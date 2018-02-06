The Trials and Tribulations of Operating a Personal Weather Station

Guest essay by Andi Cockroft
I wish I had read Anthony’s excellent article “Thinking of buying a weather station for Christmas? Read this first.” published late last year. Then again, I bought my cheap Chinese weather station a good 6 months before it was published so I was kind of fishing around in the dark on my own.
My home is completely off-grid, but I do have the comforts of home including (albeit slow) Internet via 3G. Netflix and Satellite TV provide the evening’s entertainment when it’s just too wet and wild to be outdoors.
Power is solar with gasoline back-up, so a 12v supply is pretty plentiful. In addition I run my 5v devices through a 20 amp Buck converter so all my handy little modern appliances are kept fully charged.
Anyhow, at an elevation of 400 metres (1300’) above sea level on a cliff looking south over New Zealand’s Cook Strait, I do get battered pretty frequently by strong southerly winds blowing directly from the Antarctic. These are regularly reported in the media as being over 160Kph (100Mph). But are they really?
So, being curious about such things, I looked around and found a reasonably priced (I thought) unit that seemed to offer everything I needed. It measured rain, wind (speed and direction), humidity and both internal and external temperatures. An outdoor unit was solar powered, with an indoor base powered by either batteries or 5v micro USB. The USB also allowed data to be downloaded to a PC. Seemed ideal – at the time.
First things first – assemble and install:-
Southerlies Regularly Hit Here at 160Kph
The indoor unit shows things in detail:-
As can be seen, this is branded DIGITECH in New Zealand
Branded as DIGITECH in New Zealand, it turns out that this is actually a “Fine Offset WH1080”. Made in China, but at least carrying a warranty from a reputable high-street supplier.
….and it came bundled with software called “EasyWeather” – which seemed to work reasonably well but it did have its drawbacks as I will describe later.
On a nice calm day, the view from my door across the Cook Strait to New Zealand’s South Island is truly magnificent. However, given the winds that can arrive here, the WH1080 just wasn’t up to the job.
In total, I have had 2 units replaced under warranty due to wind breakages and 2 units replaced due to failure of the unit itself. Couple that to failure of the included alkaline rechargeable batteries in the outdoor unit, and boy am I glad I bought from a high-street supplier who honoured their warranty rather than import directly from China myself.
The view from my door across the Cook Strait
The final solution just to make it survive, was to dispense with a rather fragile plastic arm that kept breaking and glue the main unit onto the support pole. To date it has survived several storms with winds well up to 100mph and came out unscathed.
Glue the main unit onto the support pole
Downsides to all this, as Anthony’s article would have told me had I read it before embarking on this adventure in technology would have cautioned my against these cheap Chinese units. But heh, I’ve come so far already so not time yet to abandon the project!
But I did mention downsides:-
Number one for me was sheer power consumption. For most this isn’t going to be a real issue, but for me living off-grid and relying on solar panels, running a PC 24×7 is just not on. I needed a better way.
Two, the rain gauge is far from accurate. Last week apparently I had 5½ metres of rain overnight!!!! A slight exaggeration it seems.
But the other gauges seem reasonable. Temperatures, wind and direction agree reasonably closely with regional expectations. Not sure about humidity and dew point but not something I’m geared up to measure any other way.
Once the bug actually bites, a quick search reveals all sorts of places that weather enthusiasts come together to share their data and help contribute towards a global set of amateur weather stations. The bundled EasyWeather software already had support built in for WeatherUnderground, WeatherBug and WeatherCloud. And this is where I started.
Opening an account at WeatherUnderground couldn’t be easier, and mine is now registered as IWELLING358 found at https://www.wunderground.com/personal-weather-station/dashboard?ID=IWELLING358
As I said earlier though, running a PC 24×7 is just not an option for me, so I was only able to update WeatherUnderground in the morning and evening when my PC is turned on. The rest of the day it lies idle just to save on power so the data at WeatherUnderground was stale most of the time.
So bearing in mind I have 12v and 5v readily available, I decided to take the bull by the horns and dig out an old Raspberry Pi that hadn’t been used for years. A quick rub down, reinstall the Linux operating system and then look to an application that would provide the functionality of EasyWeather for uploading to WeatherUnderground. My search honed in quite quickly on WVIEW as being the most popular (or so it seemed). WVIEW webpage is at http://www.wviewweather.com/
Regrettably I wasted a week or so of my time trying to get WVIEW up and running, but maybe my skillset, maybe the Raspberry Pi or just simple gremlins, nothing I did could kick it into life. So more research and WEEWX looked promising. And I have to report that it installed first time simply following the very straight-forward instructions from the website. Find WEEWX at http://weewx.com/
The nice thing about WEEWX is that not only does it upload to many weather services in addition to WeatherUnderground, it also generates a website that can be viewed via Apache, Nginx etc.
Unfortunately I don’t have an external IP with my 3G internet service, so cannot directly access the web interface remotely. However, I do have access to a remote web server and every 5 minutes as the data is updated at WeatherUnderground, a script also FTP’s the whole WEEWX website across to a public web server. This is at http://weather.andic.co.nz – note the timestamp is in Pacific/Auckland time.
As time permits, I might get around to changing things, but the standard WEEWX layout is pretty comprehensive – at least for now.
One day I might progress to bigger and better things, and certainly heed Anthony’s warnings, but for now things are stable – if it ain’t busted, don’t fix it !
Should you decide to head in this direction and set up your own personal weather station, don’t do as I did – read Anthony’s article first!
Full disclosure: Andi Cockroft is one of our WUWT volunteer moderators living in New Zealand
I’ve had a Davis Vantage Pro2 weather station for over ten years with no issues. Actually the anemometer is starting to crap out, but I would say I got my money’s worth. Without fail, the “official” low temperatures are an average of 2° F higher than my recorded low temps over the time period of about three years that I have been back in Southeast Louisiana.
Your average recording of 2° F below the “official” low temperatures are probably a very good estimate of the ‘adjustments’ made by the Warmistas in the ‘official’ bureau recordings. We observe a similar 1.5° C recorded below both low and high temps here in Sydney NSW Australia.
Are the official temps from an airport?
We did read Anthony’s article and ended up with a Davis Vue. I think we still need time to use it to full advantage and probably need to move it as it hardly records wind. That’s a lot to do with low level trees (planted for wind protection, of course!). There can be a lot of wind in the tops of nearby river red gums but not felt lower down. Finding just the right spot isn’t easy.
We are very impressed with the build quality of the equipment and looking forward to getting it better set up.
Thank you Anthony for your advice :)
Vantage Vue, model #6351.
I have a digitech unit, similar in design but doesn’t measure wind direction. In our climate- inland Australia- the maximum temperature goes ridiculously high. Typically it measures about 3- 5C above the actual temp. I’ve tried several locations and have shaded the sensor with various arrangements of shade cloth to no avail. It seems a bit of a design fail to have the solar panel directly above the thermometer housing.
If anyone has a way of solving this, I would like to hear it!
I too am using weeWX (weewx.com) but with an Ambient Weather WS-1002-WIFI OBSERVER. The unit is wireless to the sensors and WIFI to your home network, and talks directly to the WeatherUnderground, no computer connection required. If you want to use weeWX with a Raspberry Pi as a weather server, a third party driver is required for the WS-1002, available on github. For the most part, it performs very well. Occasionally weewx just stops, I haven’t yet discovered the cause, as it is very infrequent. Right now, my weeWX server has been up 9 days. A simple reboot of the RPi gets it going again if it stops. Your reports to Weather Underground are handled directly by the WIFI Observer, so the RPi hiccupping does not interrupt the WU’s data update. A ~$25 Raspberry Pi Zero W(ireless) seems more than adequate for the computer. The weewx software supports many popular weather stations. It also will upload to other popular weather sites including PWSweather.com, CWOP, WOW, and AWEKAS and for ham radio operators, APRS.fi. Take a look at my APRS data at https://aprs.fi/#!call=a%2FW4OA-1&timerange=3600&tail=3600. weeWX is free, very mature, and well supported. The drivers for supported weather stations are also free.
I have no cat in the hat, just very pleased with Ambient Weather’s customer service and the FREE super software weeWX.
Mitch W4OA
Opelika, AL
If you want to measure wind speeds in accordance with WMO standards, I believe the anemometer is supposed to be mounted 10 meters above the ground. That can be quite a challenge, of course. I’m not sure how my municipality would view the installation of a 30 foot high guyed structure on my 100′ x 100′ lot. ;-)
My front room picture window and an outdoor indoor thermometer are my weather station. The foothills are about 4 miles away and the peaks about 35 miles so we can see what’s coming and when it’s going to get here pretty well, except at night. The peaks are 13,300 ft and the foothills about 6,500 ft and we’re at 5000 ft. If you can’t see the foothills, it’s snowing pretty hard and will be here soon. If you can’t see the peaks, it’s snowing an indeterminate amount and will be here in an indeterminate amount of time, usually. If you can’t see the pasture in front of the foothills, it’s snowing and will be here very shortly. This is all, of course, unless it’s foggy.
When the snow gets here we can tell by the slant of it’s fall how windy it is until it hits completely horizontal but then the front door will whistle at about 25 to 30 mph and the pitch tells us the actual velocity up to about 50 mph, then over 50 mph the overall racket somewhat interferes with proper determination of actual velocity but it hasn’t got over 71 or 72 mph very often in the last 20+ years we’ve been here.
We don’t worry about humidity much as there isn’t much in this high desert and when there is, along with wind speeds which exceed temperatures, we can tell right away if we just stick our nose out the door. Plus, when it’s really going to get ugly all the deer and antelope hunker down in the irrigation ditch well in advance and the hawks and eagles disappear from the sky. At night, if the great horned owls are hooting its usually pretty nice out and mating season.
When it rains we can hear it on the roof or up against the windows, but that’s not that often.
So, who needs a weather station?
Is the rain gauge a tipping bucket? If so, I think they are very sensitive to being level, especially to rotation around the tipper’s axis. I haven’t tried measuring that, I just spent a fair amount of time getting my support pole vertical.
Also, shaking of the pole in the wind triggers premature tipping. I often see the last fraction of 0.01″ of overnight rain in the morning as the wind picks up.
With your high winds, consider adding guy wires despite the short pole. They can help reduce shaking and make it easier to get the mounting pole vertical.
http://wermenh.com/wx/current.html
Hmmm, interesting.
I bought a “Brand X” WH1081 weather station online from some Chinese dealer on e-Bay about five years ago. I think it cost me around $100 (Australian).
So far, it has performed pretty well, and I have no complaints.
The temperature readings were somewhat erratic until I built a housing which shaded it, and shielded it from the direct wind. Now it corresponds pretty closely to my mercury thermometer on the wall about five feet away.
Similarly, the rain gauge corresponds pretty closely to the physical gauge I have mounted directly below it on my deck.
I don’t know about the wind vane, since I don’t have a backup to compare it to. But given that the temperature and rain readings seem pretty good, I assume the wind gauge is also.
So the bottom line seems to be: sometimes we get lucky.
In the second panorama photo, do I spot a clutch of Satan’s bird-mincers in the distance? They get everywhere.
“Last week apparently I had 5½ metres of rain overnight!!!!”
Wow. That is extremely extreme. A candidate for worldwide media coverage. Perhaps you can sell that data point to your government weather bureau so they can use it to adjust everything else.
Strong winds can knock out even good units. About 1987 a line of thunderstorms moving at 110 kmh hit and knocked out an anemometer (Gov installed). The speed showed 147 kmh at breakdown.
There was a brand of automatic weather stations used in Canada that showed rainfall on clear days when the wind was high, giving readings of several mm. I think those have all been replaced now.
Thank you for an illuminating article. Let me add an anecdote about the rain gauge you mentioned:
“Two, the rain gauge is far from accurate. Last week apparently I had 5½ metres of rain overnight!!!! A slight exaggeration it seems.”
I was part of an engineering consulting team that met weekly at our client’s office. One pre-Christmas meeting, our client passed around the year’s client gifts – small clear plastic rain gauges with graduations that a very good eye could read to about 0.05 inch (1 mm). We all took our gifts to our homes, spread out miles from each other.
Good fortune smiled and a rain storm passed over the area. We all read our gauges and at the next meeting we reported our readings. They were all different and we humorously told our client that he had given us faulty gauges. Seriously, if we had all reported the same, that would indicate collusion or less likely, our homes were located on an isohyetal or contour of equal rainfall.
An inexpensive plastic gauge like the one I described would be a valuable addition to your weather monitor, as a reality check.
Andi’s rain gauge is sensitive to shaking. It should be mounted on something firm and level. I have run a similar weather station for 7 years at WU IONKINGS2, a Thermor 265NC. One worn out anemometer and two failed temperature units. I have similar looking sensors which are hooked together by phone wire. Using phone extension cords expands mounting options.
I have similar terrain, a 30 m bluff overlooking Lake Erie and lots of wind. Wind sensors are mounted similarly but the rain gauge is on a short sturdy 4×4. Temperature unit is located in a natural screen, with wind and rain sensors wired into it via two buried 15 m phone extension cords between the 3 locations. My unit does not have a solar panel.
With the high volumes and speeds of wind, the anemometer should be lubricated before wearing out. Just drill a hole in the middle of the cup top dome, drip oil into center along a wire to the bearing, and then silicone closed. Simple.
I calibrate my temperature during a wet transition dropping below 32°F/0°C as the anemometer tends to freeze. This is annoying but gives an accurate reference.
Have fun with your stations!
Tom
I have a Vantage Vue. The original one had a problem stopping working from time to time. Davis sent me some moisture proofing compound to smear around on the circuit board which fixed that. A few years later the rain gauge stopped working (its a “spoon” which tips when full and waves a small magnet over a reed switch, and counts the pulses). The magnet was still attached, and I could hear the reed switch operate, but no rainfall recorded.
I called Davis. They asked for the serial number, and said no parts were available for that, it was an early model. They offered me 50% off a refurbished newer one. No, they wouldn’t give me anything off a new one. I took it. Installed it, and the rain gauge worked for about a week … sent it back (at my expense) and they sent a replacement. That one is still working. Not 100% happy with that experience.
I looked at connecting it to the Internet. Davis encrypt the signal from the station to prevent people picking it up and decoding it themselves. You have two choices, one is to take the display, add an adapter and connect that to your PC using software which gets ratings in the “pathetic” range. There are third party software products that work and get much better ratings (more money…).
If you don’t want to tie up the display, you can buy a stand-alone radio/adapter, but it costs an arm and a leg, and seems to get pretty low marks for reliability, so I haven’t gone down that path.
All that said, the Davis stuff is better quality than the cheap Chinese stuff that I have looked at.
I, and a lot of other people would be much happier if they would either spend some money on updating their software and reduce the cost of the hardware needed to connect to a PC. Or maybe just remove the DRM/encryption from the signal.
Those wind turbines on the distant ridge-line are without a doubt taking energy out of the system and keeping your winds speed down. I’m thinking since you live off the grid, you too should get one of those bird-choppers.
I’ve had pretty good luck building a weather station using bits and pieces and instructions from Sparksfun (https://learn.sparkfun.com/tutorials/weather-station-wirelessly-connected-to-wunderground). It’s been running in my backyard for a couple years and other than a few power outages caused by my dogs tripping over my poorly placed power cord, it has worked well. It pushes weather data via a Wi-fi board to my home internet router and then onwards to a free server, that processes and then pushes that data to my Wunderground account. It runs 24/7 and updates every minute. As I recall it cost around $200 to build.
Check out temperatures on my Wunderground feed if you want to see the effects of “Goreball” warming in the Yukon this winter. So far 3 round trips to -40C. Just took my dogs out for a walk at -23C and man it felt warm compared to the brutality of the last week! (http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-cold-snap-breaks-energy-use-record-1.1126556)
https://www.wunderground.com/personal-weather-station/dashboard?ID=IYUKONTE2#history