expeditions in 1870 and 1883 which were the first times ever that scientists penetrated the Greenland icecap. What he describes (in the deeps of the Little Ice Age) is exactly the same “apocalyptic” phenomena terrifying contemporary glaciologists. Large supraglacial rivers, large supraglacial lakes, huge moulins going right through the icecap, extensive melting far inland and up to 5000 feet altitude etc. The 1883 expedition report is here:
http://runeberg.org/polexp1883/
Unfortunately it is in swedish, but the map after p. 216 shows the supraglacial lakes and rivers the expedition encountered, and a check with Google Earth:
https://earth.google.com/web/@68.34307214,-51.09909832,81.80394764a,112247.48347973d,35y,359.99999915h,0t,0r
shows that the glacier where they started their traverse has, if anything, advanced slightly since 1883. And the supraglacial lakes and river are much the same then and now.
compared with the early 1800s,
Remind us about the level of measurements that where available of this factor in this area where available at the time , what was the degree of accuracy , rang and frequency of its data collection ?
Let us guess MODELS and ‘bettre than nothign ‘ proxies . So oncewWe are treated to the trick of making claims based on guess work about historic event in comparison to known events now. And of course told this is ‘settled science’
Macron Antoinette appreciates this study.
Anything to keep those deplorables scared and under control.
The audacity of using a few years of alleged runoff measurements to tell us about 350 years of melting is breathtaking.
I wonder if it will turn out that Steyer’s propaganda group helpfully pre-wrote the paper like they did the US climate fraud paper?