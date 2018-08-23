#HurricaneLane taking aim on Hawaii, but some models say it will be a near miss

/ 47 mins ago August 23, 2018

The battle of the weather forecast computer models is about to be waged. Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. writes on Twitter:

He adds:

If ECMWF is correct..will further cement role as leading global model. But if its wrong….it will elevate USA & other models If ECMWF is right, however, there should be post mortem as to why

Here’s the latest animation of the Hurricane via infrared satellite view, along with the projected storm tracks from the USA models.

And here are some still images showing radar and cloud cover imaged in infrared:

Now, here is the ECMWF (European) model via Dr. Ryan Maue at weathermodels.com

The ECMWF has some tracks steering the storm into Maui and also Oahu.

Let’s hope it’s wrong.

UPDATE: Dr. Ryan Maue adds on Twitter –

 

 

Tom Halla

I wonder what the construction standards are in Hawaii? If they did allow for tropical storms, it might not be too bad, otherwise. . .

August 23, 2018 9:15 am
commieBob

Category 3 only. link There are lots of older buildings that don’t even meet Category 3 requirements. It’s not like Florida where everything that could blow down already did so decades ago.

August 23, 2018 9:29 am
Hugh

Been there; done that; got the T-shirt. Survived hurricanes Luis & Marilyn (1995), Bertha (1996), and Irma & Maria (2017) while living in the Virgin Islands. Irma was a big Category 5 storm and the center of the eye passed just 12 miles north of my apartment. It is awful being on an island hit by a major storm.

August 23, 2018 9:19 am
Terry Harnden

According to jmccanneyscience it will short cct and likely die as it nears volcanoes

August 23, 2018 9:22 am
Terry Harnden

August 23, 2018 9:25 am
Latitude

The official track has it a good 100 miles away from the big island….and 50 miles plus away from Honolulu
It has a small eye…..

August 23, 2018 9:26 am
