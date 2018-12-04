Hyperactive comet 46P/Wirtanen is approaching Earth for one of the closest Earth-comet encounters of the Space Age. Observers report that the comet’s gaseous green atmosphere now covers a patch of sky as large as the full Moon–and it is growing larger.
On Dec. 16th, Comet 46P/Wirtanenwill approach Earth less than 11.5 million km away–making it one of the 10 closest-approaching comets of the Space Age. It’s a small comet, with a nucleus barely 1 km wide, but such proximity makes even a small things appear large. The comet’s gaseous atmosphere is now as wide as a full Moon.
Despite its close approach, 46P/Wirtanen will never become a Great Comet like Comet Hayakutake in 1996 or Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997. Wirtanen’s relatively small core of dirty ice cannot produce enough gas and dust to create a really bright, flamboyant tail. The best case scenario is probably a big diffuse cloud of magnitude +3 or +4, barely visible to the unaided eye but an easy target for binoculars and small wide-field telescopes.
Comet Wirtanen passes through the inner solar system every 5.4 years. Right now it is just below the orbit of Earth, and the gap is narrowing. Click on the image above to explore the comet’s approach, courtesy of NASA/JPL.
More at spaceweather.com
6 thoughts on “Now visible: Comet as big as the full moon”
What a pity it isn’t brighter.
I, for one, am repulsed by the idea of intelligent comets.
Omg, it’s a presager of some frightful doom! Probably climate change.
I cannot click on the picture.
It seems it will be very easy to spot.
On the 16th, which is the closest approach, it will be close to a direct line between the Pleiades and the Hyades clusters.
The Pleiades are one of the easiest asterisms to spot for amateurs, and can be seen even in locations and on nights where the sky is not particularly dark.
Let’s hope it doesn’t have a small companion trailing behind it, as some think Comet Hale-Bopp did. And some of those some were the nut-case Heaven’s Gate cult members, who committed mass suicide in order to get on board the trailing companion, which they believed to be a UFO. I’m not sure why one would want to “get on board” a UFO, since it is, by definition, “Unidentified”, i.e. something that may not have a board to be on. But I guess that people who named themselves after the biggest box-office catastrophe of all time had very little to lose. It is a pity that no one ever established whether there really was a companion body. Amateur astronomer Chuck Shramek was the first to claim to see it, taking a CCD image in November 1996. Astronomer Alan “Skipper” Hale maintained that it was the image of an 8.5 magnitude star (SAO141894). I prefer the Occam’s Razor explanation, which is that it was just a smaller comet along for the ride, and should always be known as Comet Teeny-Bopp.