We covered the announcement of EPA administrator Scott Pruitt yanking away the conflict of interest issue that has plagued EPA Science Advisory Boards; members of those boards also received EPA grants.
“Process matters,” Pruitt said during the announcement on Tuesday at EPA headquarters. “As we engage in rule making… we also need to respect the record, the science, that we are relying on to make decisions.”
He went on to add that no scientific adviser should appear to have a conflict of interest with the agency.
“They will have to choose: either the grant, or service, but not both,” Pruitt said.
Predictably, leftist trough feeders are outraged. The execrable Think Progress accuses Pruitt of “manufacturing reality”.
But there’s also support from Dr. Lucas Bergkamp, who is an environmental scientist:
and some common sense from Dr. Judith Curry:
13 thoughts on “Quote of the Week – no more ‘currying favor’ at the EPA”
Pruitt has done more to reform his agency in his short time than any other director. He came into the position with his punch list and he is moving fast. Three cheers!
Is having people who are receiving funding from EPA on EPA advisory boards more like incest or prostitution?
prostitutes engaging in incest
Hahaha – of course, Pruitt put in place an exception clause. If a scientist receives funding from the fossil fuel industry, no conflict of interest. They are able to sit on panels determining policy for the fossil fuel industry. What a hypocrite.
Chris
But, if a “scientist” depends entirely on the “goodwill” of government bureaucrats for his laboratory funding, his time, his salary, his staff, his travel, his retirement, his publications, his computer lab, his programmers, and his future retirement … “he” is considered honest and morally corrupt (er, correct) only as long as he delivers the gospel and words and predictions the Obama-Bush-Clinton-Kerry-Mann-Hansen bureaucrats want from their billions of “research”.
The exact same moral corruption you are referring to would be just as likely in the fields of research on diabetes, cancer, air pollution, water pollution, agricultural research. Let’s not trust anyone whose income comes from government sponsored research, since they are all morally corrupt. What complete and utter rubbish.
and if a person gets funding from the sierra club, nrdc or any other group they can be on the panel. Just cant be on the panel if you get EPA funding. whats wrong with that.
What exception clause? Got a link?
How many fossil fuel funded scientists receive EPA grants?
Poor little Chris.
Fossil fuels BUILT this nation.
You rely on them for EVERY facet of your puny life…
… just as you rely on CO2 for EVERYTHING that you eat.
GET OVER IT !!
If Donald Trump does nothing else except substantially destroy the horrible eco-colonialism practiced by the liberal-left global elite who have pilfered astronomic sums from the poor and the public purse with their climate alarm lies, then he will have done humanity an immense good service.
Good for him. Meanwhile in the U.K. the BBC has been in near hysterical meltdown this week with a mixture of CO2 record level tirades, anti-Trump guilt by association smears and male impropriety against women news. It is a wonder they haven’t died from apoplexy.
When government is suppose to be the only entity that can fund “objective” research we run into this problem of conflict of interest. Especially when an agency depends on scientific panels for advice. Once upon a time agencies deliberately put stakeholder funded scientists on such panels, now it is considered heresy. Of course we do have people funded by such groups as the MacArthur Foundation, Ford, Pew, etc. They are even less objective in who they fund than the federal government. Having run both incoming and outgoing grants programs I learned a lot about bias and political pressure. Our staff would submit proposal in supposedly competitive RFP processes to the federal government, be the highest ranked proposals by far, yet not get funded. Why? because we often questioned what that agency was doing. Meanwhile when we didn’t fund various scientists who failed to make even the top ten in our process I would even get calls at home not just asking their project be funded but threatening political harm. All gets worse when the total number of experts in a given field can be counted on two hands and two feet, and know each other and each others spouses and children.
I love a good spittle-flecked greenie tantrum. The worm eventually turns, and all is well with the universe.
I must say, as someone who has interacted with the EPA on numerous issues over decades (both for and against projects), the EPA under Obama was in pretty rough shape. The main problem I observed was a lack of adult supervision – many in the EPA felt the rules were whatever they said they were, and that any tactic was fine as long as it yielded the appropriate result.
Not to get into details, but I personally observed the sue and settle practice abused by the agency.
I also observed something we called “studies for buddies”. The agency would fund studies by friendly environmental groups, mainly as a method of providing them with income. Usually the studies were poorly conducted, and the results questionable. No matter – the point wasn’t the science, it was the funding. Those groups, in turn would do the agencies bidding – doing things the agency was not allowed to do like lobby the public and lawmakers.
It sounds to me like Pruitt is starting to address this problem.