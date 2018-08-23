HurricaneLane taking aim on Hawaii, but some models say it will be a near miss

The battle of the weather forecast computer models is about to be waged. Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. writes on Twitter:

He adds:

Here’s the latest animation of the Hurricane via infrared satellite view, along with the projected storm tracks from the USA models.

And here are some still images showing radar and cloud cover imaged in infrared:

Now, here is the ECMWF (European) model via Dr. Ryan Maue at weathermodels.com

The ECMWF has some tracks steering the storm into Maui and also Oahu.

Let’s hope it’s wrong.

UPDATE: Dr. Ryan Maue adds on Twitter –

Hurricane Iniki was racing north … moving at a significantly faster clip than #HurricaneLane. The flooding threat from Lane is likely worse than advertised by any weather model. The topography or mountain induced rainfall will be measured in feet. — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) August 23, 2018

