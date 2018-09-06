The Great Climate Debate Report

By Andy May
After I posted my series on the great climate debate between Dr. William Happer and Dr. David Karoly, hosted by TheBestSchools.org, I received several requests to pull the series together into one pdf. This is now done, and the pdf can be downloaded here.
Since the series was posted, we have found out that Dr. William Happer has joined the White House as a top advisor. Dr. Happer is 79 years old and has confirmed that he began serving on the National Security Council, under National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday, September 4. Congratulations Will! Read the details by Hannah Northey here.
A few minutes ago David Middleton also posted a discussion of Will’s appointment here.
Well done to both David Middleton and Andy May (and of course to Dr William Happer). This is good news about a truly great scientist.
Andy’s coverage of the debate was fantastic.
The biggest “well-done” definitely goes to Dr. Happer, for kicking @$$ in the debate and joining the Trump Administration.
Science magazine’s coverage was almost as bad as CNN’s.
But, I really liked this bit…
