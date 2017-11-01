Quote of the Week – no more ‘currying favor’ at the EPA

We covered the announcement of EPA administrator Scott Pruitt yanking away the conflict of interest issue that has plagued EPA Science Advisory Boards; members of those boards also received EPA grants.

“Process matters,” Pruitt said during the announcement on Tuesday at EPA headquarters. “As we engage in rule making… we also need to respect the record, the science, that we are relying on to make decisions.” He went on to add that no scientific adviser should appear to have a conflict of interest with the agency. “They will have to choose: either the grant, or service, but not both,” Pruitt said.

Predictably, leftist trough feeders are outraged. The execrable Think Progress accuses Pruitt of “manufacturing reality”.

But there’s also support from Dr. Lucas Bergkamp, who is an environmental scientist:

Who manufactures reality? Scientists cannot receive funding from Agency and serve on its advisory board at the same time. https://t.co/JnZjKuPtSr — Dr. Lucas Bergkamp (@lbergkamp) October 31, 2017

and some common sense from Dr. Judith Curry:

I support Pruitt on this. I have served on numerous federal advisory committees, which seem like giant exercises in logrolling https://t.co/9CfyOwIhw3 — Judith Curry (@curryja) October 31, 2017

