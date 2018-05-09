Listen up comrade! You WILL buy solar panels whether you like it or not.
As if housing in California isn’t already overpriced and out-of-reach enough, now there’s this hare-brained scheme. From the LA Times:
California heads toward requiring solar panels on all new houses
California is set to become the first state to require solar panels on all newly built single-family houses. The mandate is expected to save buyers money in the long run but also raise their upfront costs at a time many are already struggling to afford a mortgage.
The state’s Energy Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the rules, which are expected to pass and take effect in 2020. The regulations, which would also apply to new multifamily buildings of three stories or fewer, don’t need the approval of the Legislature.
The new building standards — which also include updated insulation mandates — are a piece of California’s ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions in coming decades. That will require sweeping policy changes to promote renewable energy, electric vehicles and even denser neighborhoods where people have to drive less for daily trips.
“This is going to be a significant increase in the solar market in California,” Kelly Knutsen of the trade group California Solar & Storage Assn. said of the new requirement. “We are also sending a national message that … we are a leader in the clean energy economy.”
If the new rules added $9,500 to the sales price of an otherwise $530,000 home, a buyer putting 20% down would need to cough up an additional $1,900 for the down payment, according to a mortgage calculator from online brokerage Redfin.
Monthly mortgage payments would rise by $50 if the buyer took out a 30-year mortgage at 4.39% interest.
18 thoughts on “California to force new home owners to buy solar panels”
Commiefornia.
The life cycle of solar panels and neodymium magnets should be taught in schools alongside the carbon cycle and the water cycle.
‘Environmentalists’ would soil themselves if they could be bothered to cheque ;)
I think the message you are sending is, “Buy old homes and restore. Avoid buying a new home at all costs, so we can have a bunch of unoccupied, new houses on the market that don’t stand a chance in hell of being bought, because they all are sentences in our national message, … monuments to our failed cause based on failed assumptions.”
OR
the simpler message, “We’re too stupid to face reality.”
The only question I have is – what energy saving per month, will this $50 per month cost be offset against?
If it equals $50 – I’d be a bit iffy about it all, if its more than the $50, not problem, but associated with that, would these solar panels last the 30 years that the mortgage does, for them to be paid back over?
The total of $18,000 for the panels – $50 per month X 12months X 30yrs = $18,000……really makes you wonder, if sufficient energy is created over the panels life time.
PS…did I miss something??
You are spot on DBH, although the math used in the article was for the panels to only cost $9,500. If we nearly doubled that cost to the $18k you suggested (which to me sounds like a more accurate figure for a decent size installation based on my admittedly basic research) it would be closer to $100 per month. Most panels have a claimed lifespan of 15-25 years and some die long before that. None of this even begins to cover where these panels are being made, their quality or the pollution generated in their creation.
I have a friend in the bay area with solar panels on his home, they were there when he bought the house and the contract came with the home so he could not get out of it. The rental cost for the panels is basically equal to the cost of electricity that they offset so there is effectively no gain for him. Now that could change if the cost of electricity spikes in CA, which is not at all unlikely.
If Solar was so good, people would be scrambling to buy and install panels. The proof that Solar is worthless is that it takes government power to force people to buy them.
If solar was so good, the electric utility would pay you to put solar panels on your roof!
Will the State mandate that you replace your aging panels after about 10years when their efficiency starts cratering?
What’s the difference between the Mafia and government? Only one thing, one. 15,000 hours of forced indoctrination to justify the state, paid for by theft. Sally, most humans are too childish to see it for what it is.
As long as you feel like you’re making a difference, that’s what matters most.
I always wondered about the Iran deal, why didn’t Obama force even-sunnier Iran to have solar panels instead of enriching uranium to provide cheaper nuclear power for their citizens. They still have the pallets of European cash, don’t they?
I thought the power company had to approve you to hook up to the grid?
About buying old homes. Just pass a bill to require panels when you sell. Heck. Just require all homes to retrofitted with panels.That would really send a message.
What is it with this socialist greenie reflex to dictate to the proles more state driven constrains on ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’? This arbitrary and capricious requirement comes from a regulatory board? And doesn’t need legislative approval? You gotta be kidding me!
Green Police: “Sign ze solar panel papers, Old Man!”
Old Man: “I cannot signs ze papers….”
Green Police: “Why will you not sign ze solar panel papers, foolish Old Man?!!”
Old Man: “Because you have broken both of my hands!”
I call BULLSHIT! on the fuzzy math provided with this article. The same fuzzy math that sold the crap sandwich known as Jerry’s high(sic)-speed, positive-cash-flow train between Fresno and Visalia.
I have heard the average cost of the solar mandate as closer to $30k for the average house size built in CA. BTW … where WERE the most basic details of this mandate in the article? How many kW per sq.ft. of Home is being mandated? What if the solar orientation of your home/site is less than optimal?
I just finished a NEW home in the EBMUD water district, and the required water service “capacity fee” for our home (with mandated fire sprinklers +$ 35k) and (mandated separate landscape water meter +$7.5k) cost my client +$65k. So … before construction even STARTS … it cost my client +$110k Add to that the “Greenpoint Silver Rating” … over and above a recently bolstered Title-24 regulation (minimum building envelope and lighting requirements) +$25k … not to mention the local city “developer fees” +$35k … by the time all the permit fees and “mandates” are paid … my client was $200k poorer. But hey! Only RICH … FILTHY RICH Googleaires can afford a house in CA anyway.
I don’t know where you get a $30,000 solar system is now $9500, but I don’t recall seeing this. And if you want all rate levels off your bill instead of just tier 4 power, the cost is $60,000.
Exactly. But HOW MANY panels are being MANDATED? At what kW/sq.ft.?
I am surprised that CA does not require a permit to have children, exceptions for undocumented parents of course
Ok – so reading the full article, I was somewhat satisfied that the energy produced would offset the monthly payments – right up until I saw the Sierra Club chiming in and supporting it….at which point my BS detector started causing me grief…..and I’m left questioning the whole idea now.
NB…I have for many years suggested this very thing, that new builds should be made with solar panels – both PV and water – water being the better pay-back in my opinion. But from what I have started to understand, the question of total lifetime cost/savings/benefit, now makes my view now somewhat weaker….darn it all.
I have a product idea for electric and hybrid vehicles. Picture a line of lens covers for the front and rear turn signal lamps on Prius, Volt, Leaf, etc. vehicles. The only transparent parts on each lens cover are the letters V I R T U E. This would allow the the electric vehicles owners to ‘virtue signal’ at every turn……