Inconvenient: California Governor Jerry Brown has been usurped in the battle of greenhouse gases – by nature

This is hilarious, from Columnist Dan Walters of the Sacramento Bee.
Gov. Jerry Brown hopped around Europe for two weeks last month, telling the world that to avoid a climate change Armageddon, it should emulate what California is doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
As Brown was crusading in Europe, his Air Resources Board issued a report hailing California’s nearly 5 percent reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases in 2016 by companies governed by the state’s “cap-and-trade” system.
It appeared to underscore the efficacy of the system, whose extension was one of Brown’s proudest achievements this year and one he forcefully touted in Europe.
Appearances, however, can be deceiving.
Julie Cart, the environmental writer for CALmatters who covered Brown’s European sojourn, delved into the report’s data and discovered that the major reason for last year’s drop in emissions wasn’t cap-and-trade, or any other state action.
Rather, it occurred because unusually heavy winter rain and snow storms allowed utilities to depend less on generating electricity by burning fossil fuels and more on hydroelectric power from dams in California and other states.
“Emissions from in-state electricity generation decreased more than 19 percent last year, and emissions from imported electricity dropped nearly 23 percent,” Cart wrote.
That nugget of data is steeped in political irony.
California utilities are under a legal mandate to shift their power supplies from coal, natural gas and other carbon-emitting sources to carbon-free “renewable portfolios” — 33 percent by 2020 and 50 percent by 2030.
The latter requirement is imposed by 2015 legislation carried by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, who was part of Brown’s climatic posse in Europe.
However, the state’s definition of renewable sources specifically excludes the hydroelectric power from major dams such as Shasta, Oroville and Folsom that was the major reason greenhouse gas emissions dropped so dramatically in 2016.
Sincere thanks to the 2015/2016 El Niño for usurping our Governor’s feckless climate action.
11 thoughts on “Inconvenient: California Governor Jerry Brown has been usurped in the battle of greenhouse gases – by nature”
There is no known cure for stupidity. Moonbeam is a fine example.
The state of California, in it’s ineffable green wisdom, has declared that large scale hydro does not count as “renewable”. It is so concerned about greenhouse gases it is shutting down the remaining nuclear. But it is California, and needs no more excuse.
For those that believe in the radiative greenhouse effect. Governor Brown has done nothing to reduce the primary greenhouse gas in the Earth’s atmosphere, H2O. His efforts are therefore of no value.
The issue with ‘greenhouse effect’ is problematic, as it require inversion. Something that exist in very few places around the world and not permanently. The atmosphere doesn’t work that way. Standing in a green house during a warm summer day, one would realize why. (Something that was tought in school back in the 1970’s)
It is all water under the turbine to them.
Why is Hydro not considered renewable? It certainly used to be.
Liberal Logic 101: In California where there has been a drought and water shortages forcing the population to conserve water…they increased their use of hydroelectric that depletes the water reserves in the lakes to give the population the electricity they require and take more from the surrounding states…that all the in-state green and renewables sources could not provide them.
Jerry Brown trying to walk in Al-Gore’s fotsteps?
But… but… but … Kalifornia is in a permadrought according to Moonbeam.
How could they be making so much electricity from hydro-water?
Oh yeah. Never forget Liberals/Progressives/Democrats Lie to suit their narrative.
Yes. They lie. (But so do many Republicans).
Words are cheap. Politicians, like grocery milk, have a Sell-by-date.
And Jerry Brown’s was about 1981.
Nothing like touring around burning fossil fuels to promote not burning fossil fuels.
I hope the Governor appreciates the irony.
At his age he should know that he must choose. Bozze or meds, but not both at the same time.