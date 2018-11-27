Geo-engineering: Ignoring the consequences

Governments charge ahead on engineering Earth’s climate, ignoring possible harmful effects
Tim Ball and Tom Harris
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report said we have only 12 years left to save the planet. It triggered the usual frantic and ridiculous reactions.
NBC News offered this gem: “A last-ditch global warming fix? A man-made ‘volcanic’ eruption” to cool the planet.” Its article proclaimed, “Scientists and some environmentalists believe nations might have to mimic volcanic gases as a last-ditch effort to protect Earth from extreme warming.”
Proposal like this are defined as geo-engineering – trying to artificially modify Earth’s climate to offset what are presented as unnatural events. The problem is, the events they are trying to offset are actually natural events. Any scientist or politician who doesn’t understand that will undoubtedly create worse problems than those they are trying to “fix.”
From 1940 to almost 1980, the average global temperature went down. Political concerns and the alleged scientific consensus focused on global cooling. Alarmists said it could be the end of agriculture and civilization. Journalist Lowell Ponte wrote in his 1976 book, The Cooling:
“It is cold fact: the global cooling presents humankind with the most important social, political and adaptive challenge we have had to deal with for ten thousand years. Your stake in the decisions we make concerning it is of ultimate importance; the survival of ourselves, our children, our species.”
Change the word “cooling” to warming and it applies to the alarmist threats today.
The problem then was – and still is now – that people are educated in the false philosophy of uniformitarianism: the misguided belief that conditions always were and always will be as they are now, and any natural changes will occur over long periods of time.
Consequently, most people did not understand that the cooling was part of the natural cycle of climate variability, or that changes are often huge and sudden. Just 18,000 years ago we were at the peak of an Ice Age. Then, most of the ice melted and sea levels rose 150 meters (490 feet), because it was warmer for almost all of the last 10,000 years than it is today.
This misunderstanding, combined with the new paradigm of environmentalism (it is illogical and wrong to soil your own nest) created the belief that perfectly ordinary changes must be manmade, and thus had to be corrected by us as well.
During the cooling “danger,” geo-engineering proposals included:
* building a dam across the Bering Straits to block cold Arctic water, to warm the North Pacific and the middle latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere;
* dumping black soot on the Arctic ice cap to promote melting;
* adding carbon dioxide (CO2) to the atmosphere to raise global temperatures.
All these actions would impact global climate in unpredictable ways. Now we know they would have exacerbated the predominantly natural warming trend that followed.
The recent “volcano” proposal involves adding particulates (microscopic particles) to the high atmosphere to block sunlight, to lessen the supposed manmade global warming. The NBC News article references the cooling effect of the Pinatubo volcanic eruption of June 15, 1991, which ejected more particulates into the stratosphere than any eruption since Krakatoa in 1883. The resulting sulfuric acid haze caused average planetary temperatures to fall by about 0.9 degrees C (1.6 F) between 1991-93.
What NBC News neglected to mention was that this occurred during a warming period. Had the eruption happened during a cooling phase, the results could have been catastrophic. That’s what happened with the volcano Tambora in 1815. It was followed by the “year with no summer” that caused multiple extreme weather events and crop failures because it occurred during a cooling trend.
In the early 1800s, the world was already colder than today, and was in the process of cooling still further as a result of low, and decreasing, solar activity. This was during the period of the low sunspot activity of the Dalton Minimum (1790-1830). The billions of tons volcanic dust injected by the Tambora eruption, the largest in force of ejection for over 10,000 years, reduced sunlight dramatically.
The eruption occurred in April 1815, but its full impact on temperature wasn’t felt until 1816 because the volcano erupted vertically at the Equator and the dust it ejected into the Stratosphere took several months to impact both Hemispheres.
Harvest failures were widespread, especially in the densely populated areas of the eastern US and western Europe. In 1816 it snowed as far south as the Carolinas in July, and the year was dubbed “Eighteen hundred and froze to death.” The US government pleaded with farmers not to eat their seed stock as they would have nothing for the following year. That’s hard to do when your children are starving.
A gravestone inscription reads: “1771-1847, Reuben Whitten son of a revolutionary soldier a pioneer of this town (Ashland NH), cold season of 1816 raised 40 bushels of wheat on this land which kept his family and neighbours from starvation.”
In Germany, they even produced a medal for 1816-1817 with the inscription, “Great is the distress, Oh Lord, have pity.” In England the price of corn ( “wheat” in the USA) soared, and probably for the first time in history a government introduced legislation (The Corn Laws) to control price increases.
Since the best climate experts say that we can expect a gradual cooling over the next few decades as the Sun weakens, the last thing we should be doing now is artificially cooling the planet still further. Consider that as recently as 1680, in the depths of the Little Ice Age, there was a meter of ice on the Thames River in London, something unimaginable today.
In approximately 90 years, the height up the side of the glens in Scotland to which you could farm lowered by 200 meters. That doesn’t sound like much, but such a vertical change took half of Scotland out of food production. That’s the real reason for the Highland Clearances, the forced evacuation of Scotland’s Highlands and western islands.
As always, government response was inadequate or inappropriate. It is setting up to be the same this time, because the government not only ignored science but attacked those who tried to practice proper science.
“Taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere,” as advocated by the IPCC in its October 8 news conference, is also foolish. Historic records show that, at about 410 parts per million (ppm), the level of CO2 supposedly in the atmosphere now, we are near the lowest in the last 280 million years. As plants evolved over that time, the average level was 1200 ppm. That is why commercial greenhouses boost CO2 to that level to increase plant growth and yields by a factor of four.
The IPCC has been wrong in every prediction it’s made since 1990. It would be a grave error to use its latest forecasts as the excuse to engage in geo-engineering experiments with the only planet we have.
Tim Ball is an environmental consultant and former climatology professor at the University of Winnipeg in Manitoba. Tom Harris is executive director of the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition.
33 thoughts on “Geo-engineering: Ignoring the consequences”
I agree. We are probably not yet as warm as the Medieval Warm Period, so why panic? The Little Ice Age was a string of disasters, and anyone who wishes to return to that is a serious misanthrope.
“to protect Earth from extreme warming.””
All the models run way too hot…..and climate scientists use those same models to predict future climate
Not stupid at all if you’re attempting to establish a One-World Socialist Hell.
pretty much gaurantees that they know the earth will start cooling soon. this is a last ditch effort to keep the scam going.
That was my thought, too, cynic that I am. They must start the “remediation” BEFORE the global temperature plunges. Then they’ll take credit for the lower temperature and install their world government to ensure “that the heat doesn’t come back.”
They’re actually going to try to get away with this.
And they will. This is all prophesy, I’m seriously starting to consider it
” Rebel without a cause” has the German name “They fail to know what they are doing”
On the point !
“Extreme warming”, eh? Is “extreme” the new “catastrophic”? With Warmunists it seems we have extreme “language inflation”. What’s next, manmade global annihilation? Heck, why stop with “global”? How about “manmade universal hellfire and damnation superdupergoogolplexicexpiconflagration”?
“12 years to save the planet”!!!!….oh my. well I guess we are all doomed, because there is no way we are going to stop all fossil fuel use on this planet and only survive on solar and wind anytime soon. maybe never. and probably not a chance of that happening in 100 years. so we are doomed.
On another note, co2 is up, crop yields are up, planet greening is up.
other than the black plague, influenza outbreaks, war and the little ice age, the last 10,000 years have been a pretty good climate for mankind. not sure the next 10,000 are going to see such a nice climate.
“Selfburning” Schellnhubers book…. (“Selbstverbrennung”)
“Self-immolation” is the right translation of the books title, sorry for the error.
Find here a critical/ironic translated review
So these “Scientists and some environmentalists believe nations might have to mimic volcanic gases as a last-ditch effort to protect Earth from extreme warming.” Pump chemicals into the air to control thye weather and maybe the climate.
Or are they advocating mimicking nature but with none of the complex controls nature has built-in?
Some forest are very good at changing their local weather/climate, some may even ‘telconnect across the globe — https://www.quantamagazine.org/forests-emerge-as-a-major-overlooked-climate-factor-20181009/
“12 years to save the planet”
So China and India get a pass on emission reductions until 2030 (12 yrs).
“The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report said we have only 12 years left to save the planet.”
I also seem to recall reading this headline more than a decade ago.
The proposed measures also only seem to involve the formerly so-called western world?. I wonder what that’s all about?…..
Are there any other really nitwitted ideas that The They (IPCC, et ac.) have not yet turned loose on the unsuspecting souls within hearing distance of them?
This announcement (or whatever it was) proves in spades that the people who come up with this nonsense really don’t have anything useful to do or say and are only looking for ways to line their pockets at our expense. Krakatoa’s Child (Anak Krakatau) is erupting (lots) now and is better at doing the job than anything these people can come up with. In fact, there are many, many active volcanoes erupting now.
See below: Volcano Discovery has a list of active volcanoes that is updated regularly.
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/volcanoes/alphabetical-list/a-z.html
Somebody please find a way to put a damper on this nonsense? Thanks!!
Nothing is needed to be done. Now If co2 were actually a problem then geo engineering would work for relatively little cost.
Geo-engineering is a bad idea, if it goes wrong and millions die. The future for the geo-engineer(s) is being strapped to a gurney, experiencing prick(s) from needle(s) followed by oblivion. Better make the geo-engineering effects easily reversible or else.
So the idiots end up pumping all this garbage into the atmosphere. What happens when a real Volcano goes off?
maybe get rid of scrubbers, let more pm10 into the atmosphere. Soot cooling will counter act c02 warming. The real reason there is global warming is not enough soot!!!
There are 23 active volcanoes “going off” now, with more in the holding pen as they become more active.
What you should ask is “what happens when the triple plate boundary in Ethiopia, in the Danakil Depression, actually splits apart?”, which is what it has been working toward for several million years now.
It’s splitting apart now, as it has been for several million years. These things evolve slowly, very slowly.
As pointed out , we are moving into a solar minimum that very likely will at least mimic the Dalton minimum. That should “cool off” the alarmist , until of course we once again are facing a new Glaciation due to man and fossil fuel
such a shame that pattern recognition only works for most of you on the topic of CAGW but not geo-engineering, which has been going on FOR DECADES! Good grief. when will you folks learn and stop calling those of us who have done the research tin foil? If the MSM and government/NGO’s are discussing this as “possible” or “necessary” it means they’ve already been doing it. Look at the approximately 5% of UFO sightings that are listed as legitimately unknown/unexplainable.. The most plausible answer is government aircraft.
https://www.thesiriusreport.com/technology/list-us-patents-related-weather-modification/
just one quick search. Those “chemtrails” that you folks want to pretend are all just persistent contrails are the aerosols they’ve been injecting as tests to modify local and regional weather. In Grand County Colorado I read in the newspaper last year they are planning on this. Finally, admitting to what they have already been testing.
All this to regulate – sorry ‘mitigate’ – a fractional contribution to a trace gas.
Consequences be damned.
I think these greenie idiots are becoming a ‘mechanism of extinction’ all by themselves.
Geo-, not anthropo-engineering, implies natural causes.
last-ditch…
The end is nigh. Catastrophic, even. The babies… select babies, the “burden” of beasts, and their delectable stem cells, must be planned to appease… whom or what?
Correction: Geo-engineering implies natural solutions. Anthropos are off the hook. Alas, the babies will still be planned, selected and or recycled.
And now some other shitrag, express, is claiming the “collapse” of Greenland ice sheet, from global warming, will result in another ice age because of the AMO.
The hubris of these anti human, anti God, anti sanity leftists knows no bounds
And right on cue the BBC’s environment correspondents and news presenters ranted on for several minutes tonight that methane from the world’s cows and farm animals is at record levels and going to make things a lot worse and we all need to start eating ugly looking Tofu or tree bark sandwiches.
Our supermarket now has some Vegan colour magazine prominently on display- presumably after you have read it you then warm it up and eat it to provide the nutrients missing from the crap recipes inside it.
Geo-engineering almost seems sensible by comparison, except of course it actually is a deluded and dangerous insanity. I fear for the future as this rabid CAGW nonsense rages out of all control.