CO2 Emissions Lowest in Seven Decades In Trump’s America

“We suspect you won’t hear too much about this from the liberal mainstream media, or the environmental movement, or even Al Gore,” says zerohedge.com. “But, according to the latest energy report from The Energy Information Administration (EIA), under President Trump, per-capita carbon dioxide emissions are now the lowest they’ve been in nearly seven decades.”
Even more interesting is the fact that US carbon emissions dropped while emissions from energy consumption for the rest of the world increased by 1.6%, after little or no growth for the three years from 2014 to 2016.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-08/co2-emissions-hit-67-year-low-trumps-america-rest-world-rises
The U.S. emitted 15.6 metric tons of CO2 per person in 1950. After rising for decades, it’s declined in recent years to 15.8 metric tons per person in 2017, the lowest measured levels in 67 years.
https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/energy-economics/statistical-review-of-world-energy/co2-emissions.html
Not sure what Donald Trump has to do with this, afterall the graph has been more or less falling since 1950.
Trump is the cause of everything.
A rough rule of thumb is that everything observed that happens in the Energy Industry is the result of actions and plans that were instigated 5 years previously. There’s a long lag time in this business, and that’s as good a guess as any.
Now this doesn’t give credit to any US President, but it DOES give credit to the US fraccing revolution, which dramatically increased Nat Gas supply here in the US, with one result being that far more industrial applications were comfortable switching their energy use to nat gas (including many power plants) Coal lost out because it was no longer cost effective. A whole lot of us have been saying for years that if you seriously and quickly want to reduce CO2 emissions, then replace coal plants with nat gas, which is combusted much more cleanly. But oh no, the enviros hated that idea, because the Evil Oil Co’s would still make money that way, so we can’t have that.
Amazingly, it happened anyways, and it’s having exactly the effects that the nat gas proponents have always said that it would.
Fracking turned everything on its ear quite fast.
Things were grim. The price of gasoline was steadily increasing. I was seriously thinking about building an electric vehicle. Then fracked oil and gas came onto the market in a big way. Everybody started buying big pickups and SUVs. I forgot about building an electric vehicle. 🙂
According to most of the liberals that I know, everything good that happened while Obama was in office was solely because of him.
Of course everything bad was because of Bush or Reagan, in that order.
“Trump is the cause of everything”.
Not true.
G. W. Bush was the cause of everything bad,
and B. Obama was the cause of everything good,
according to Mr. O’Bummer.
He is Super Awesome! Just ask Cartman.
We’ve had seven decades of Trumpelot? (Hey, if people can call JFK’s presidency Camelot, I can call the current one Trumpelot!)
Thanksalot for that, Ric.
You trolls have been predicting environmental disaster now that Trump is in office.
Various environmental disasters have been predicted
in every year starting with DDT in the 1960’s.
Gets attention and funding.
Nothing bad ever happens,
but that doesn’t matter,
because if people believe
the scary predictions,
they work just as well
as predictions that come true!
Exactly, this is just silly. Besides cheap natural gas due to fracking – which started while Obama was in office and has continued under Trump – the other big reason for increased NG use is pressure by groups pushing for reduced CO2 emissions. That has exactly zero to do with Trump – in fact, if Trump had his way, the US would be burning lots more coal and seeing increased CO2 emissions.
Well, I’d say that they are at the lowest level per person in 67 years, and coincidentally Trump is the president of the USA. Small issue I know, but Trump has very little to do with the current level of CO2 per person.
There is an element of truth in that.
The previous administration oversaw the removal of US industry to places like China, while presiding over a recession.
At the same time that administration was unable to stop the reaping of natural gas despite its best efforts, which meant energy production expanded with lower carbon dioxide outputs, relative to the past.
To know what will happen in the future needs an economic model that is verifiable and repeatable.
Since the CO2 decline has occurred over many decades it is probably caused by the economy and manufacturers becoming largely more efficient.
The US has avoided shutting down whole industries, as is happening in Australia, due to high power prices.
In politics, it is VERY rare that the politician who initiates any policy is the same as the politician who is in power when the policy starts to deliver.
Invariably this fact supports the two-party system, which is common in Anglo-Saxon politics. One party cuts outgoings and saves, producing austerity and a big budget surplus, then the other party takes over and proceeds to spend it….
In the USA, contrary to Obama, a lot of things happen that have nothing to do with whose is President or controls Congress. In most cases government has dang little to do with the successes or failures. Government can certainly delay success and make failures more dramatic like for say the home mortgage crisis in 2007-2008.
Geezer sez:
“One party cuts outgoings and saves, producing austerity and a big budget surplus, then the other party takes over and proceeds to spend it….”
Where is that happening?
In the US there is never “austerity”.
The loss of heavy industry in the US started LONG before Obama showed up.
And DJT is bringing it back! Waving his magic wand, obviously. MOre Co2 means a healthier environment, more plants, more oxygen, more goodness for everyone. 😉
What? But they said Trump is to blame? Was it fake news? I’m shocked!
Who is “they” and exactly what was their claim? Trump hasn’t been in power long enough for anything he’s done to have a noticeable effect on CO2 levels yet. That could well change over time.
It’s kinda like him claiming credit for low unemployment levels, and never mentioning that most of the drop in unemployment since the GFC happened under Obama.
So, what you are telling us is Obama succeeded in destroying America’s energy production, manufacturing and agricultural industries and you happy about that. Got it.
Any proof for those claims, 2hotel?
Trump is reversing this trend. Why? Because Donald Trump is Super Awesome! Oh, and America has withdrawn from Paris Accord, nothing you can do to change that. MAGA
So what? American companies are increasingly demanded lower CO2 emissions from their energy providers. Go ahead and invest your money in coal mines and coal fired power plants and see who lines up to buy your electricity.
“American companies are increasingly demanded lower CO2 emissions from their energy providers.”
No they aren’t. American companies are seeing a financial benefit to utilizing solar and wind, and that’s all.
“‘We didn’t intend to do this as a statement about Paris, though it has become a statement that we’re definitely still in,’ said Brian Janous, general manager of energy at Microsoft, which has so far bought enough wind and solar power to match 50 percent of the demand from its global data centers.
‘But with how fast wind and solar prices have fallen, we see this as something that makes financial sense,’ he said.”
As long as it makes financial sense for the business to use these alternative energy resources, they will. If/when it no longer makes sense, they won’t.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/01/climate/companies-renewable-energy.html
Coal is back, and it is here to stay. People are happily paying less for electricity generated by coal plants. Old plants are being refitted with new systems and new plants are in the permitting process as we speak. Nothing you can do to stop it.
As for proof, do you know how to use google? Can you actually read the printed word? Or are you simply going to continue to deny the actual history of the last 8-12 years? Go ahead, for the foreseeable future it is a free country and you can do whatever you wish. America will keep using coal, oil, gas, nuclear and hydro to produce energy. It is just gravy on top that us doing that makes you sad.
And the level of CO2 has very little to do with the global climate. It tends to be a trailing indicator, not a leading one.
But Paris Accord! Kyoto Agreement! We can’t be doing so well since we chose not to be in these agreements! Unpossible!
You’re still in the Paris Accord.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_withdrawal_from_the_Paris_Agreement
“the earliest possible effective withdrawal date by the United States cannot be before November 4, 2020”
No matter. Our money has been pulled…that’s “effective” enough withdrawal for this taxpayer.
“In announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, President Trump also said the United States would stop contributing to the Green Climate Fund, a United Nations program that he claimed could eventually cost the country “billions and billions and billions” of dollars.”
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/06/02/climate/trump-paris-green-climate-fund.html
Yep – and next to that the entire Paris accord was nothing but smokeblowing and wishcasting, with no enforceable directions on anything.
That’s why the Paris accord is collapsing around the world now that Uncle Sugar has cut up the credit card – the spendthrifts are all starting to realize that there was nothing else of any actual import in that agreement, other than a promise to have drinks and hors d’ouvres on some Caribbean island at least once each year.
Lol, -4 votes for stating a fact!
edit: No, wait, -5.. And sure to go up from here.
edit: No! Wait! We’ve got a comeback! -4 and holding….
Is it wrong how amazingly amused by this I am?
😀
WAIT: DOWN TO -3… 😛
I may also be a bit drunk at this point, but please don’t hold it against me. I’ve had a few too many beers, and I don’t have to work tomorrow, because Grafton horse race local pissup public holiday or something.
Grafton: Far North Coast of New South Wales, Australia, if anyone cares.
Damnit… Back to -4. Meh, at some point in time this system is going to stop me from editing this comment anymore.
-5… Sad face.
It’s a fact, it’s also not relevant.
-8 …. Sadder face… All good. Beer will fix it!
Actually, -4 votes for sniping an irrelevant fact.
We were never “IN” the Paris Accords.
The US was never in the accord, because it was never ratified by the Senate.
Pardon, Paris was NEVER a TREATY for the USA. Therefore there is nothing legal binding the country. The President can have the country walk away at any time; same with the Iran nuclear fiasco. Obama’s thought he was so smart by not presenting the Paris Agreement to Congress for approval. He didn’t want to have Congressional debates over the details since it would give way too much information to the American people. He believed the Paris Agreement would continue under the next Democratic President which he believed was guaranteed.
Who needs Paris and Kyoto when you have Bakken, Eagle Ford, Marcellius, and Utica ? (and the gumption to frack)
The comparisons are pretty invalid. The EU/Europe has a number of countries sill playing cacth-up after decades of Communism. They are getting richer from a pretty low base relative to the US or say Germany, and thus CO2 emissions per capita are rising. You need to compare the US with Germany, France and Italy, not the EU as a whole.
Playing ‘catch-up’ after decades of Communism means replacing old, worn-out and polluting equipment with modern efficient and clean systems. This will produce a considerable apparent improvement, not a diminution. We are talking rates here….
P44,
Other countries decades ago theoretically had the same forward opportunities as the USA. Those that did not choose the same way cannot now blame the US for their comparative plights. Geoff
couldn’t be any more bogus If you tried…total US carbon emissions doubled since 1951..
a wonderful demonstration of stats..
“The U.S. emitted 15.6 metric tons of CO2 per person in 1950. After rising for decades, it’s declined in recent years to 15.8 metric tons per person in 2017, the lowest measured levels in 67 years.”
What part of that do you not understand ??
What’s bogus about a per-capita comparison?
Nothing, but the problem is the absolute numbers – the population now is somewhat different to what it was in 1950. Not that I have any quarrel with that but it is a selective choice of numbers to emphasise.
Thanks for demonstrating what low-IQ readers do — they don’t read past the first couple words.
And total Chinese emissions have done what? Quadrupled or greater?
The first link “latest energy report from The Energy Information Administration (EIA)” goes to a BP report.
Same on the Zerohedge article.
It’s just I am interested in finding the origin of this
“The U.S. emitted 15.6 metric tons of CO2 per person in 1950. After rising for decades, it’s declined in recent years to 15.8 metric tons per person in 2017, the lowest measured levels in 67 years.”
Closest I could find was this world bank graph
(which shows 15.681 tonnes in 1961)
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/EN.ATM.CO2E.PC?locations=US
Here is the same World Bank graph with a few comparisons
“per capita”….I love it
….let’s measure temperature per capita then
Unfortunately the data ends in 2014.
It’s time we started manufacturing, again. All this chart is telling me; we gave away our jobs. Can you imagine what could have been!
To the rest of the world? Your welcome! I hope you have enjoyed it. President Trump is telling you that the Americans are not giving away anything, any longer.
Exactly.
Well, could you give a list of the countries that make more per person in income than the USA? How many of them are in Asia?
We didn’t give it away, we drove it away.
This is not a positive, kids. This shows America in decline, and Trump is reversing that, so lets us check back in a couple of years. Co2 is not pollution, it is plant food and more is better. As for carbon, living things on Earth are carbon based. Get over it.
The fact is that if Trump weren’t in office, CO2 emissions would even be lower. His lapdog Pruitt was running around deregulating the economy and opening the way for coal burning before he was ousted for ethics breaches.
Trebla, I seriously doubt your statement. Most CO2 comes from coal power plants. Trumps efforts have lowered the cost of natural gas.
If you look at utilization rates this summer:
Sub-$3/mmbtu gas has gas power plants heavily utilized and coal plants at roughly 50% utilization.
From memory, only about 22% of this summer’s power is coming from coal. If you think it would have been even lower than that under a non-Trump president, you’re wrong.
It’s certainly plausible that CO2 emissions would be lower because the economy was worse. This would (of course) be a bad thing.
..the other choice was Hillary…and her lapdog was running around raping women
Oh my God, he was deregulating the economy.
Is there no perfidy to deep for the b-tard?
Australia could now start to increase its CO2 output per capita because the PM today gave a strong public signal – his first, IIRC – that Australia needs more fossil fuelled base load power. Subsidies for renewables are planned for large reductions. His advisers who for some years have been telling him about the strangulation by the Renewable Energy Target are finally getting heard.
12th July might just go on the national calendar as the day the electricity lunacy started to be reversed.
Thank god we have so many illegals in the country to increase the “capita” portion of the equation.
There seem to be factual inaccuracies in the zerohedge report. They talk of the latest energy report from EIA but link to the BP report. I don’t think there has been a recent IEA report of this kind. Theirs comes out in October. They speak of per capita, but graph per GDP. The BP report does not seem to have have recent per capita data. So it isn’t clear where the numbers cited came from. Of course, zerohedge might have used their own population estimates.
In my humble opinion, most of that which comes out of zerohedge should be held to be suspicious and independently verified before believed. They tend toward conspiracy.
Furthermore, a great deal of this goes on over there (found in the comments of the referenced article):
“Jeez, anything to make Neocon/Zionist-loving Trump look good, even when twisting facts.”
It isn’t the Trump part that bothers me, it’s the “let’s hate Jews because they’re controlling the weather,” utter stupidity (in my view) of the regular audience.
If you want lower per capita CO2 emissions, all that is needed is for the population to increase faster than the emissions. Long term, population increases strain all systems, so this is undesirable.
The relevant statistic is absolute emissions. Measures such as per capita and per GDP don’t mean as much as the absolute numbers.
This is just more statistical hand waving. It’s a matter of cherry picking the right metric to make your point seem more valid. One day, some filthy rich person with no agenda other than the real truth will lay out data in such a way that is most relevant.
As opposed to per person …. what is CO2 output per manufacturing unit. I would say GDP, but in today’s world, too much of GDP is linked to irrelevant sectors, like banking, services, etc.
“filthy rich person”
And right there you let us know that you have nothing of value to say.
BTW, why do you believe that banking, services, etc shouldn’t be in the GDP. They produce products that people value.
The basic premise of this discussion is the usual warmist bullsh!t.
4. CO2 is the feedstock for carbon-based life on Earth, and Earth’s atmosphere and oceans are clearly CO2-deficient. CO2 abatement and sequestration schemes are nonsense.
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/06/13/presentation-of-evidence-suggesting-temperature-drives-atmospheric-co2-more-than-co2-drives-temperature/
“The basic premise of this discussion is the usual warmist bullsh!t.”
Amen to that. It’s unfortunate that articles like this are considered important to publish at all, given it affords their premise credulity.
The message is not
under President Trump, per-capita carbon dioxide emissions are now the lowest they’ve been in nearly seven decades.
_____________________________________________________
But the message is
under President Trump,
for the first time we’re INFORMED
per-capita carbon dioxide emissions are now the lowest they’ve been in nearly seven decades.
So, how was life before you were informed by Trump? Back when you didn’t know what the carbon dioxide emissions per capita were in the past, or what they are now.
Philip, the difference between
not knowing the difference between
how was life before you were informed by Trump? Back when you didn’t know what the carbon dioxide emissions per capita were in the past, or what they are now.
BUT KNOWING
there’s no problem with carbon dioxide emissions per capita
IS STRIKING.
_________________________________________________
comprendre?
“comprendre?
Not really… Should I assume that English isn’t your first language? I don’t mean that as an insult, just that it is kinda hard to understand what you mean.
Philip Schaeffer:
You can assume that ‘Schaeffer’ is migrated german “Schäfer, Schafhirte”.
Insulted second hand language shepherds.
Duh!
U.S. drop in CO2 emissions happened for the wrong reasons, and that’s what counts. So there!
But is it a good thing? I would prefer coal, less damaged landscape and cheaper electricity.
So ……………..
The U.S. emitted 15.8 metric tons per person in 2017
The 2017 US population — 325.7 million people
Thus, the US alone emitted 15.8 x 325.7 million = 5,146.06 million metric tons of CO2.
Or, …… 5,146,060,000 metric tons of CO2, …… or 5.146 Gigatonnes of CO2 in 2017.
And to wit, …… “the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center advise that that 1 part per million of atmospheric CO2 is equivalent to 2.13 Gigatonnes of Carbon”.
Therefore, the US’s emission of 5.146 Gigatonnes of CO2 potentially should have increased atmospheric CO2 by 2.42 ppm.
And if one adds in what Europe, EU, China and the rest of the World emitted in 2017 then the atmospheric CO2 should have increased by a minimum of 7 to 10 ppm.
But “NOPE”, all those CO2 emissions only increased the CO2 by 0.69 ppm, to wit:
Thanks Sam….I love math!
The statistic is a little misleading
because it ignores the carbon emissions
from manufacturing American brand products
in China and other parts of the world.
Over several decades we have been shipping
our manufacturing CO2 emissions
to other nations!
I have nothing against CO2 emissions
— in fact, real science tells me adding
CO2 to the air is beneficial …
… of course the CO2 has to be added
with clean burning of fossil fuels
… but the air pollution in China, India
and other parts of Asia is evidence
that they are adding CO2 to the air
in a way that is NOT beneficial for our planet.
So, based on real pollution
of the air, land and water,
(which does NOT include CO2,
in my opinion)
moving manufacturing jobs
from the US to other nations
has caused MORE pollution
in the world
than keeping the jobs here
would have caused.
The air pollution from China actually drifts
over to the US Left Coast, and has been found to cause
a one point annual decline of the IQ for people living
in California! ***
*** source: The Internet
My climate change blog,
with over 18,500 page views:
I get the point of this news, but it reenforces the big lie that lower c02 is better, when the opposite is true.