Study: Early humans witnessed global cooling, warming, and massive fires from comet debris impacts

New research suggests toward end of Ice Age, human beings witnessed fires larger than dinosaur killers
LAWRENCE — On a ho-hum day some 12,800 years ago, the Earth had emerged from another ice age. Things were warming up, and the glaciers had retreated.
Out of nowhere, the sky was lit with fireballs. This was followed by shock waves.
Fires rushed across the landscape, and dust clogged the sky, cutting off the sunlight. As the climate rapidly cooled, plants died, food sources were snuffed out, and the glaciers advanced again. Ocean currents shifted, setting the climate into a colder, almost “ice age” state that lasted an additional thousand years.
Finally, the climate began to warm again, and people again emerged into a world with fewer large animals and a human culture in North America that left behind completely different kinds of spear points.
This is the story supported by a massive study of geochemical and isotopic markers just published in the Journal of Geology.
The results are so massive that the study had to be split into two papers.
“Extraordinary Biomass-Burning Episode and Impact Winter Triggered by the Younger Dryas Cosmic Cosmic Impact ~12,800 Years Ago” is divided into “Part I: Ice Cores and Glaciers” and “Part 2: Lake, Marine, and Terrestrial Sediments.”
The paper’s 24 authors include KU Emeritus Professor of Physics & Astronomy Adrian Melott and Professor Brian Thomas, a 2005 doctoral graduate from KU, now at Washburn University.
“The work includes measurements made at more than 170 different sites across the world,” Melott said.
The KU researcher and his colleagues believe the data suggests the disaster was touched off when Earth collided with fragments of a disintegrating comet that was roughly 62 miles in diameter — the remnants of which persist within our solar system to this day.
“The hypothesis is that a large comet fragmented and the chunks impacted the Earth, causing this disaster,” said Melott. “A number of different chemical signatures — carbon dioxide, nitrate, ammonia and others — all seem to indicate that an astonishing 10 percent of the Earth’s land surface, or about 10 million square kilometers, was consumed by fires.”
According to Melott, analysis of pollen suggests pine forests were probably burned off to be replaced by poplar, which is a species that colonizes cleared areas.
Indeed, the authors posit the cosmic impact could have touched off the Younger Dryas cool episode, biomass burning, late Pleistocene extinctions of larger species and “human cultural shifts and population declines.”
“Computations suggest that the impact would have depleted the ozone layer, causing increases in skin cancer and other negative health effects,” Melott said. “The impact hypothesis is still a hypothesis, but this study provides a massive amount of evidence, which we argue can only be all explained by a major cosmic impact.”
The study: http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/695703
Extraordinary Biomass-Burning Episode and Impact Winter Triggered by the Younger Dryas Cosmic Impact ∼12,800 Years Ago. 1. Ice Cores and Glaciers
The Younger Dryas boundary (YDB) cosmic-impact hypothesis is based on considerable evidence that Earth collided with fragments of a disintegrating ≥100-km-diameter comet, the remnants of which persist within the inner solar system ∼12,800 y later. Evidence suggests that the YDB cosmic impact triggered an “impact winter” and the subsequent Younger Dryas (YD) climate episode, biomass burning, late Pleistocene megafaunal extinctions, and human cultural shifts and population declines. The cosmic impact deposited anomalously high concentrations of platinum over much of the Northern Hemisphere, as recorded at 26 YDB sites at the YD onset, including the Greenland Ice Sheet Project 2 ice core, in which platinum deposition spans ∼21 y (∼12,836–12,815 cal BP). The YD onset also exhibits increased dust concentrations, synchronous with the onset of a remarkably high peak in ammonium, a biomass-burning aerosol. In four ice-core sequences from Greenland, Antarctica, and Russia, similar anomalous peaks in other combustion aerosols occur, including nitrate, oxalate, acetate, and formate, reflecting one of the largest biomass-burning episodes in more than 120,000 y. In support of widespread wildfires, the perturbations in CO2 records from Taylor Glacier, Antarctica, suggest that biomass burning at the YD onset may have consumed ∼10 million km2, or ∼9% of Earth’s terrestrial biomass. The ice record is consistent with YDB impact theory that extensive impact-related biomass burning triggered the abrupt onset of an impact winter, which led, through climatic feedbacks, to the anomalous YD climate episode.
Graham Hancock, call your office.
More like call the appropriately named Firestone.
See here, for example.
Nothing really NEW here; for 4 or 5 years now, some scientists have been speculating for a bolide impacr in northern Canada as a cause for the Younger Dryas ice age. Lots more detail about the fires, and the spread, and it provides some suggestion about the extent of the devastation.
Also nice that this came from my alma mater, the University of Kansas.
But simple biology tells us that SOMETHING devastating affected the North American continent, and not all that long ago. Look at the apex predators here, and elsewhere.
In Africa and Asia, the most powerful predator is a cat; lions, tigers, panthers. Fast, sleek, efficient killers, but not all that rugged.
In North America, it’s the bear. A bear is more an all-purpose beast; not as fast, but more sturdy, and better able to withstand bad/cold conditions.
Bears are omnivores. Except for polar bears which live in habitats where there minimal plant foods, bears are primarily vegetarian (depending on what is available in their particular habitat) and some populations are almost entirely vegetarian. Even the famous salmon-eating bears of the North Pacific coast get most of their nutrition from plants and get fat primarily from eating berries.
Salmon stop feeding and use their fat reserves to power their upstream runs to their spawning grounds. So the bears feeding close to where they start – like the famous Alaska bears – can get a lot of fat from them. But the further upstream you go the less fat they have. Similarly, seals are fat so that works for polar bears. This is critical because the key to bear survival and reproduction is getting as fat as possible each year for ‘hibernation’ and fatter females have more and stronger cubs.
Also worth noting that there are lots of bears in Asia, including the same species – brown bear – as the grizzly or Alaska brown bear.
The other big thing that happened in North America was the arrival of human hunter-gatherers.
People just don’t recognise when they are well off and dream of going back to some Mythical state in which pure bliss is reached by all. Et in Arcadia, Ego!
“Graph of temperature for the last 20,000 years, provided to illustrate this story, but was not part of the original press release.”
No source mentioned? The graph appears to show the Little Ice Age occurring more than 1000 years ago.
Yes, please tell source of graph – and the key to the numbers thereon.
Jan
“According to Melott, analysis of pollen suggests pine forests were probably burned off to be replaced by poplar, which is a species that colonizes cleared areas.”
This is odd because most pine species are well adapted to frequent fires and some, like lodgepole pines, are fire dependent over the long term. Their cones pop open when they are burned thus producing their characteristic even-aged stands.
If these stands are not burned they eventually get killed off by mountain pine beetles – which was recently blamed on The Warming when it was really Smoky the Bear’s fault. Fire suppression also explains the big Yellowstone fires (mostly lodgepole pine) as well as the ‘extreme’ fires in California which are always blamed on The Warming.
True that deciduous trees like aspens and ‘poplars’ also pop up after fires but this still does not make sense to me. If there were pines there before the fires there should have been pines growing back immediately after them.
On the bright side, that graph will make Mann’s head explode.
Forgot to add that after mountain pine beetles kill off mature stands that leaves a ton of dead wood waiting to burn, which pops open the cones and reseeds the area with pine, again.
This site in the past published the study which proved bolid impact as WRONG>>>
Any mention in the papers of the Carolina Bays?
Alas, pay-walled. Would really like to read this, might have to pay the $10.
PMK
DNA evidence indicates that there were three times when the human population was reduced so much that it could easily have gone extinct. link On the other hand, our intelligence could be due to the fact that we were tested hard and had to evolve real fast.
It may be that species that require a lot of post natal education have a survival advantage over species with innate (instinctive) prenatal programming. It might be nice to know how to eat and walk mere seconds upon dropping from the womb, but it comes with a price: you know almost everything you’ll ever know at birth, and can’t learn much if anything more. Humans are born with very few instincts and require many years of education before they are ready to leave the nest. As such our education may be adjusted to suit the current needs. As the habitat changes so may our education… not so much for the mastadons. We’re clever creatures that have so far proven difficult to eradicate.
This is very interesting! Is there a non-subscription, ‘free’ source for the full report?
I would take this report with a considerable grain of salt. Have a look at the author list on both papers. Then have a read of this:
https://psmag.com/environment/comet-claim-comes-crashing-to-earth-31180
Also, for a more formal repudiation:
The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis: A requiem
Pinter, N. et al.
http://www2.nau.edu/ScottAnderson/docs/135.pdf
That isn’t to say that they haven’t genuinely found something new in these latest papers, but I would await some analysis by others before taking it as read.
Is it only gaseous extractions from ice core samples that are questionable?
I may be mistaken, but I believe the illustration at the top is mis-marked. “9” points to the Roman Warm Period, “10” would be the “dark age” cold period. If they were moved over one set of peaks to the right, they would be correct.
An interesting work on human experiences with comets: “The Cosmic Serpent” by Victor Clube and Bill Napier.
A 100 km wide comet, would have extinguished all life on the planet. The crust would have melted out down to 20 kms or so. We probably have never been hit by an object that big and moving that fast in 4.3 billion years, Maybe some 20 km objects hit us up to the late heavy bombardment which ended 3.9 billion years but certainly not a 100 km comet after 4.3 billion.
And If a 100 km-wide comet disintegrated along the Earth’s orbit so that we got hit by some of it, we would still be running into it every several years or centuries and the 1 km chunks left over would be impacting us at some point. Nope. Didn’t happen and not happening.