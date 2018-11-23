New York Times Suggests Global Warming Might Be Worse Than Biblical Plagues

Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor 2:48 PM 11/19/2018 | Energy
The New York Times suggested future global warming would be worse than the plagues unleashed on Egypt in the Bible’s Old Testament.
“In Exodus, the plagues came one at a time. In the future, climate crises might arrive in packs,” The NYT’s climate team tweeted Monday, promoting an article about a global warming study.
In Exodus, the plagues came one at a time. In the future, climate crises might arrive in packs. https://t.co/j0oTDdUDIs
— NYT Climate (@nytclimate) November 19, 2018
In the book of Exodus, God unleashed 10 plagues upon Egypt until the pharaoh agreed to Moses’ demand he let the enslaved Israelites leave. The plagues included locusts, turning water into blood and death to first-born Egyptian sons.
The NYT’s Twitter account was promoting an article published Monday on a study that claimed “some tropical coastal areas of the planet, like the Atlantic coast of South and Central America, could be hit by as many as six crises at a time” by 2100.
Lead author Camilo Mora and 22 fellow researchers found claim to have found “traceable evidence for 467 pathways by which human health, water, food, economy, infrastructure and security have been recently impacted by climate hazards,” including heat waves, droughts and storms.
Mora’s study claims “the world’s population will be exposed concurrently to the equivalent of the largest magnitude in one of these hazards if emissions are aggressively reduced,” but “three if they are not.”
Mora told The NYT it’s “like a terror movie that is real.” (RELATED: Jerry Brown Is ‘Not Correct’ About California Wildfires, Scientist Says)
The study’s alarming claims are only made possible with the help of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s controversial “business as usual” scenario.
RCP8.5 is the IPCC’s “nightmare” scenario where warming reaches more than 8 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century. It’s with this scenario, and pretty much only this scenario, that scientists are able to make alarming future projections about natural disasters.
However, scientists are becoming increasingly skeptical of using RCP8.5 as a “business as usual” scenario.
Two University of British Columbia scientists published a study in 2017 calling into question scientists’ use of RCP 8.5. The scientists found that RCP 8.5 modeled a future in which historical trends reverse, and the world switches to using more coal.
This “indicates RCP8.5 and other ‘business-as-usual scenarios’ consistent with high CO2 forcing from vast future coal combustion are exceptionally unlikely,” they wrote in their study.
This isn’t the first time TheNYT has alluded to the Bible when it comes to global warming. A June 2017 NYT article likened a collapse of Antarctica’s ice sheet to the story of Noah’s ark.
“In the Epic of Gilgamesh, waters so overwhelm the mortals that the gods grow frightened, too,” reporter Justin Gillis wrote. “In India’s version, Lord Vishnu warns a man to take refuge in a boat, carrying seeds. In the Bible, God orders Noah to carry two of every living creature on his ark.”
Follow Michael on Facebook and Twitter
21 thoughts on “New York Times Suggests Global Warming Might Be Worse Than Biblical Plagues”
Impacts and volcanoes are real climate change: https://cometresearchgroup.org/
…if you don’t stop global warming…God will be pissed
They will try anything…..if it were real, they wouldn’t have to try anything at all
What the sky is continuing to fall AND now worse than biblical plagues?? Oh please let the UN tax me and take my few remaining freedoms to ensure we are safe! I won’t be able to sleep for a fortnight now, hahahaha.
Climatology is really just a narrative building shitshow of psuedo science obtained by grants provided by ‘donors’.
The end game is obviously, Full Spectrum Dominance.
I guess they figure they’d “better get while the gettin’ is good.” With the sun still quiet and possible major cooling on the way we seem to be seeing an increase in CAGW scare tactics. Come to think of it, there has been an inverse relationship between rising temperatures and CAGW scare tactics ever since the slowdown started.
Myths were originally written then passed from generation to generation for political purposes. In the modern world journalism plays this vital role.
NYT, whenever I see Exodus I think good vibes. Thanks for the memories.
Being the NYT, I am surprised they speak of the 10 plagues as being a real thing. I do wonder, however, if they have actually read Exodus. And before they do, they should turn back a few pages and read Genesis and then ask what caused the 7 years of plenty and 7 years of famine if the climate was always stable before rich, high-liberty western nations existed.
One plague was darkness on the land of Egypt except where the Hebrews lived. How will climate change block the sun over the climate sinners of democratic western nations while it will shine brightly over eco-puritans like communist China? The last plague was the death of the firstborns of man and beast at midnight, except for those who slaughtered the passover lamb and splashed its blood on their door. How will climate change cause the death of the firstborns of climate sinners of democratic western nations while preserving all children from eco-puritans like those living under Robert Mugabe?
Of course they don’t speak of Exodus as a real thing.
What they think, is that the church-goers are denialists that could talked to using biblical language. In their world, people who regard climate change mitigation as an inefficiently implemented if not plain detrimental practice, are people who belong to the ‘otherness’ and speaking to them requires ‘other-speak’. The ‘others’ can be stamped with attributes like ‘Christian Bozo’, not really paying any attention on the fact many Christian organizations (like the Catholic Church) actually promote CAGW thinking.
When they mention Exodus, they practice some funny religious tolerance of a rare kind; they think evangelical Christians as a target audience, just not only as people they really hate. Because hate is what they feel. Hate, fear, and rejection.
FYI: I don’t think Exodus is even a near-accurate description of history, but that’s not the point.
Must say:
I remember 40 years ago, if there was a drought time, we were all asked to pray…
Now, 40 years later, [and I assume much of the western world has stopped believing in God]
we are actually told that the drought time is due to ‘climate change’ and because it is ‘man made’ it is our own fault…..
Also, most people are clueless about weather patterns. they have not yet vfigured out that the hunger years are almost here.
Click on my name to read my final report and get wise….
Seriously that’s totally bollocks, and not because the Atlantic coast of South and Central America could not be hit by as many as six crises at a time by 2100.
The plague upon our houses is the msm of which the NYT is an exemplar. Global Warning about impending doom and gloom is their stock in trade because no one would bother reading their grouptalk* drivel otherwise, not even registered leftards.
* This is the correct term, not “groupthink”, because there is no thinking associated with it at all just cocktail party type networking chit chat, generally with the aim of getting laid, a gig or a job.
Don’t they realize that the more outlandish their claims, the more people laugh at them and then ignore them?
Considering that the NYT declared that “God is Dead” decades ago, they can’t believe in the Bible or Gods rath and thus their claims about it are irrelevant.
Like the Grauniad, if it’s in the NYT, then it is guaranteed to be fake news.
Back with the crazy RCP8.5 ‘predictions’. What is of course more likely is to continue having similar numbers of crisis as we have today; mostly perpetrated by socialist governments on their own people.
I think the NYT is one of the modern plagues of humanity, along with all the other idiot news outlets without writers or reporters who are capable of independent thought when finding everything, everywhere is being made worse by alleged CO2 induced climate change.
Apart from the points made above, why would the NYT reporter imagine the afflictions suffered by the Egyptians all came in singular order rather than severally – especially if you consider that the Exodus account may just be a garbled folk memory of a real natural catastrophe like the Santorini eruption, written down long after the actual event.
The plague now arriving on platform 1 is the delayed boils special from….
WUWT posts another lame strawman article (albeit a repost). What a surprise. What the NYT blurb says is that while biblical plagues arrived singly, multiple climate changed induced crises may arise at the same time. There is no mention of a comparison of their effects. I don’t see the word “worse”. Then again, one might want to consider that, while the effects of climate change are global, the biblical plagues were visited only upon Egypt. Given that, worse is accurate.
‘Lead author Camilo Mora and 22 fellow researchers found claim to have found “traceable evidence for 467 pathways’
I am sure that with more researchers they would have found more ‘traceable evidence’…
It’s hard for me to believe that any thinking person takes all these overwrought dire warnings seriously, that have been touted over and over and over but have never come to pass. But I guess there are many unthinking people, too many, that do. Then when something, anything bad does happen – as always happens sooner or later in this large world of ours – they say “See! We were right!”
It seems to me to be literally an obsession bordering on insanity. And with many of them already having crossed that border.