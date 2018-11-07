I’m sorry I have to write this, but I need your help, especially if you are an Apple products user, such as iPad or iPhone. I have been getting complaints from people that visit WUWT for a few days now that have been saying they have been getting these fake “Google” pop-up ads that redirect to another website, making it nearly impossible to read articles on WUWT.
I don’t own a single Apple product, so I can’t check, but I did verify with WordPress engineers that the problem exists, and is real. They think they finally have it locked down, but I need some help to check. So if you have either of these devices (seems to be a mobile device issue only) please check WUWT now and tell me if you see anything like this:
If you still see something like, please leave a comment and provide as much details as you can. If you have an Apple product, and you aren’t seeing this sort of ad, that information is useful too.
Thanks. I’m sorry for the trouble, I have no control over this.
Anthony
17 thoughts on “Your help needed: Some targeted ads to WUWT disrupt Apple product users”
No problem a few minutes ago.
No problem on my iPad mini, latest OS, from Canada’s west coast
A nasty bit of hacking.
I have been getting those (annoying pop up ads) but not in the last couple of days. Thanks for addressing this!
A nasty bit of hacking. I do wonder about the motives of the hacker.
And the duplicate post filter is acting up again.
What motivates the hacker? The same thing that motivates CAGW “research”: easy money with little to no hard work.
I’ve had it happen once, but not in a few days.
From my iPhone 7 no issue now, sir
I am not seeing any fake pop up ads on this website. I am using safari on iPad running the latest iOS.
Not on my iPhone.
I do get car ads and for some reason affordable septic service.
No problem here, but I would put nothing past Apple, Amazon, Google in the dirty tricks department these days.
I see the ad when I open the item on the WUWT website using Safari on my iPad. Note that I also saw it when the item came to my Gmail account and I read it on the iPad. It also shows up in the email on my Android phone.
Anthony this happened to me about a month ago. I had to kill the browser and open it again.
Lately, I have not seen this redirect.
On my iPad a few days ago, but not since – Normally I would just close it out, but i did click the first link. They probably got the data they were seeking. If you find out the purpose of the hack please let us know.
That happened to me once. Kept happening even after I closed the window.
I finally closed the Firefox browser completely on my iPad. Then I flushed the memory state. Restarted. Haven’t seen it since. Looked to me like something was trying to insert malware by enticing me to click on the selection choice. I didn’t. I kept closing the window.
Happened in iOS, but not on my desktop OS X (El Capitan running Firefox browser).
Android user here. I usually get Facebook ones, on various sites including WUWT.