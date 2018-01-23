Arctic poised to unleash another massive cold outbreak for Eastern US

Paul Dorian sends word that there’s a change brewing in the Arctic that may result in a massive and extended cold outbreak for the Northern hemisphere, much like what we saw in late December and early January when record breaking cold swamped the eastern USA. He writes:
Overview
We are now experiencing warmer-than-normal weather conditions in the eastern US and there will be mild spells right into the first week of February, but the signs are increasing for a return to a cold pattern next month and it may very well last for an extended period of time. The MJO is a tropical disturbance that propagates around the global tropics and it will be transitioning into “phases” during the month of February that are conducive to colder-than-normal weather in the eastern US. In addition, stratospheric warming will unfold over the next week or so in the polar region of the Northern Hemisphere and this can set off a chain of events in the atmosphere that ultimately results in colder-than-normal weather for the eastern US. There are other signals as well that support the notion of a return to cold in the eastern US and it very well could stick around for awhile.
Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO)
The MJO is a tropical disturbance that propagates eastward around the global tropics with a cycle on the order of 30-60 days. It is a large-scale coupling between atmospheric circulation and tropical deep convection (thunderstorms). The MJO not only has wide ranging impacts on the patterns of precipitation, surface temperatures, and atmospheric circulation in the tropics, but also influences precipitation and temperature patterns across the globe. Specifically, one significant impact of the MJO over the U.S. during the northern hemisphere winter is an increase in the frequency and intensity of cold air outbreaks across the central and eastern US.
This time of year, phases 5, 6 and 7 of the MJO index signal warmer-than-normal temperatures in the central and eastern U.S., but beyond that time, the MJO is likely to propagate into phases 8, 1 and 2 which usually are correlated with colder-than-normal weather in the central and eastern US during this time of year. In fact, the MJO index is forecasted to increase in amplitude when it enters phase 7 (i.e., move farther away from the inner circle), and an increase in amplitude may actually further influence the overall pattern around here in February.
Stratospheric Warming
Another way to monitor the potential for Arctic air outbreaks in the eastern U.S. is to follow what is happening in the stratosphere over the polar region of the Northern Hemisphere. Sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) events are large, rapid temperature rises in the winter polar stratosphere and they can set off a chain of events in the atmosphere that ultimately lead to Arctic air outbreaks from northern Canada into the central and eastern U.S. Indeed, there is strong evidence for stratospheric warming to take place in the Northern Hemisphere over the next five-to-ten days (top) and this often increases the chances for colder-than-normal air masses to drop southward from high latitudes and into the middle latitudes.
Other supporting signals for February cold
Two other supporting signals for cold weather in the eastern US following this warmer-than-normal stretch include the outlook of Arctic Oscillation (AO) index and the current snow cover extent across the Northern Hemisphere.
Read his entire forecast here at Vencore Weather. Well worth your time.
Meanwhile from WeatherBell:
Here is the beginning of the outbreak:
Joe Bastardi weighs in…
22 thoughts on “Arctic poised to unleash another massive cold outbreak for Eastern US”
I absolutely hate winter………..
So do I. Around this part of Alberta, we get four months of winter and two months of tough sledding.
If Cold Winters is the Expectation, What Would a Warm Winter Mean?
Al Gore is claiming that CO2 is the cause of the recent bitter cold. If that is the case, what would Al Gore be “Tweeting” if we were experiencing a record warm winter? I’m 100% certain that the next warm spell we have during a winter, Al Gore and Michael Mann will be “Tweeting” that a record warm winter is exactly what should be expected from the climate crisis. Facts are, in real science you have to have a falsifiable hypothesis.
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/22/if-cold-winters-is-the-expectation-what-would-a-warm-winter-mean/
All weather is caused by “climate change”.
Before “climate change” all weather was “normal”.
Anyone who says otherwise is a “climate denier”.
/sarc
Nah, only “bad” weather is caused by “climate change.” When we have “good” weather, all you’ll her from the Climate Fascists and their media lapdogs is crickets…like you heard during the longest period on record with NO major hurricanes hitting the U.S. THEN, of course, one active hurricane season and all the hurricanes are supposedly “caused by climate change.”
Did Al Gore ever take science classes in college and what were the grades?
Maybe if for several years the temperature followed exactly along the ‘long term average’, they would finally admit to falsification. But the weather has NEVER done that, so there really is no risk of that happening.
There is no bad weather, only bad clothing.
Which is why I no longer live near Chicago…. :)
LOL – Whenever I think about Chicago, I think about that line from the movie “The Fugitive”…”Chicago has two seasons – winter and St. Patrick’s Day.”
Your President said “Bundle Up “
Ja.
Told you.
It is globally cooling.
No, no, since 1984 we’ve known that cooling makes things warmer.
breaks out the shorts….then checks WUWT…
oh….d&mn.
sadly puts shorts away
I guess that the NE still has enough proper dispatchable electricity capacity to cope, hopefully people are monitoring how much of it gets used, allowing a threshold to be set, rather than one of those “targets” that greenies are so fond of.
Don’t worry! I’m sure all those roofs with solar installations are helping to save the day, although currently, the ones I see around here are snow-covered. Oops.
And not many hours of sunlight; and the sunlight there is is a fairly low angle.
I still wonder how AW ‘s solar installation has worked out for him?
Please aim for Schumerville and Markeyville with the main cold blast. Don’t forget Sen. Whitehouse also.
So it seems more challenging winter to come. What a comfort it is to know however, that just by warming up the SUV and lighting the BBQ we can prevent this natural weather phenomenon from ever materializing. At least so they say in the fantasy world of anthropogenic weather Armageddon.
+1
About time the UK had a decent winter so you could send some our way.