Study: Earth was warmer 500 million years ago, life exploded, and ‘led to the start of the human race’

Tiny fossils unlock clues to Earth’s climate half a billion years ago. Sea temperatures of 25C helped fuel an explosion of life on Earth about 500 million years ago on Earth, according to UK scientists.
Scientists from the UK and France have quantified the temperature of Earth’s oceans over half a billion years ago by combining fossil data and climate models.
- Study suggests early animals diversified in a greenhouse world, with a climate similar to that in which the dinosaurs lived
- Chemical analysis was conducted on tiny fossils shells about 1mm long from blocks of limestone from Shropshire, UK, dated to between 515 – 510 million years old
- Findings help to expand our knowledge of early animals and the environment in which they lived
New research suggests that sea temperatures of around 25C (77F) and a lack of permanent polar ice sheets fuelled an explosion of species diversity that eventually led to the human race.
Scientists made the discovery while looking for clues in tiny fossil shells in blocks of Shropshire limestone thought to be around 510 million years old. (SkyNews h/t to Marc Morano)
From the University of Leicester:
An international collaboration of scientists, led by the University of Leicester, has investigated Earth’s climate over half a billion years ago by combining climate models and chemical analyses of fossil shells about 1mm long.
The research, published in Science Advances, suggests that early animals diversified within a climate similar to that in which the dinosaurs lived.
This interval in time is known for the ‘Cambrian explosion’, the time during which representatives of most of the major animal groups first appear in the fossil record. These include the first animals to produce shells, and it is these shelly fossils that the scientists used.
Scientists have long thought that the early Cambrian Period was probably a greenhouse interval in Earth’s climate history, a time when there were no permanent polar ice sheets.
Until now, however, scientists have only had a sense of what the Cambrian climate was like because of the types of rock that were deposited at this time – while it has long been believed that the climate was warm, specific details have largely remained a mystery.
Data from the tiny fossil shells, and data from new climate model runs, show that high latitude (~65 °S) sea temperatures were in excess of 20 °C. This seems very hot, but it is similar to more recent, better understood, greenhouse climates like that of the Late Cretaceous Period.
Thomas Hearing, a PhD student from the University of Leicester’s School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, explained: “Because scientists cannot directly measure sea temperatures from half a billion years ago, they have to use proxy data – these are measurable quantities that respond in a predictable way to changing climate variables like temperature. In this study, we used oxygen isotope ratios, which is a commonly used palaeothermometer.
“We then used acid to extract fossils about 1mm long from blocks of limestone from Shropshire, UK, dated to between 515 – 510 million years old. Careful examination of these tiny fossils revealed that some of them have exceptionally well-preserved shell chemistry which has not changed since they grew on the Cambrian sea floor.”
Dr Tom Harvey, from the School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, added: “Many marine animals incorporate chemical traces of seawater into their shells as they grow. That chemical signature is often lost over geological time, so it’s remarkable that we can identify it in such ancient fossils.”
Analyses of the oxygen isotopes of these fossils suggested very warm temperatures for high latitude seas (~65 °S), probably between 20 °C to 25 °C.
To see if these were feasible sea temperatures, the scientists then ran climate model simulations for the early Cambrian. The climate model simulations also suggest that Earth’s climate was in a ‘typical’ greenhouse state, with temperatures similar to more recent, and better understood, greenhouse intervals in Earth’s climate history, like the late Mesozoic and early Cenozoic eras.
Ultimately, these findings help to expand our knowledge of the early animals of the period and the environment in which they lived.
Thomas Hearing said: “We hope that this approach can be used by other researchers to build up a clearer picture of ancient climates where conventional climate proxy data are not available.”
The research was carried out as an international collaboration involving scientists from the University of Leicester (UK), British Geological Survey (BGS; UK), and CEREGE (France). This collaboration brought together expertise in geochemistry, palaeontology and climate modelling to tackle this longstanding problem.
The scientists have co-authored an open access (publicly available) paper in the journal Science Advances.
The above paper is at the following url: http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aar5690
Huh, so a warmer Earth is better for life it seems. How ’bout that.
models again…..makes you wonder
In a sane world…people would be asking why did it get colder
That’s easy, Climate Change made it colder. :)
More recently it got really cold and dry allowing homimids to diverge from chimps. By 75,000 years ago we were primed and ready to infest during a goldilocks interstatial. Now the next 50 years is going to test our adaptability.
Adapting to a world that is more friendly to life.
I like easy challenges.
Ditto.
See my Sunday School comment below.
Humans have easily survived thousands of years much warmer than 560 ppm CO2 can possibly make the world. And not just during the Holocene. Fully modern humans and our close kin the Denisovans and Neanderthals also flourished during peak Eemian heat.
CO2 presents no problems to which we can’t adapt.
I don’t see any reason to expect that. Are you anticipating a sharp cooling period? That seems unlikely, at least in the extremely short time frame of the next 50 years. It seems to me that the most likely outcome of the next five decades will be another half degree of warming and higher agricultural productivity from a combination of more plant food (CO2), better water utilization by plants at higher CO2 concentrations, and more arable land due to plants being able to survive in formerly desert environments. All of this should lead to a planet able to support 15 billion people (but probably only supporting 8 or 9 billion), with much higher standards of living than today.
I’m concerned with them trying to validate a proxy for an unavailable temperature measurement against a computer simulation that itself has no actual data. What actual data is being fed into this circle?
The shelly fossils are a form of paleoclimatic proxy data.
The Cambrian Explosion led to human life?
Well Yeah… Eventually.
There may have been a few intervening steps though. It might all be more complex than it first appears.
My comment failed to post. I’ll give it a while to appear from its trip through cyberspace before trying again.
Again, the PR release overeggs the sauce. Science had already concluded that the mid- and late Cambrian were warm. This study might help improve precision as to SST in the mid-Cambrian.
The early Cambrian however was still cold, despite enjoying about 7000 ppm of photosynthesis feedstock gas (although land plants hadn’t evolved yet). There were likely polar ice caps and a series of glaciations, as the planet was still recovering from the Neoproterozoic Snowball Earth episodes. The continent of Gondwana still covered the South Pole, cutting off polar ocean currents.
Earth warmed towards the end of the period; the glaciers receded and eventually disappeared, and sea level rose. Thus, average temperature for the period has been estimated at seven degrees Celsius higher than today. The warming trend continued into the Ordovician Period, which ended in another Icehouse interval, again despite CO2 levels around 4500 ppm.
CO2 good…
Warm good…
Life is good…
It’s all good.
CO2 good, warm good, therefore more CO2 and warm must be good. If I had ever gone to Sunday school – this would remind me of it.
We already had Veizer’s work and curves to tell us the same. The world has been warmer than the current Ice Age for > 95 % of the past 600 million years, and warmer than the present interglacial for > 60 % of the time. But their model is busted. Sea surface temperature doesn’t get above 30°C. Near that temperature deep convection prevents it from warming. It shows models can’t be trusted.
A number of studies has found SST above 30 degrees C for the hottest part of the Cretaceous:
Cretaceous sea-surface temperature evolution: Constraints from TEX86 and planktonic foraminiferal oxygen isotopes
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012825217303859
“Overall, our compilation shows many stratigraphic similarities with other records of Cretaceous climate change, including benthic foraminiferal δ18O records, with both SST proxies indicating maximum warmth (SSTs > 30 °C at low and lower mid-latitudes) in the Cenomanian–Turonian interval (97–90 Ma). Similarly, both δ18Opl- and TEX86-SST estimates indicate prolonged cooling of the surface ocean and possible changes in ocean heat transport in the Late Cretaceous through the Coniacian–Santonian to the end-Maastrichtian interval.”
One hypothesis for Cretaceous heat is that the oceans were too hot to produce the biological CCNs needed for cloud formation.
An alternative is that they have a calibration problem. SST > 30 °C require that the physics of the climate system operated in a different manner, and extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. The Cretaceous is pretty recent in geological terms, and without a similarly operating cloud system the climate would have had to operate very differently. No evidence of that.
One big problem with the HEX86 proxy is that temperatures over about 30 degrees have to be extrapolated since there are no recent sediments sourced from water warmer than that.
Another, and perhaps bigger, problem is that the HEX86 values from the hottest and saltiest sea today (the Red Sea) are very different and yield temperatures nearly 10 degrees colder than the same values from other areas.
Now you might think that to calculate temperatures for a period when seawaters were supposedly much warmer and saltier than now, you should use calibration values from the most similar existing area, i e the Red Sea.
If so you don’t think like a climate scientist.
Note that other proxies (oxygen isotopes, Mg/Ca, alkenone) don’t yield nearly as high temperatures.
Javier,
Mid-Cretaceous warmth and equability (little difference in temperature between the equator and poles) were indeed different from our climate system. Active seafloor spreading and continental rifting probably played a role, as would too have the shallow, epicontinental seas, such as covered so much of North America.
tty May 10, 2018 at 1:47 pm
Shortage of comparable samples today is a problem, to be sure. But not insuperable.
TEX86 found 36 degrees C.
The oceans were very different in the Cretaceous. Today the deep water in the oceans comes from the arctic and antarctic where cold, salty and well-oxygenated water sinks, because it is the densest water anywhere in the ocean.
During the Cretaceous (and up through the Eocene) the densest water originated in the tropical Tethys sea, it was warm, very salty and oxygen-poor. In fact so oxygen-poor that the deep ocean sometimes became anoxic. The deep thermohaline circulation was very sluggish compared to now.
So oceans and ocean currents were very different then.
“TEX86 found 36 degrees C.”
Not if you calibrate according to Red Sea values.
Cited from the link above (my italics):
“Regardless of the choice of TEX86-SST calibration, application of the TEX86 proxy in the Cretaceous Period, where TEX86 values are frequently high (> 0.8), requires extrapolation of TEX86-SST calibrations
above the upper limit of the modern range reflected in the core-top datasets, ~0.72 (excluding data from the Red Sea; Kim et al., 2008; Kim et al., 2010).
Doesn’t have to be all the ocean, just the shallow seas where carbonate sedimentation took place.
This shows present (today) SST above 30° in the eastern Pacific, a small area in the eastern Atlantic and lots of the Indian Ocean and in the Indonesian archipelago
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/ocean/surface/currents/overlay=sea_surface_temp/winkel3/loc=55.589,5.016
We know that it was warm enough in Cretaceous seas for giant, cold-blooded marine reptiles to survive and thrive. The cooler later Cretaceous might have helped kill off the ichthyosaurs, to be replaced by the enormous marine lizard mosasaurs, which evolved remarkably rapidly.
Most like it hot with lots of CO2, except Alarmists.
What I can’t understand is how they link this warm interval to “the Cambrian Explosion”. Their data are from the very end of the Early Cambrian c. 510 myr ago while the “Cambrian Explosion” happened in the earliest Cambrian 530-540 milllion years ago. And there is strong evidence for at least local glaciation in the Earliest Cambrian:
https://www.academia.edu/1773700/First_evidence_for_Cambrian_glaciation_provided_by_sections_in_Avalonian_New_Brunswick_and_Ireland_Additional_data_for_Avalon_Gondwana_separation_by_the_earliest_Palaeozoic
This makes about as much sense as linking the origin of the Hominoidea (the Great Apes) in Africa back in the Miocene to the growth of the Laurentide icecap in the Pleistocene.
How can there have been limestone in a “greenhouse” Cambrian? Wouldn’t it have all dissolved in an ocean of vinegar with atmospheric CO2 at 10-50,000 ppm?
Cambrian CO2 probably ranged from ~7000 to 4500 ppm.
The Cambrian explosion was clearly ecoterrorism, giving confirmation – if any were needed – of how bad CO2 is.